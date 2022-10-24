Listen: The tremendous Spanish call of Bryce Harper's home run

Both Joe Davis on FOX and Scott Franzke on SportsRadio 94 WIP had tremendous calls of Bryce Harper's career-defining home run in Game 5 of the NLCS in English.

And Oscar Budejen, the Spanish radio voice of the Philadelphia Phillies, kept pace on a tremendous call of his own:

The Phillies have won the World Series twice in franchise history -- 1980 and 2008 -- and will have a chance to do so for a third time beginning on Friday against the Houston Astros.

But in terms of iconic moments in the history of the franchise, Harper's home run now figures to get replayed as frequently as Matt Stairs' blast in Game 4 of the 2008 NLCS and the final out of Roy Halladay's postseason no-hitter in Game 1 of the 2010 NLDS.

