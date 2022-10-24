ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

For Anthony Hopkins, a grandfather role with personal echoes

By Jake Coyle
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qbd9t_0il1sm2S00

The “heart and soul” of a film is an often-overused term, but it’s practically unavoidable when it comes to Anthony Hopkins in James Gray’s “Armageddon Time.”

Gray’s autobiographical film, drawn with exquisite detail from his childhood growing up in 1980s Queens, New York , follows an 11-year-old named Paul (Banks Repeta) with dreams of becoming an artist. Made with both nostalgia and self-examination, “Armageddon Time” touches on larger social currents — a Black classmate (Jaylin Webb) faces distinctly different opportunities at school; the Trump family makes an appearance — while crafting a vivid portrait of Gray’s Jewish- American family.

The parents (Jeremy Strong, Anne Hathaway) have a strained, disciplinarian relationship to their son, but Paul's kind grandfather (Hopkins) is a deep reservoir of support. In warm, intimate scenes, Hopkins’ grandfather, Aaron Rabinowitz, mentors Paul even as his health is deteriorating. For the 84-year-old Hopkins, who won best actor at the Academy Awards last year for his patriarch slipping into dementia in “The Father,” it’s another radiant twilight performance and a gentle, masterful capstone to one of acting’s most distinguished careers.

Just as the film’s small, specific moments reverberate with larger meaning, Gray’s film — about a young artist's coming of age and the people who formed him — has profound connections for Hopkins. It’s a role deeply felt by the actor, resonate with echoes of his own grandfather. Growing up in the working-class Welsh town of Port Talbot, Hopkins says he was closer to his grandfather than he was to his parents.

“We spent a lot of time walking together. He was the one who gave me the liberty to be free of myself,” says Hopkins. “I tended to be a bit slow in school. My father was always worried, of course, so was my mother. My grandfather said: ‘Don’t worry about it. You’ll do fine.’ He had an old country philosophy about it. He used to call me George because it sounded very countrified, very English country. He was born in Wilshire. ‘Don’t worry, George. It’ll all be all right.’ And I still use that.”

Hopkins rarely does interviews at this stage in his life. But he recently spoke by phone during a short stay in the Hamptons while en route from Wales to Los Angeles. Gray, who joined the conversation from New York, was delighted to hear of Hopkins’ whereabouts. “You’re so fancy pants,” he said.

“Armageddon Time,” which debuted at the Cannes Film Festival and Focus Features is releasing in select theaters Friday, is an exhumation of a personal past that Gray has tailored to the actors. Robert De Niro was initially to play the character before the pandemic altered the film’s production plans and Gray’s conception of the character. Rabinowitz, who hasn't completely shed Hopkins' own Welsh accent, is the son of Ukrainian Jews who emigrated to London.

“I needed somebody of a great stature to play my grandfather because he was the person who loved me and made me feel wanted,” says Gray. “Really, there’s a very short list of screen legends and great people in the world today. Tony Hopkins is number one.”

Hopkins responded immediately to the screenplay. “What I like is: less is more,” Hopkins says. “If a script is too full of gobbledygook or direction and all that, I tend to turn off. When a script is clear and concise, it’s like a roadmap.”

Hopkins immediately began firing off long emails to Gray with reflections of his own grandfather as the two exchanged memories with one another. Hopkins’ own recollections, in many ways, mirrored Gray’s.

“My sad remembrance is one day in 1961 we had a drink in the hotel up the road in Port Albert,” Hopkins says of his grandfather. “He wanted me to go for lunch up to his house. I was too busy, too young. I said, ‘I’ve got to go now, see you soon.’ He turned around and waved and he was dead within two months. I always remember that. It’s a bit of a sword in my chest, that memory.”

“I have a similar memory,” Gray adds. “I remember saying goodbye to my grandfather in a very unsentimental way. I didn’t contemplate his mortality at all. I remember waving and saying ‘Goodbye, grandpa,’ and then I never saw him again.”

“That’s it,” says Hopkins. “That stays with you for the rest of your life.”

Countless details in “Armageddon Time” are derived directly from Gray’s childhood. The interior of his house was meticulously recreated. Hopkins wore his grandfather’s clothes and hat. But the director also insisted, the first time he met with Hopkins, that he didn’t want an imitation. “I said, ‘You will always win any creative dispute with me,’” says Gray.

Hopkins, himself, has no personal experience being a grandparent. He long ago drifted apart from his only daughter, Abigail, from his first marriage to Petronella Barker.

“I never think of myself as a grandfather,” Hopkins says. “I’m 84 but I’m physically very strong. A few aches and pains. But I feel like a 50-year-old, full of energy and life. I try not to think about the future or the past very much.”

In “Armageddon Time,” the grandfather imparts some memorable words of wisdom, most notably his advice to Paul to “be a mensch” to his unjustly treated friend. The line came directly from Gray’s own childhood.

“I was very obnoxious as a kid. The older I got, the more unruly I was,” says Gray. “My grandfather would say, ‘Come on. Be a mensh.’ He’d say that to me to sort of reorient me. I don’t understand this entirely, but he had more authority over me than my father did, even though my father, in his inept way, was trying to enforce discipline. My grandfather, he ruled with a velvet glove.”

Hopkins, too, wove in moments crystalized in his memory. Just as his grandfather called him George, Hopkins calls Paul “Jellybean” in the film. Another improvised line — “Never give in” — came from something his grandmother told Hopkins, a self-described loner as a child, when he was being bullied in school.

“Most of my life came from my grandmother: ‘Never give in. Never give up,’ she said,” Hopkins recalls. “What I got from that was to have grit inside yourself and stop feeling sorry for yourself. That’s what I’ve practiced all my life.”

The most poignant moment in “Armageddon Time” comes in a scene where the grandfather meets Paul to set off model rockets near the old World’s Fair grounds in Flushing. It’s a lovely, unsentimental scene beneath a soft, gray autumn light, with Hopkins sitting on a park bench. He knows he’ll die soon, though Paul is naively unaware.

For both Hopkins and Gray, the scene stands out as a rare fusion of fiction and reality — of memory real and imagined.

“I used to go there with my grandfather to set off model rockets just like in the film,” says Gray. “It’s almost like a modern ruin, that old World’s Fair building that’s decayed now and falling down. Just putting Tony on that bench and the boy, it felt like a strange flashback in my own life. It’s very unusual in cinema to be able to do something that feels like it’s grabbed from your own memory. It felt like a huge gift."

“I’m not American, I come from Wales. But that park, that area, was so America to me,” says Hopkins. “It was like the twilight years of the world. That open space and the boy playing on the grass. It just brought back the memory of my own childhood. I can’t say exactly what. All dreams and memories are flawed, anyway. But it reminded me of my grandfather. That everlasting light. That light and the knowledge that I’m going to die.”

___

Follow AP Film Writer Jake Coyle on Twitter at: http://twitter.com/jakecoyleAP

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab

Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Kanye West latest news: Rapper back on Instagram joking with 50 Cent as insider claims he is Hitler ‘obsessed’

A former executive who used to work with Kanye West is alleging that the rapper had an open “obsession” with Adolf Hitler and used to reminisce about the “great things” he and the Nazi Party did for Germany, CNN reported.The executive, who spoke with CNN on condition of anonymity, told the outlet how West, who legally changed his name to Ye, once floated the idea of naming an album after the disgraced Nazi leader.“He would praise Hitler by saying how incredible it was that he was able to accumulate so much power and would talk about all the great...
The Independent

Quentin Tarantino names seven ‘perfect’ movies

Quentin Tarantino has named seven “unassailable” movies. The director appeared on Thursday’s episode (27 October) of Jimmy Kimmel Live to promote his newly released book Cinema Speculation.In his book – which is described as part-memoir, part-Hollywood history, and part-film theory – Tarantino writes that there are “very few perfect movies” but that Texas Chainsaw Massacre is one of them.The slasher film directed by Tobe Hooper has become a cult classic since its release in 1974.Asked by host Jimmy Kimmel what other films he considers to be “perfect”, Tarantino replied: “Well, there’s not many of them – that just...
The Independent

Ryan Murphy says he reached out to families of Dahmer’s victims but ‘not a single person responded’

Ryan Murphy has said that he reached out to the families of Jeffrey Dahmer’s families, but “not a single person responded”.Netflix released Murphy’s thriller Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story last month, starring Evan Peters as the serial killer and cannibal.Since its arrival on the platform, the show has been met with controversy with viewers complaining about its many gruesome scenes. Many people also said that the series was exploitative.Family members of Dahmer’s victims – including the mother of Tony Hughes, who was among more than a dozen men killed – condemned the show.Eric Perry – a cousin of Errol Lindsey,...
The Independent

Michael J Fox shares the reason why he thinks River Phoenix was ‘always so nice’ to him

Michael J Fox has reflected on an “act of kindness” from River Phoenix when they were kids.The moment in question happened over 30 years ago when Fox was filming 1991’s Doc Hollywood, which was shot in a small Florida town where Phoenix “had a place”.“River Phoenix and his brother [Joaquin Phoenix] had a place there, and River would take us out,” Fox recalled.“He used to come and scoop us up and take us to his place and have a barbecue. It’s funny because that was an act of kindness that was built on an act of kindness.”Fox, 61, said...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Peter Capaldi says as a Catholic he ‘saw something familiar’ in horror films

Peter Capaldi has said that his Catholic upbringing meant he “saw something familiar” in horror films.The Scottish actor was discussing his latest role in Amazon Prime horror series The Devil’s Hour when he said that he found watching horrors “comforting”.“I’ve always liked a good horror film,” Capaldi told The Telegraph in a recent interview. “I find them comforting, rather than disturbing,” he said.Capaldi explained that he watched the films to relax, turning to classics like Dracula: “Those films remind me of my childhood,” he said. “I was brought up Catholic, so when I watched horror I think I...
The Independent

Charles becomes ceremonial head of the Royal Marines

The King has announced he will be the Royal Marines’ next Captain General – an honorary military role that had been stripped from the Duke of Sussex.Harry’s prestigious position was removed by the Queen after he quit as a senior working royal for financial and personal freedom and moved to America with wife Meghan and their family.There had been speculation about which member of the royal family would become ceremonial head of the Royal Marines, with the Princess Royal tipped for the honour.In a personal message to the Royal Marines as they marked their 358th anniversary, celebrated on Friday, the...
The Independent

Andy Warhol masterpiece from ‘Death And Disaster’ series to be sold at auction

A rare masterpiece from Andy Warhol’s celebrated Death And Disaster series is expected to fetch more than 80 million dollars (£69 million) at auction.The titan of pop art, who was said to be fixated on themes of death and mortality, printed 19 images of a fatal car crash in black and white tones to match the newspapers from which he drew inspiration creating White Disaster (White Car Crash 19 Times).The 1963 piece is considered one of the most provocative and haunting artistic achievements of the 20th century and “arguably the most significant achievement of his career”, Sotheby’s auction house said.The...
The Independent

Michael Jackson’s son Prince says ‘it’s worth celebrating’ the fact his father ‘is the greatest’

Michael Jackson’s son Prince has maintained that his father is the “greatest” music star of all time.On Friday (28 October), Prince appeared on Good Morning Britain to discuss his father’s legacy 40 years on from the release of Thriller.He told hosts Adil Ray and Charlotte Hawkins: “I was born into it – I was born in ’97 in the middle of the History tour – so anytime we were travelling aorund, there was always people surrounding him and, for me, that just kind of felt normal.“When I started to realise that this was something more was when I started weatching...
The Independent

Jean-Pierre Jeunet says Joss Whedon is ‘very good at making films for morons’

Jean-Pierre Jeunet has said that Joss Whedon “makes films for morons” in response to earlier criticism from the Avengers director.French filmmaker Jeunet directed 1997 film Alien: Resurrection, which was written by Whedon just before he created the TV series Buffy the Vampire Slayer.Whedon has criticised the film several times in the past, stating: “They said the lines... mostly... but they said them all wrong. And they cast it wrong. And they designed it wrong. And they scored it wrong. They did everything wrong that they could possibly do. It wasn’t so much that they’d changed the script – it’s...
ARTnews

Smithsonian IDs Spots for Latino and Women’s Museums in D.C., Paris Monet-Mitchell Blockbuster to Travel, and More: Morning Links for October 28, 2022

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines BREAKING NEWS OUT OF BASEL THIS MORNING. Art-market veteran Noah Horowitz has been named CEO of Art Basel, taking the place of Marc Spiegler, ARTnews reports. Horowitz is a Basel alumnus, having been its director for the Americas from 2015 to 2021, when he decamped to Sotheby’s to be worldwide head of gallery and private dealer services. Spiegler joined the fair as co-director in 2007 and became global director in 2012. He will be involved in Basel’s Miami Beach fair in December, then serve as an adviser for six months. In a statement he called Horowitz “the perfect person to...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

The Independent

898K+
Followers
289K+
Post
441M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy