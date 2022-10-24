Read full article on original website
Related
wfncnews.com
Citizen Issue Reported: Street Light Blinking/Out – Thu, 27 Oct 2022 08:39:25 -0400
Wake Forest Issue Reported on Thu, 27 Oct 2022 08:39:25 -0400: Street Light Blinking/Out at Address: 380-398 Mcdowell Dr Wake Forest, NC, 27587, USA. The streetlights serving the yard inside this area are not working properly. Two of them are out while one of them stays on all the time. These are the shorter ones that serve the yard and not ones that are on the streetside.
cbs17
Wake County sets aside $200,000 for septic and well repairs for qualifying residents
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Need septic or well repairs? Wake County might be able to help with that. A two-year pilot program has started up, which aims to provide support and needed repairs for older, disabled or low-income Wake County residents. The county’s Department of Environmental Services and Division...
Cameras on Harnett County school buses capture the scene as drivers blow by; fines add up to more than half a million
In the year since Harnett County Schools outfitted the district’s buses cameras to catch drivers who pass as students try to board, the BusPatrol technology has captured thousands of violations, and the county has collected hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines. Violations start at $400 if a driver...
WITN
Emission inspections to end in three North Carolina counties
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Vehicle owners in three North Carolina counties will soon no longer have to get yearly emissions tests. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the decision by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will go into effect beginning November 1st. The affected counties are Lee, Onslow and Rockingham Counties.
WRAL
Car crashes into power pole in Johnston County
CLAYTON, N.C. — A crash late Wednesday night brought down a power pole in Johnston County. According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, a driver went off Cornwallis Road near N.C. Highway 42 around 11 p.m. The car broke through a power pole and ended up in a...
WRAL
Buffalo Road closing near Clayton, 6-mile detour in place
CLAYTON, N.C. — Drivers in Johnston County will notice a traffic shift next week. Beginning Monday, Oct. 31, the North Carolina Department of Transportation will close a section of Buffalo Road between Clayton and Selma to replace a pipe near Live Oak Church Road. The closure will last through...
20-year-old clerk charged after selling alcohol to driver who later crashed in Johnston County
MIDDLESEX, N.C. — A 20-year-old store clerk has been charged after authorities say they sold alcohol to another 20-year-old who crashed their vehicle and suffered serious injuries. Nashwan Abdulraqeb Ali, 20, from Clayton, was charged with selling alcoholic beverages to a person less than 21 years of age. According...
cbs17
Pickup truck crashes into Raleigh cookie store; workers donate cookies to fire crews as store forced to close
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A cookie store in Raleigh was damaged and forced to close Tuesday morning after a pickup truck hit it. But that is just a crumb of this story. After the Raleigh Fire Department shut down Crumbl Cookies, on Sherman Oak Place, for the day because of unsafe conditions, the store didn’t let the cookies end up in the trash.
'Lot of police': Woman shot and killed in Hillside Park next to preschool in Durham
Durham Police say one woman is dead after being found in a park overnight.
Raleigh News & Observer
Single family residence sells in Clayton for $835,000
A house built in 2016 located in the 100 block of Wilmington Island Drive in Clayton has new owners. The 3,726-square-foot property was sold on Oct. 12, 2022 for $835,000, or $224 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 1.2-acre lot.
Wilson leaders, community share their visions for newly-purchased Wilson Mall
WILSON, N.C. — City of Wilson leaders are sharing more about what the future holds for the abandoned Wilson Mall. On Oct. 20, the city council authorized the city to purchase the property at 1501 Ward Blvd. from the Georgia-based Hull Property Group for $3 million. The city council approved using $2 million in American Rescue Plan funds to help with the purchase.
cbs17
Gun stolen from worker’s car at elementary school in Franklin County, officials say; employee suspended
LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — A gun was stolen from a worker’s car at a Franklin County elementary school Monday, officials said. The incident happened in the parking lot at Royal Elementary School, which is about four miles south of Louisburg on Flat Rock Church Road. A statement from...
cbs17
Juveniles jumped man legally carrying gun at Food Lion, stole firearm, Zebulon police say
ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) — A man had his handgun stolen off of himself after he was jumped in a Zebulon Food Lion parking lot, police said Wednesday night. Police said “someone punched the man in the back and took a handgun, that he was legally carrying in a holster, off of his hip” shortly after 2 p.m. when he and a woman were walking out of the Food Lion.
cbs17
Seeing snowplows on Cary roads? Here’s why
CARY, N.C. (WNCN)—Drivers could see snowplows out on Cary roads Thursday. But don’t worry, winter weather isn’t on the way just yet. The plows are part of Cary’s annual winter exercise that goes over best practices, tests equipment, and helps crews know how to adapt to changing weather conditions, officials shared.
cbs17
Aldi thief: Wendell man convicted by jury for string of armed robberies
WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — A 43-year-old man from Wendell has been convicted for a series of armed robberies throughout the state. What connected the robberies was a common target: Aldi supermarkets. Lionel Robinson, 43, was convicted by a federal jury on Thursday for the robberies which the Department of...
WRAL
Fire damages auto parts warehouse in Cary
The Cary Fire Department responded to a fire at a car warehouse Monday night, which left the building scorched and potentially millions of dollars in inventory at risk. The Cary Fire Department responded to a fire at a car warehouse Monday night, which left the building scorched and potentially millions of dollars in inventory at risk.
WRAL
Growth, development and expansion beckons in Johnston County
Commericial and residential develpment as well as the expansion of some major roads have Johnston County primed for major growth in the years to come. Commericial and residential develpment as well as the expansion of some major roads have Johnston County primed for major growth in the years to come.
cbs17
North Raleigh apartment fire displaces 4 people; 1 unit severely damaged
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Tuesday afternoon fire severely damaged one apartment and led to a brief road closure in north Raleigh. Lyn Road was closed for about an hour after a fire broke out Tuesday afternoon at an apartment complex just west of Creedmoor Road. Another apartment sustained smoke damage.
WRAL
Gun stolen from Franklin County Schools employee's vehicle in school parking lot
LOUISBURG, N.C. — A gun was stolen out of a school employee's vehicle on Monday morning at Royal Elementary School. Principal Dr. David Westbrook wrote a letter to families, stating students and staff were not in danger. The school district said the vehicle did not belong to a teacher.
cbs17
Holly Springs Road in Cary reopens after dump truck flips, spilling load of rocks
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – Holly Springs Road was closed for nearly three hours Monday afternoon from Cary Parkway to Lilly Atkins Road in Cary due to a traffic crash, the town’s police department said. A CBS 17 crew at the scene saw debris and an overturned vehicle blocking...
Comments / 0