ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 0

Related
kslnewsradio.com

Halloween activities Utah has to offer this weekend

SALT LAKE CITY — Halloween is on a Monday this year but there will be several festive activities Utah locals can choose from this weekend too. Many activities across the state offer options for scares, family fun, and everything in between. In for a scare. Haunted houses across the...
UTAH STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Utah

If you live in Utah and you are looking for new restaurants to try, keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are highly praised by both travellers and local people alike.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Clothing with a positive message

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) – Clothing with a positive meaning; that’s what Hello Happy Apparel is all about. Founder, Audrey Fuller, realized the power of community and the impact of service when her and her husband where going through a tough time. She shared how much it meant when countless indivuals offered their love and support during this time. Now that the couple is on the other side of their trial, they wanted to create a company that gives back and helps spread a message of hope and joy.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Horror movies and Halloween classics you didn’t know were filmed in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah has a long history in film production and celebration, and there’s a Halloween-festive film made in Utah for everyone. Many movies are filmed here for a tax break or to use unique nature to appear as another world. Then there’s the Sundance Film Festival, which attracts celebrities and filmmakers from around the world.
UTAH STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Utah

If you live in Utah and you also happen to love eating burgers then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are highly praised for their burgers by both local people and travellers alike.
UTAH STATE
utahstories.com

A Ghostbuster in Search for Paranormal in Ogden, Utah

Most avoid the paranormal, while others, like Ogden local Andrew Tims, chase it, record it, and even collect it. Tims is a filmmaker, an abandoned building explorer, and a collector of haunted items. In his home live an array of things many people would never touch, such as a handmade Ouija board carved from a cemetery tree, a cursed candle, graveyard dirt and a demon in a box.
OGDEN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Christmas Box Charity calls on Utah’s communities

SALT LAKE CITY — One charity, Christmas Box International, provides Christmas for about 2,500 at-risk children. This year, they are calling on Utahns to help. “Safety isn’t seasonal,” said Richard Paul Evans, founder and chair of The Christmas Box International in a press release. “We serve children 365 days a year and need to make Christmas happen at our emergency shelters and resource centers for families served by the state within our community.”
UTAH STATE
mynews4.com

Utah schools concerned about amount of dog waste, trash left on property

MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — Students in Utah's Murray School District have been stepping in dog waste left on school grounds and dragging it into the buildings, according to school leaders. Officials have asked neighbors who use the grounds to pick up after their pets. The district spokesman, Doug Perry,...
MURRAY, UT
gastronomicslc.com

Thanksgiving Dining in Utah 2022

Before we begin, go ahead and hit that bookmark button in your browser. As ever, the following list will grow on substantially over the coming week or two. As and when restaurants post their T-Day deals and specials, I’ll be updating the following collection on a daily basis. Check back often.
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Another cold front crosses Utah today, with valley rain, mountain snow in north half of state

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday Utah, we are halfway through the workweek! After seeing a weak front move through yesterday, a cold front with a little more punch will move across the state today. This front will bring us more potential for valley rain and mountain snow, but most of the moisture will be confined to the northern two-thirds of the state. Behind this front will be another shot of really cold air.
UTAH STATE
S. F. Mori

L & P Bakery Cafe is Located in Sandy, Utah

L & P Bakery Cafe(Image is author's) L & P Bakery Cafe is located at 895 East 9400 South in Sandy, Utah. It is in an area with several other restaurants and other businesses. L & P Bakery Cafe is a place with Asian influence and Asian bakery items as well as regular baked goods.
SANDY, UT
weber.edu

Once homeless, woman is now award-winning student at WSU

OGDEN, Utah – A few years ago, Jessica Stratton was living in her car with $2.08 to her name. Now she’s a 4.0 student studying computer science at Weber State University, and last month received the Student Pathway Award from Women Tech Council. Stratton left a turbulent home...
OGDEN, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy