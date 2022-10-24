ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sourcing Journal

How Studio McGee Preps for Black Friday and Cyber Monday

By Jennifer Bringle
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rnWjX_0il1ss5a00

With inflation driving up prices and retailers struggling to thin inflated inventories, the annual Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping season is poised to be more important than ever.

According to a survey conducted in September by the National Retail Federation, 45 percent of shoppers say they are likely to browse and buy on Black Friday. And 58 percent of consumers say that sales and promotions are more important to them when shopping for gifts and other holiday items this year versus 2021.

With so much riding on this holiday shopping season, being prepared for those savings-minded consumers—particularly online—is a major priority for home goods brands such as Studio McGee/McGee & Co.

During a webinar hosted by e-commerce discovery platform provider Syte , Josh Batchelor, vice president of technology at Studio McGee/McGee & Co., shared insights on the brand’s goals for this season and how it’s preparing to achieve them.

Batchelor told attendees Studio McGee’s biggest goal, aside from sales, is cultivating brand loyalty among new and returning customers.

“We want to collect more brand loyalists to build up our loyalty network,” he said. “We want to bring in more people on Black Friday, add them to our SMS texting list to build them as longterm customers and collect overall data about our web experience.”

For retailers like Studio McGee, Black Friday and Cyber Monday offer the opportunity to address other issues such as overstock inventory and capturing customer data.

“Sales will come in, but there is a place where we can find a marriage between the growth of sales and knocking off these different business goals,” said Aaron Ellis, the Syte senior customer success manager working with Studio McGee, the design studio run by “Dream Home Makeover” husband-and-wife power couple Syd and Shea McGee.

And to achieve those goals during the holiday shopping season, Studio McGee has made significant changes to its website, both on the front and back ends. One of the biggest updates is improving how it handles out-of-stock product and serves recommendations to customers.

“When an item is out of stock, we’re simplifying our out-of-stock product detail pages and putting recommendations higher so they’re seeing them immediately and not getting as discouraged,” Batchelor said. “Our hope is that it will delight the customer to see something similar and not send them away disappointed.”

In selecting similar items to recommend, Syte helped Studio McGee identify potential products most likely to elicit a positive experience for the shopper.

“If you’re trying to achieve brand loyalty, you want to recommend visually similar items with high reviews and low return rates—something you know will satisfy the customer when they get it in their hands,” Ellis said.

Knowing your inventory well is essential for effectively managing sales on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and doing the back-end work well ahead of time makes processes run much smoother on the actual shopping days.

“Really understand your catalog and know what’s moving and not moving,” Ellis said. “Segmenting your catalog is a great way to make these changes. If we segment our catalog beforehand and group the products and know the actions we need to take with each group, it’s very easy to respond on Black Friday when we have  a million parts moving at full speed.”

Studio McGee enacts a code freeze in the days leading up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday to ensure no last-minute changes cause glitches or other issues on their website. Ellis said that’s a great strategy and suggested conducting a whole-site audit at some point before the code freeze to prevent an unforeseen issues from appearing.

“Once you have a plan, you have to clean up before the code freeze,” he said. “You have to make sure all of the front-end is working—point to the nooks and crannies of your website that aren’t always visited and make sure those areas are not only frictionless, but also making the call to action you want to deliver to your customers.”

Batchelor said Studio McGee analyzes its website data each year following Black Friday and Cyber Monday to identify trends that will help them prepare for the next year. The company noticed a few behavioral trends among its shoppers last year that it’s keeping in mind when preparing for this year’s sale.

“The bulk of our customers probably have already started filling up their shopping carts at this point, just waiting to find out what the sale’s going to be,” Batchelor said. “The trend we’ve seen is there’s a wave of people buying their items right away, and over the next few days they’re browsing more and finding things they weren’t looking for originally.”

And while it’s probably too late at this point to make major website changes in time for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Batchelor advises other retailers to do the little things to make sure their customers are happy and then learn from this year’s experience to improve next year.

“Focus on what makes the customer happy and builds brand loyalty—those go hand-in-hand, as well as being transparent to customers,” he said. “When you’re out of stock, make sure you’re offering similar items, and if they do want that out-of-stock item, capture their email and let them know when you have it back. When you focus on the customer, that enhances loyalty.”

More from Sourcing Journal

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

Over 90% of Retailers Say Returns Outpace Revenue

Skyrocketing return rates are throttling retail’s bottom line. The rate of retail returns leaped 78 percent last year, according to a new study from Appriss Retail and Incisiv. Shoppers concerned about inflation might be more likely to change their minds about their purchases. Digital commerce growth could inflate return rates “exponentially,” as online returns triple or quadruple the pace of in-store returns, according to Appriss. And with every reversed transaction, retailers lose revenue and instead take on processing and inventory holding costs. The survey of more than 130 retailers found that 83 percent want to improve returns moving forward. Still, just 29 percent...
Sourcing Journal

New York Outlet Mall Gets in on 11.11 Action

New York’s Woodbury Common Premium Outlets will play virtual host to Chinese shoppers during Alibaba’s 11.11 Global Shopping Festival and all holiday season long. Outlet operator Simon Property Group will leverage Shop Premium Outlets (SPO), a joint venture between Simon and Rue Gilt Groupe, to power the back-end technology for Alibaba’s Tmall Global to access the center’s inventory in real time. The partners will host a series of livestreamed shopping events from October through December, giving China’s consumers access to SPO’s online inventory alongside merchandise from individual outlet storefronts. Woodbury Common host brands including Adidas, 7 for All Mankind, AllSaints, Calvin...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KARK 4 News

2022 Walmart Black Friday deals announced

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart has announced its plans for Black Friday shopping in 2022 featuring new savings and even more deals. The announcement comes after Walmart U.S. CEO John Furner confirmed the stores’ closing on Thanksgiving Day for the third year in a row. The retailer closed for the first time in 30 years in 2020 due to the pandemic.
BENTONVILLE, AR
THV11

Walmart unveils Black Friday shopping plans

WASHINGTON — Amid higher inflation prices, consumers on a budget are set to begin holiday shopping early this year, and retailers like Walmart took notice. The world's largest retailer will once again offer three Black Friday events in November, as it kicks off the holiday shopping season. The retailer's...
WASHINGTON STATE
WFMJ.com

Walmart to offer 'Black Friday Deals for Days' in stores, online throughout November

If you're looking for deals beyond Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Walmart has you covered throughout the month of November. The grocery store chain will be offering Black Friday deals every week throughout the month of November leading up to Black Friday through its "Black Friday Deals for Days" promotion.
goodmorningamerica.com

Nordstrom just released its holiday gift guide: 20 picks you can shop now

Nordstrom is helping customers ahead of the Black Friday rush, revealing its 2022 holiday gift guide weeks ahead of the busy shopping season. From gifts under $100 to stocking stuffers, Nordstrom is putting everything you need for holiday shopping all in one place. "We hope that our customers will feel...
GOBankingRates

9 Biggest Deals at Costco in October

This October, Costco is offerings its members some fantastic exclusive deals to help them achieve the highest possible savings on the groceries, electronics, furniture items and household products...
Cadrene Heslop

Retail Stores Are Permanently Closing Across America

Retail stores across America are closing. Many malls have empty, available locations for retailers to rent. UBS analysts see many closures in the future of retail companies. Brick-and-mortar brands have been going bankrupt and closing unprofitable venues before the pandemic. Lockdowns increased the occurrence. When the world reopened, so did physical stores. Net openings even exceeded net closures. But consumer response has not been enough to keep many stores open. (source)
The Associated Press

Get a Head Start on Holiday Shopping With Macy’s Black Friday Early Access Deals

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 26, 2022-- The holidays are here at Macy’s, the ultimate gifting destination, with Black Friday savings all season long. Shop ahead of the rush during our Early Access deals beginning November 7, with unbeatable discounts on everything from fashion, jewelry, toys, home, and family favorites. Macy’s makes it easier to find the perfect gift for everyone on your list with our Holiday Gift Finder. Shop all Black Friday specials with exclusive deals starting on November 20 through 26 online at macys.com, in-stores and on the Macy’s app, plus you can get orders delivered right to your door or pick them up in-store or curbside. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026005677/en/ Get a head start on holiday shopping with Macy’s Black Friday Early Access deals (Photo: Business Wire)
Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal

Los Angeles, CA
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
960K+
Views
ABOUT

A hub of global news and information, relied upon by leaders in the textile, soft goods, and apparel industries.

 https://sourcingjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy