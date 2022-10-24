Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Maryland witness considering Ring Doorbell caught UFORoger MarshFrederick, MD
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Visit the Most Haunted Town in West VirginiaTravel MavenShepherdstown, WV
4 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Amazon hiring 3,700 in Virginia and offering bonusesWatchful EyeVirginia State
Related
wfmd.com
Sugarloaf Mt. To Remain Open To the Public
Stronghold Inc., had threatened to close the mountain if a rural overlay was adopted. Sugarloaf Mountain (Photo from Stronghold Inc.) Frederick, Md (KM) It looks like Sugarloaf Mountain will remain open to the public. A statement issued by Stronghold Inc. says the decision by the Frederick County Council on Tuesday to remand the overlay part of the Sugarloaf Treasured Landscape Management Plan back to the Planning Commission “ensured that Gordon Strong’s Sugarloaf Mountain will be enjoyed by hundreds of thousands of visitors each year.”
wfmd.com
Early Voting Underway In Frederick County, Rest Of Maryland
It’s scheduled to continue through Thursday, Nov. 3rd. Frederick, Md (KM) Early voting is underway in Maryland. Frederick County Election Director Barbara Wagner says all four local early voting centers opened up at 7:00 AM on Thursday, and there were no equipment problems. “Trinity, when we opened up a 7:00, had five people waiting in line; Urbana had seven; Myersville had none; and Thurmont had three. But it’s been a steady trickle of voters ever since,” Wagner said on Thursday.
mymcmedia.org
Great Seneca Plan Visioning Session Set for Wednesday
The Montgomery County Planning Department will hold an in-person community visioning session on the Great Seneca Plan Wednesday. Residents will have the opportunity to provide input on the future of the county’s Great Seneca area, which borders Gaithersburg and Rockville. The area also includes the Universities at Shady Grove, Adventist Healthcare Shady Grove, the National Institute of Standards and Technology and the Life Sciences Center. The plan also examines areas along the I-270 corridor with residential communities such as Quince Orchard and Rosemont.
wfmd.com
Frederick County Council Adopts Sugarloaf Treasured Landscape Management Plan
But it remands sections dealing with the rural overlay back to the Planning Commission. Frederick, Md (KM) After about two years of discussion and debate, the Frederick County Council on Tuesday unanimously adopted the Sugarloaf Treasured Landscape Management Plan. The document restricts development on about 20,000 acres of land from the Montgomery County line to the Monocacy National Battlefield which is mostly zoned agriculture and resource conservation.
mocoshow.com
Crown High School Expected to Open Fall 2027
The Montgomery County Board of Education approved the design plans for Crown High School back on March 24, 2022. The $180 million high school will be located in the undeveloped 30 acre site that is adjacent to Crown Neighborhood Three and is located at the intersection of Fields Road and Omega Drive (photo of exact location below). The school is expected to open in the fall of 2027.
wfmd.com
Md. Transportation Officials Hear About Railroad Bridge Over Rt. 75 In Monrovia
It’s where large tractor trailers have become stuck. Frederick, Md (KM) It’s an age-old problem in Frederick County: tractor trailers getting stuck under the railroad bridge that crosses Route 75 in Monrovia, That issue was brought up on Monday during the annual visit by the Maryland Department of Transportation.
washco-md.net
Washington County Announces 2022-2023 Farm of the Year
HAGERSTOWN, MD (October 26, 2022) – The Washington County Department of Business Development is pleased to announce the 2022-2023 Farm of the Year, Baker Farms LLC of Boonsboro, Maryland. The Farm of the Year program recognizes a Washington County farm that showcases excellence in agriculture and promotes a greater...
fox5dc.com
Thrive Montgomery 2050: What to know about the plan approved in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - The Montgomery County Council has unanimously approved a plan called Thrive Montgomery 2050. While supporters say it creates affordable housing, the county executive is blasting the plan as a "bait and switch." Thrive Montgomery 2050 is a new zoning plan for the next...
Department of Transportation makes record-breaking investment for Maryland’s highways
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) –You may soon start seeing a lot more construction on the highways out in Western Maryland — the Department of Transportation is making a record-breaking investment to fix infrastructure. Several of the projects are in Frederick County. We learned more about the Maryland Department of Transportation’s six-year plan. It calls […]
mocoshow.com
MCPS to Host November 7 Hiring Fair for Supporting Service Positions
MCPS is hosting a hiring fair from 8:00 a.m.– 2:00 p.m. on Monday, November 7, at the Division of Maintenance and Operations, 8301 Turkey Thicket Dr., Building A, First Floor in Gaithersburg. Per MCPS:. Visit www.MCPSCareers.org and create an account. Learn more and apply for these positions by searching:...
Frederick County Council votes to pass basic Sugarloaf Plan, leaving additional developments to next council
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — After months of debate and public hearings, Frederick County Council unanimously passed the basic Sugarloaf Plan after failing to pass the conservation-oriented overlay district. “I think it was unfortunate that we did not pass the plan with the important conservation with the important conservation oriented overlay district,” said councilmember […]
mocoshow.com
Collision Closes Wootton Parkway at Seven Locks Rd
Per Rockville City Police Department: Traffic Alert – 10/26/22 at 9:30 p.m. Southbound Wootton Parkway is temporarily closed at Seven Locks Road due to a traffic collision. Driver of vehicle was transported to hospital with serious injuries. Per Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services: MCFRS are on the scene...
WTOP
Residents sound off on traffic issues in Montgomery Co.
Driving around a stretch of Montgomery County, Maryland, has many people frustrated, and they had the chance to speak about it at a town hall Monday night. During the virtual community town hall on Zoom, residents said there are significant issues at Massachusetts Avenue and Little Falls Parkway, and beyond to Bethesda.
'Historic' Maryland Restaurant Up For Auction After 50 Years As Family Plans Retirement
An iconic and beloved restaurant that has served Baltimore for generations will be closing its doors for good later this year as owners prepare for retirement. Bertha's Mussels of Fells Point has been serving the Baltimore community for the past 50 years, and will go up for auction in November, according to the owners, the Norris family.
wypr.org
"Ghosts of Western Maryland"
Legend and lore about the ghosts and ghouls said to haunt the rolling hills and lonely valleys of Western Maryland. Ric Cottom came to Baltimore more than four decades ago and never left. Formerly the editor and publisher at the Maryland Historical Society, he now runs the Chesapeake Book Company, publishing Chesapeake regional history, biography, and environmental studies.
fox5dc.com
Montgomery Co. Council approves controversial zoning plan
The Montgomery County Council has unanimously approved a plan called Thrive Montgomery 2050. While supporters say it creates affordable housing, the county executive is blasting the plan as a "bait and switch."
Popular Southern Soul Food Eatery Hosts Grand Opening For Montgomery County Location
A popular Montgomery County food truck eatery has announced a grand opening date for its new brick and mortar location, according to The MoCo Show. My Cup Runneth Over Southern Cuisine will open their brick and mortar location at 8405 Snouffer School Road at the former Jazzy Seafood site in Gaithersburg on Wed. Oct. 26 from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m., the outlet continues.
mymcmedia.org
Remembering Chief Charles Moose
During the Beltway Sniper Siege, now twenty years ago, few personalities burned themselves into our collective memory like Montgomery County Police Chief Charles Moose. As Moose led every press conference, his mood served as a barometer of the intensive manhunt, the largest in U.S. history. In the days following the...
Baltimore City Administrator accepts County Executive position in Virginia
Baltimore City Administrator Christopher J. Shorter is accepting a new position as County Executive in Prince William, Virginia.
rockvillenights.com
Vera Bradley closes at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda
Has closed at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda. Their space has been cleared out. Vera Bradley opened here in June 2012. That's an impressive run, but apparently not enough to survive the moribund Montgomery County economy that has claimed so many victims in recent years.
Comments / 0