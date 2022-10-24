Stronghold Inc., had threatened to close the mountain if a rural overlay was adopted. Sugarloaf Mountain (Photo from Stronghold Inc.) Frederick, Md (KM) It looks like Sugarloaf Mountain will remain open to the public. A statement issued by Stronghold Inc. says the decision by the Frederick County Council on Tuesday to remand the overlay part of the Sugarloaf Treasured Landscape Management Plan back to the Planning Commission “ensured that Gordon Strong’s Sugarloaf Mountain will be enjoyed by hundreds of thousands of visitors each year.”

