Read full article on original website
Related
kslnewsradio.com
Utah philanthropist to teens experiencing homelessness: “we’ll help you”
SALT LAKE CITY — On any given night across Utah, approximately 15,000 teenagers are looking for a place to sleep. They are among the state’s larger population of people experiencing homelessness. In Davis County, there are 1,300 kids that don’t have a place to call home. But...
kslnewsradio.com
Halloween activities Utah has to offer this weekend
SALT LAKE CITY — Halloween is on a Monday this year but there will be several festive activities Utah locals can choose from this weekend too. Many activities across the state offer options for scares, family fun, and everything in between. In for a scare. Haunted houses across the...
4 Great Steakhouses in Utah
If you live in Utah and you are looking for new restaurants to try, keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are highly praised by both travellers and local people alike.
ABC 4
Clothing with a positive message
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Clothing with a positive meaning; that’s what Hello Happy Apparel is all about. Founder, Audrey Fuller, realized the power of community and the impact of service when her and her husband where going through a tough time. She shared how much it meant when countless indivuals offered their love and support during this time. Now that the couple is on the other side of their trial, they wanted to create a company that gives back and helps spread a message of hope and joy.
KSLTV
Horror movies and Halloween classics you didn’t know were filmed in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah has a long history in film production and celebration, and there’s a Halloween-festive film made in Utah for everyone. Many movies are filmed here for a tax break or to use unique nature to appear as another world. Then there’s the Sundance Film Festival, which attracts celebrities and filmmakers from around the world.
KSLTV
Three Salt Lake places that should be haunted based on their spooky history
SALT LAKE CITY — Forgotten graveyards, a reverend serial killer, and a Halloween mask in a lake — here are three places in Salt Lake that have particularly spooky histories. Two apartments and a local park have chilling pasts that may continue to haunt the premises. You decide.
4 Great Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you also happen to love eating burgers then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are highly praised for their burgers by both local people and travellers alike.
Utah Division of Wildlife Resources gives tips for wildlife safety after video of moose getting caught in backyard swing
A moose sighting in a Park City woman's backyard sparked warnings from wildlife experts who said no matter how cute it might look, those animals are dangerous.
utahstories.com
A Ghostbuster in Search for Paranormal in Ogden, Utah
Most avoid the paranormal, while others, like Ogden local Andrew Tims, chase it, record it, and even collect it. Tims is a filmmaker, an abandoned building explorer, and a collector of haunted items. In his home live an array of things many people would never touch, such as a handmade Ouija board carved from a cemetery tree, a cursed candle, graveyard dirt and a demon in a box.
kslnewsradio.com
Christmas Box Charity calls on Utah’s communities
SALT LAKE CITY — One charity, Christmas Box International, provides Christmas for about 2,500 at-risk children. This year, they are calling on Utahns to help. “Safety isn’t seasonal,” said Richard Paul Evans, founder and chair of The Christmas Box International in a press release. “We serve children 365 days a year and need to make Christmas happen at our emergency shelters and resource centers for families served by the state within our community.”
mynews4.com
Utah schools concerned about amount of dog waste, trash left on property
MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — Students in Utah's Murray School District have been stepping in dog waste left on school grounds and dragging it into the buildings, according to school leaders. Officials have asked neighbors who use the grounds to pick up after their pets. The district spokesman, Doug Perry,...
gastronomicslc.com
Thanksgiving Dining in Utah 2022
Before we begin, go ahead and hit that bookmark button in your browser. As ever, the following list will grow on substantially over the coming week or two. As and when restaurants post their T-Day deals and specials, I’ll be updating the following collection on a daily basis. Check back often.
Community rallies behind Saratoga Springs mother who nearly died
A Saratoga Springs mother who spent the past two months fighting for her life was welcomed home Wednesday by family, neighbors, and even local law enforcement.
ABC 4
Another cold front crosses Utah today, with valley rain, mountain snow in north half of state
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday Utah, we are halfway through the workweek! After seeing a weak front move through yesterday, a cold front with a little more punch will move across the state today. This front will bring us more potential for valley rain and mountain snow, but most of the moisture will be confined to the northern two-thirds of the state. Behind this front will be another shot of really cold air.
Utah Lake islands project rejected by state officials
Utah’s Division of Forestry, Fire & State Lands has formally rejected a controversial proposal to clean up Utah Lake by dredging it and building islands and bridges on it.
L & P Bakery Cafe is Located in Sandy, Utah
L & P Bakery Cafe(Image is author's) L & P Bakery Cafe is located at 895 East 9400 South in Sandy, Utah. It is in an area with several other restaurants and other businesses. L & P Bakery Cafe is a place with Asian influence and Asian bakery items as well as regular baked goods.
Layton parents urge others to openly communicate following daughter's suicide
The parents of 15-year-old Aislynn Mancini hope that by talking about their daughter's suicide, other families will begin to have tough but important conversations.
‘The Letter’: Meeting the monster
In the final episode of KSL’s podcast “The Letter,” the parents of Zach Snarr describe meeting the man who killed their son and the bond they have formed with him.
weber.edu
Once homeless, woman is now award-winning student at WSU
OGDEN, Utah – A few years ago, Jessica Stratton was living in her car with $2.08 to her name. Now she’s a 4.0 student studying computer science at Weber State University, and last month received the Student Pathway Award from Women Tech Council. Stratton left a turbulent home...
kslnewsradio.com
Drivers in Salt Lake Valley, Tooele could face winter driving conditions
SALT LAKE CITY — Drivers in parts of Salt Lake and Tooele counties could be facing some winter driving conditions during their Thursday morning commutes. Jon Wilson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, says lake-effect snow from the Great Salt Lake could last nearly all night. “We do...
Comments / 0