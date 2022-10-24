ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

kcaw.org

Watch: Debate for the State with Alaska’s U.S. Senate candidates at 7 p.m.

Candidates for Alaska U.S. Senate face off at Thursday’s Debate for the State, starting at 7 p.m. In attendance: incumbent U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Kelly Tshibaka, both Republicans, and Democrat Pat Chesbro. Debate for the State 2022 is a collaboration between Alaska Public Media, Alaska’s News Source and...
alaskasnewssource.com

Debate for the State: U.S. House candidates discuss Alaska’s top priorities

Palmer preschool and child care center to close Monday amid staff shortages. With only a handful of childcare options available in Palmer, the closure of Profiles of Excellence creates an even larger need for providers in the small Mat-Su city. Anchorage Assembly’s vote against Navigation Center funding draws reaction.
Alaska Beacon

Two weeks before Election Day, it’s peak political mailer season in Alaska

At Color Art Printing in Anchorage, Deanna Teders is ready for work to slow down. With two weeks to go until Election Day, this is peak season for campaign mailers, and as a unionized print shop, Color Art is particularly popular among Democratic candidates. “We’re moving. We’re working double shifts, whether our digital department or […] The post Two weeks before Election Day, it’s peak political mailer season in Alaska appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
alaskapublic.org

Alaska is one of 26 states that picks judges through a council. Here’s why some voters want a change.

When the framers of Alaska’s constitution were debating how the state should pick its judges, the goal was to remove politics from the process as much as possible. In territorial days, judges were political appointees named by the president of the United States, said Matt Peterson, an Anchorage attorney who’s currently teaching a seminar on the Alaska constitution.
Must Read Alaska

Charlie Pierce: Let’s talk about the 3,000 children in state custody and our obligation to address this issue

As the drama of the political season unfolds, none of the headlines or debate discussions have addressed true news, like the State of Alaska’s Child in Need of Aid crisis. Alaskan politicians have not been able to resolve this epidemic that has plagued our state for at least 15 years and it’s not front-page news. The State of Alaska’s new go-to agency, the State of Alaska Department of Family and Community Services was commissioned in July.
alaskasnewssource.com

Alaska inmate deaths reach highest yearly total in 20 years

The Anchorage Fire Department is investigating a series of vehicle fires. Fire Investigator Tulare said it’s too early to say if the fires are considered arson, but AFD and APD are actively investigating them. She said they are keeping track and asking people to report any suspicious activity. Debate...
Washington Examiner

Report: Alaska's fiscal health the best in the country

(The Center Square) - Alaska exited the COVID-19 pandemic with a financial surplus of $96,800 per taxpayer, snagging first place in an analysis of each state’s fiscal health. Alaska had a $41.5 billion tax surplus following 2021, according to financial watchdog Truth in Accounting. The group studied the most...
alaskasnewssource.com

Grunwald drops out as Pierce’s running mate for governor

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Edie Grunwald has announced that she is withdrawing as the running mate of gubernatorial candidate Charlie Pierce, citing her desire to be an “advocate and supporter of respectful treatment of women.”. Last week, a former employee of Pierce’s while he was mayor of the Kenai...
alaskasnewssource.com

Early voting has begun state-wide for the Nov. 8 election

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The statewide election is still two weeks away, but starting Oct. 24, Alaskans can cast their votes in early in-person voting. The Alaska Division of Elections website lists early voting locations and hours throughout the state. In Anchorage, early voting is available at Anchorage City Hall,...
kinyradio.com

LifeMed Alaska announces new CEO

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - LifeMed Alaska, an Alaska-based ground and air ambulance service, announced Wednesday that Grace K. Greene will be joining the company as Chief Executive Officer. Grace K. Greene is due to join on November 2nd. LifeMed Alaska has regional base locations in Anchorage, Bethel, Dutch Harbor, Fairbanks,...
alaskasnewssource.com

Governor requests fishery disaster determination for snow, red king crab

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy has requested that the United States Department of Commerce expedite a disaster declaration for the 2022-2023 Bristol Bay red king crab and Bering Sea snow crab fisheries. Dunleavy asked via a letter to the U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo for the declaration...
kcaw.org

Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, October 25, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:. Lieutenant governor candidate Edie Grunwald drops out of the race. Subsistence...
