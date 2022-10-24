Phase II trial shows addition of durvalumab to radiation does not improve outcomes over cetuximab for HNSCC patients

Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Phase I clinical trial of the first drug to successfully inhibit the MYC gene that drives many common cancers
Researchers report that a drug targeting the cancer-causing gene MYC inhibits the function of the gene in a phase I clinical trial. Until now, no other drug has been able to do this safely and effectively. Presenting preliminary results from the trial at the 34th EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium on Molecular Targets...
News-Medical.net
Study links pancreatic cancer survival outcomes with arrangement of immune cells in tumors
Researchers from Johns Hopkins Medicine have discovered that the organization of different types of immune cells within pancreatic tumors is associated with how well patients with pancreatic cancer respond to treatment and how long they survive. The new findings, published Sept. 16 in Cancer Research, could eventually lead to new ways of treating pancreatic cancer, which has the highest mortality rate of all major cancers.
MedicalXpress
A telltale protein spreads throughout the brain in distinct patterns based on patients' Alzheimer's phenotype
New imaging of patients with Alzheimer's demonstrates how a telltale protein spreads throughout the brain based on the phenotype of the disease, i.e., whether the condition is dominated by forgetfulness, or atrophy in a specific brain region. The research offers a host of illuminating clues that ultimately may inform new treatment strategies.
MedicalXpress
Targeted lung cancer drug shows promise in phase I/II clinical trial
Early trials of the targeted drug repotrectinib suggest that it could help treat patients with a certain type of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The results of the TRIDENT-1 trial, which will be presented on Friday at the 34th EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics in Barcelona, Spain, suggest that repotrectinib could be effective for treating ROS1 positive NSCLC, both in patients who have received other targeted treatments and in those who have not.
MedicalXpress
Black patients with atrial fibrillation more likely to experience adverse outcomes
Black patients with atrial fibrillation are less likely to be prescribed newer anticoagulant medications when they leave the hospital compared to their white counterparts and are consequently more likely to experience adverse outcomes, including stroke and death, according to a new study led by University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine physician-scientists and published today in JAMA Cardiology.
Urgent warning to anyone who’s had Covid over increased risk of deadly side effect
ANYONE who has had Covid is significantly more at risk to a host of killer illnesses than those who never caught the disease, a new study has revealed. Millions have already had the bug and the majority of Brits also have protection due to the huge vaccine rollout. But experts...
A 23-year-old woman died on the operating table while having an IVF procedure. She had a rare reaction to drugs that help eggs grow.
Doctors said that a physical examination and blood tests results before the procedure indicated that the patient was a "healthy, young woman."
Shocking scans show cancer patient’s tumours ‘disappear after taking class B drugs’
A WOMAN'S cancerous tumour appeared to vanish after taking illegal party drugs, scientists claim. Medics have said the drugs could have an important role to play in cancer treatment in the future. The unnamed 49-year-old was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer in September 2018. Scans, revealed it had spread...
News-Medical.net
Fully vaccinated U.S. frontline workers may experience reduced severity, duration, and viral shedding during SARS-CoV-2
In a recent study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, researchers investigated the association between two or three doses of the messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine and viral loads and symptoms during infections with different severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) variants.
Recall alert: Blood pressure medication recalled over concerns of ‘impurities’
Two lots of blood pressure medication are being recalled over concerns that it has too much of an impurity, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Aurobindo Pharma is recalling lot Nos. QE2021005-A and QE2021010-A of Quinapril and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets USP 20mg/12.5mg. The 90-count bottles have an expiration day of January 2023.
studyfinds.org
2 drugs may help stop pancreatic cancer before it starts
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Pancreatic cancer is an especially elusive form of the disease, known to go undetected in many patients for quite some time due to lack of symptoms. This “silent” nature allows pancreatic cancer to progress undetected and spread to other organs. Researchers from the University of Florida, however, report that two drugs may be able to stop pancreatic cancer before it has a chance to start by reversing a key cellular process involved in its progression.
Researchers have finally discovered a potential treatment option to cure cancers within days
In a recent study, researchers discovered a unique cancer treatment option that has completely wiped out advanced-stage cancers of the ovary and colorectal in less than a week. Though the research has been tried and successful only in animal samples, scientists aim to hold human clinical trials of the same experiment in less than a week.
New treatment ‘cures’ aggressive brain cancer – stopping tumours in their tracks
A NEW treatment has been found to stop aggressive tumours in their tracker, experts have revealed. Researchers in Virginia, US, said the development is 'promising' in the fight against brain cancer. More than 11,000 people are diagnosed with a primary brain tumour in the UK each year - with at...
MedicalXpress
First WHO 'watch list' of health-threatening fungi released
The World Health Organization (WHO) is placing fungi that cause diseases (fungal pathogens) in the spotlight, with a global report calling for the public and researchers to pay more attention to this overlooked group. The WHO Fungal Priority Pathogens List ranks 19 species of highest concern, which require the greatest...
MedicalXpress
Flu and RSV viruses found to fuse together to form hybrid viruses
A team of researchers at the University of Glasgow has found that when placed together in human tissue, the influenza virus A and the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) can fuse together, forming a hybrid virus. In their paper published in the journal Nature Microbiology, the group describes how they conducted experiments that involved mixing different types of viruses in Petri dishes containing human lung cells and what they found by doing so.
Wireless brain implant could save more than 100,000 Americans who die each year from aggressive tumors by zapping them with heat for two weeks
A new brain implant designed to kill brain tumors uses infrared light to activate nanoparticles in the device that generates heat and zaps the deadly mass - and it can be done with 15 minute treatments for just 15 days straight. The innovation, developed by researchers at Stanford Medicine, is...
studyfinds.org
Routine test able to detect patients at high risk for blood cancers
BARCELONA, Spain — A routine test may be able to detect whether certain cancer patients are at high risk of developing additional blood cancers, new research reveals. Scientists at Institut Gustave Roussy, a leading cancer research hospital in France, say blood samples — or liquid biopsies — can identify this greater risk. Prior research shows that tumors shed DNA into the blood, creating cell-free DNA (cfDNA).
MedicalXpress
PACS, EHR tool identifies incomplete, clinically necessary follow-up imaging
According to an accepted manuscript published in the American Journal of Roentgenology (AJR), socioeconomically disadvantaged patients are at increased risk of failure to undergo recommended follow-up imaging that referrers deemed clinically necessary. "Initiatives for ensuring follow-up imaging completion should target the identified patient groups to reduce disparities in missed and...
MedicalXpress
Older people who get lost sometimes sadly lose their lives. But those with dementia are more likely to survive
Being lost in an unfamiliar place is an unsettling feeling most of us have experienced. It requires cognitive and physical skills, and potentially other resources, to find our way and safely arrive at our destination. This is why up to 60% of people with dementia will experience becoming lost during...
WebMD
Side Effects From COVID Vaccine Show Its Effectiveness
Oct. 25, 2022 -- If you had fever, chills, nausea, or other common side effects to the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, that’s good news. It means your body had a greater antibody response than people who had just a little pain or rash at the injection site, or no reaction at all.
