wfncnews.com

Citizen Issue Reported: Street Light Blinking/Out – Thu, 27 Oct 2022 08:39:25 -0400

Wake Forest Issue Reported on Thu, 27 Oct 2022 08:39:25 -0400: Street Light Blinking/Out at Address: 380-398 Mcdowell Dr Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. The streetlights serving the yard inside this area are not working properly. Two of them are out while one of them stays on all the time. These are the shorter ones that serve the yard and not ones that are on the streetside.
WITN

Emission inspections to end in three North Carolina counties

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Vehicle owners in three North Carolina counties will soon no longer have to get yearly emissions tests. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the decision by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will go into effect beginning November 1st. The affected counties are Lee, Onslow and Rockingham Counties.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Car crashes into power pole in Johnston County

CLAYTON, N.C. — A crash late Wednesday night brought down a power pole in Johnston County. According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, a driver went off Cornwallis Road near N.C. Highway 42 around 11 p.m. The car broke through a power pole and ended up in a...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Buffalo Road closing near Clayton, 6-mile detour in place

CLAYTON, N.C. — Drivers in Johnston County will notice a traffic shift next week. Beginning Monday, Oct. 31, the North Carolina Department of Transportation will close a section of Buffalo Road between Clayton and Selma to replace a pipe near Live Oak Church Road. The closure will last through...
CLAYTON, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Single family residence sells in Clayton for $835,000

A house built in 2016 located in the 100 block of Wilmington Island Drive in Clayton has new owners. The 3,726-square-foot property was sold on Oct. 12, 2022 for $835,000, or $224 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 1.2-acre lot.
CLAYTON, NC
WRAL News

Wilson leaders, community share their visions for newly-purchased Wilson Mall

WILSON, N.C. — City of Wilson leaders are sharing more about what the future holds for the abandoned Wilson Mall. On Oct. 20, the city council authorized the city to purchase the property at 1501 Ward Blvd. from the Georgia-based Hull Property Group for $3 million. The city council approved using $2 million in American Rescue Plan funds to help with the purchase.
WILSON, NC
cbs17

Seeing snowplows on Cary roads? Here’s why

CARY, N.C. (WNCN)—Drivers could see snowplows out on Cary roads Thursday. But don’t worry, winter weather isn’t on the way just yet. The plows are part of Cary’s annual winter exercise that goes over best practices, tests equipment, and helps crews know how to adapt to changing weather conditions, officials shared.
CARY, NC
cbs17

Aldi thief: Wendell man convicted by jury for string of armed robberies

WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — A 43-year-old man from Wendell has been convicted for a series of armed robberies throughout the state. What connected the robberies was a common target: Aldi supermarkets. Lionel Robinson, 43, was convicted by a federal jury on Thursday for the robberies which the Department of...
WENDELL, NC
WRAL

Fire damages auto parts warehouse in Cary

The Cary Fire Department responded to a fire at a car warehouse Monday night, which left the building scorched and potentially millions of dollars in inventory at risk. The Cary Fire Department responded to a fire at a car warehouse Monday night, which left the building scorched and potentially millions of dollars in inventory at risk.
CARY, NC
WRAL

Growth, development and expansion beckons in Johnston County

Commericial and residential develpment as well as the expansion of some major roads have Johnston County primed for major growth in the years to come. Commericial and residential develpment as well as the expansion of some major roads have Johnston County primed for major growth in the years to come.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

North Raleigh apartment fire displaces 4 people; 1 unit severely damaged

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Tuesday afternoon fire severely damaged one apartment and led to a brief road closure in north Raleigh. Lyn Road was closed for about an hour after a fire broke out Tuesday afternoon at an apartment complex just west of Creedmoor Road. Another apartment sustained smoke damage.
RALEIGH, NC

