Women health care workers faced heightened moral distress during pandemic: Study
New research highlights the challenges women health care providers (HCPs) experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic which contributed to heightened moral distress, providing insights into ongoing professional burnout. Moral distress is defined as the experience of knowing the ethically right action to take but being systemically constrained from taking that action....
Pressure chamber therapy is effective in the functional improvement of autism, study finds
A new Tel Aviv University study succeeded in significantly improving social skills and the condition of the autistic brain through pressure chamber therapy. The study was conducted on animal models of autism. In it, the researchers identified changes in the brain, including a reduction in neuroinflammation, which is known to be associated with autism.
After rehab for opioids, nearly half of Medicaid beneficiaries do not receive follow-up care
Despite strong evidence for the importance of outpatient care after inpatient residential treatment for opioid use disorder, nearly half of Medicaid beneficiaries are not receiving follow-up care or medication-assisted treatment within a month of discharge, according to a new analysis led by University of Pittsburgh School of Public Health scientists.
Large cohort study on the consequences of different patient attitudes toward treatment decisions
When it comes to determining next steps in hospital treatment, patients will frequently say, "I can't decide that. You're the doctor; you decide." Some patients, however, prefer to decide treatment essentially on their own. These findings have been reported by Sabina Hunziker and her team in a large cohort study on the consequences of different patient attitudes now published in the Journal of General Internal Medicine.
Does traffic-related air pollution increase risk of dementia?
Higher exposure to a certain type of traffic-related air pollution called particulate matter may be linked to an increased risk of dementia, according to a meta-analysis published in the October 26, 2022, online issue of Neurology. Researchers specifically looked at fine particulate matter, PM2.5, which consists of pollutant particles of...
Gender-related differences in coding contribute to lower incomes for women plastic surgeons
Why do female plastic surgeons earn less than their male colleagues? Differences in billing and coding for procedures performed may partially explain this income gap, according to a study in the November issue of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery,. Gender-related differences in income may also be related to a lower overall...
Study shows temporary isolation wards provided effective protection against health care-associated COVID-19 transmission
Temporary isolation wards utilized to house COVID-19 patients at a large Singapore hospital during the global pandemic allowed for safe management of COVID-19 cases over an 18-month period, without health care-associated SARS-CoV-2 transmission. The study finding, published today in the American Journal of Infection Control (AJIC), suggests that these wards can provide a safe option for managing patients during future pandemics caused by a novel respiratory pathogen.
Where do fears come from? How can new insights enhance treatment?
Exposure therapy is a major treatment option used by clinicians to help patients face and get past their distressing and impairing fears. However, the fears can return in as many as 50% of patients. University of Colorado researchers recently published a study that presents groundbreaking behavioral health models. The study,...
Do financial incentives increase adult vaccinations? A view of lessons learned
Cash transfers have yielded limited outcomes in increasing vaccination efforts among adults, according to research led by Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health and the University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg (Wits). The impact of lottery programs has also been limited, and there is no evidence that other non-cash incentives for COVID-19 or other adult vaccines have improved vaccination coverage. The findings were published online in the journal Vaccine: X.
How do Canadians feel about new law that assumes consent for deceased organ donation?
One strategy to address the scarcity of organs for transplantation is called deemed consent legislation, where adults are automatically presumed to consent to organ donation upon their death unless they register an opt-out decision. In 2019, two Canadian provinces (Nova Scotia and Alberta) became the first jurisdictions in North America to pass deemed consent legislation. A recent study published in the Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology (CJASN) explored public comments from Canadians regarding deemed consent.
Hemophilia: Training the immune system to be tolerant
Hemophilia A is the most common severe form of hemophilia. It almost exclusively affects males. The disease can usually be treated well, but not for all sufferers. A study at the University of Bonn has now elucidated an important mechanism that is crucial for making the therapy effective. The results could help better tailor treatment to patients. Their article has been published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation.
Irregular, long menstrual cycles up risk for cardiovascular disease
Irregular and long menstrual cycles are associated with increased rates of cardiovascular disease (CVD), according to a study published online Oct. 25 in JAMA Network Open. Yi-Xin Wang, M.D., Ph.D., from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health in Boston, and colleagues explored associations between menstrual cycle characteristics across the reproductive life span and the risk for CVD. The analysis included 80,630 participants in the Nurses' Health Study II with 24 years of follow-up.
Omega-3 fatty acid could boost IQ for preterm babies
New research from SAHMRI has found a link between the omega-3 fatty acid known as docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) and increased IQ among children born prematurely. Preterm children are more likely to have lower IQ scores and cognitive impairments compared with term-born children. Dr. Jacqueline Gould, who led the study now...
