Texas State

Phase II trial shows addition of durvalumab to radiation does not improve outcomes over cetuximab for HNSCC patients

By NRG Oncology
MedicalXpress
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Related
News-Medical.net

Study links pancreatic cancer survival outcomes with arrangement of immune cells in tumors

Researchers from Johns Hopkins Medicine have discovered that the organization of different types of immune cells within pancreatic tumors is associated with how well patients with pancreatic cancer respond to treatment and how long they survive. The new findings, published Sept. 16 in Cancer Research, could eventually lead to new ways of treating pancreatic cancer, which has the highest mortality rate of all major cancers.
MedicalXpress

Targeted lung cancer drug shows promise in phase I/II clinical trial

Early trials of the targeted drug repotrectinib suggest that it could help treat patients with a certain type of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The results of the TRIDENT-1 trial, which will be presented on Friday at the 34th EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics in Barcelona, Spain, suggest that repotrectinib could be effective for treating ROS1 positive NSCLC, both in patients who have received other targeted treatments and in those who have not.
MedicalXpress

Black patients with atrial fibrillation more likely to experience adverse outcomes

Black patients with atrial fibrillation are less likely to be prescribed newer anticoagulant medications when they leave the hospital compared to their white counterparts and are consequently more likely to experience adverse outcomes, including stroke and death, according to a new study led by University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine physician-scientists and published today in JAMA Cardiology.
News-Medical.net

Fully vaccinated U.S. frontline workers may experience reduced severity, duration, and viral shedding during SARS-CoV-2

In a recent study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, researchers investigated the association between two or three doses of the messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine and viral loads and symptoms during infections with different severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) variants.
studyfinds.org

2 drugs may help stop pancreatic cancer before it starts

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Pancreatic cancer is an especially elusive form of the disease, known to go undetected in many patients for quite some time due to lack of symptoms. This “silent” nature allows pancreatic cancer to progress undetected and spread to other organs. Researchers from the University of Florida, however, report that two drugs may be able to stop pancreatic cancer before it has a chance to start by reversing a key cellular process involved in its progression.
MedicalXpress

First WHO 'watch list' of health-threatening fungi released

The World Health Organization (WHO) is placing fungi that cause diseases (fungal pathogens) in the spotlight, with a global report calling for the public and researchers to pay more attention to this overlooked group. The WHO Fungal Priority Pathogens List ranks 19 species of highest concern, which require the greatest...
MedicalXpress

Flu and RSV viruses found to fuse together to form hybrid viruses

A team of researchers at the University of Glasgow has found that when placed together in human tissue, the influenza virus A and the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) can fuse together, forming a hybrid virus. In their paper published in the journal Nature Microbiology, the group describes how they conducted experiments that involved mixing different types of viruses in Petri dishes containing human lung cells and what they found by doing so.
studyfinds.org

Routine test able to detect patients at high risk for blood cancers

BARCELONA, Spain — A routine test may be able to detect whether certain cancer patients are at high risk of developing additional blood cancers, new research reveals. Scientists at Institut Gustave Roussy, a leading cancer research hospital in France, say blood samples — or liquid biopsies — can identify this greater risk. Prior research shows that tumors shed DNA into the blood, creating cell-free DNA (cfDNA).
MedicalXpress

PACS, EHR tool identifies incomplete, clinically necessary follow-up imaging

According to an accepted manuscript published in the American Journal of Roentgenology (AJR), socioeconomically disadvantaged patients are at increased risk of failure to undergo recommended follow-up imaging that referrers deemed clinically necessary. "Initiatives for ensuring follow-up imaging completion should target the identified patient groups to reduce disparities in missed and...
WebMD

Side Effects From COVID Vaccine Show Its Effectiveness

Oct. 25, 2022 -- If you had fever, chills, nausea, or other common side effects to the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, that’s good news. It means your body had a greater antibody response than people who had just a little pain or rash at the injection site, or no reaction at all.

