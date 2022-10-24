ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Rishi Sunak tells Tories to ‘unite or die’ amid ‘profound economic challenge’

By Sam Blewett
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l57D3_0il1siVY00

Rishi Sunak warned his warring MPs the Conservatives must “unite or die” in the face of a “profound economic challenge” after winning the race to be the next prime minister.

The former chancellor ruled out opposition demands for a general election after winning the Tory leadership contest on Monday when rival Penny Mordaunt failed to win the backing of MPs.

Liz Truss , who will make way for Mr Sunak less than two months after she beat him in the last contest, congratulated her soon-to-be-successor and told him “you have my full support”.

With his victory coming on Diwali, Mr Sunak will be the UK’s first Hindu prime minister, the first of Asian heritage, and the youngest for more than 200 years at the age of 42.

He will be formally appointed to the role in a handover of power overseen by the King on Tuesday morning, after Ms Truss holds a final Cabinet meeting, gives a farewell speech on Downing Street and tenders her resignation to Charles.

Mr Sunak is expected to address the nation for the first time as prime minister at around 11.35am, before turning his attention to putting together his new top team that he will hope can return a measure of stability to both the Conservatives and the country.

Ms Mordaunt, the Commons Leader, bowed out of the race to hand Mr Sunak a spectacular political comeback as she failed to get the 100 nominations from Tory MPs required by the 2pm deadline.

With Boris Johnson having ditched his own bid at a comeback, Mr Sunak will enter No 10 unopposed and avoid an online ballot of the Conservative members that rejected him for Ms Truss last month.

Mr Sunak hit the ground running by telling Conservative MPs behind closed doors in the House of Commons they face an “existential moment”.

Three MPs in the room said his message to the party was they must “unite or die”, as they focus on delivering on the public’s priorities during a cost-of-living crisis.

But polling suggests Britons are divided over Mr Sunak’s victory, with 38% saying they were pleased he will take on the top job and 41% saying they were disappointed in a YouGov survey.

Labour has led calls for a new general election as the Tories move onto their third prime minister on the mandate won by Mr Johnson in 2019.

Senior Tory Simon Hoare said that Mr Sunak told the party he would not give in to the opposition’s demand, with the MP adding to reporters: “He is actually going to hit the ground running. We have no time to lose.”

Mr Sunak now has the daunting task of leading the nation through an economic crisis only exacerbated by the chaotic legacy of Ms Truss, who was ousted after only six weeks in office.

In an 86-second address to the nation, Mr Sunak promised to serve with “integrity and humility”.

He praised Ms Truss for having served the nation with “dignity and grace” during “exceptionally difficult circumstances”.

He said he was “humbled and honoured” to have been chosen as the next prime minister, which he described as the “greatest privilege of my life”.

“The United Kingdom is a great country but there is no doubt we face a profound economic challenge,” he added during the speech in which he took no media questions.

“We now need stability and unity and I will make it my utmost priority to bring our party and our country together.”

The King was understood to be travelling to London on Monday afternoon from the private royal estate of Sandringham, but Downing Street confirmed the handover of power will wait for another day.

In a statement posted online two minutes before the deadline, Ms Mordaunt said her opponent now has her “full support”.

“These are unprecedented times. Despite the compressed timetable for the leadership contest it is clear that colleagues feel we need certainty today,” she said.

“They have taken this decision in good faith for the good of the country.”

Sir Graham Brady, who as chairman of the 1922 Committee of backbench Conservatives was overseeing the contest, said he received only one valid nomination form.

“Rishi Sunak is therefore elected the next leader of the Conservative Party,” he added.

Sources in the Mordaunt camp said she got 90 nominations, though the number of those who publicly announced their backing of her fell far short of this.

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner said: “Rishi Sunak has no mandate and no idea what working people need.

“We need a general election so the public get a say on the future of Britain – and the chance for a fresh start with Labour.”

SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford made the same demand and said his party would back Labour in a vote of no confidence if they tabled one.

Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg, the Johnson-backer who once derided Mr Sunak as a “much-lamented socialist chancellor”, said he will “support his leadership” and urged “now is the time for party unity”.

Conservative Party chairman Sir Jake Berry called for an end to Tory infighting, saying: “Now is the time for the whole party to come together and unite four-square behind Rishi, as he gets on with the vital work of tackling the challenges we face as a country.

“The time for internal debates is well and truly over, and led by Rishi Sunak, I know we can and will deliver on the priorities of the British people.”

James Cleverly, who had backed Mr Johnson to return to No 10 less than two months after he left in a series of scandals, called for an anticipated Cabinet overhaul to feature the best ministers rather than focus on loyalists.

The Foreign Secretary told Sky News: “We have got to have the first 15 on the pitch. I know that Rishi understands that.”

Jeremy Hunt, who is widely expected to be kept on as Chancellor by Mr Sunak, tweeted: “This is a time for honesty about the huge economic challenges we face, and courage in addressing them. We have a PM who can be trusted to do just that”.

Mr Sunak’s ascendency from MP to PM is the fastest in modern political history, having first won the constituency of Richmond in North Yorkshire in 2015.

His journey to the top job has not been without its hitches, having been fined alongside Mr Johnson for breaching coronavirus rules and having faced questions over his wife Akshata Murty’s “non-dom” status for tax purposes.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Rishi Sunak tells Emmanuel Macron he wants to make Channel crossings ‘unviable’

Rishi Sunak has told Emmanuel Macron that he wants Britain and France to make Channel migrant crossings “completely unviable”.The same pledge was made by Priti Patel in August 2020 and came back to haunt the former home secretary as numbers surged to record levels.Mr Sunak has been making warm overtures to the French government since becoming prime minister, following bitter rows over the Channel that worsened when Liz Truss was asked whether Mr Macron was “friend or foe” and replied: “The jury’s out.”A Downing Street spokesperson said the French president congratulated the new prime minister on his appointment in a...
The Independent

King Charles has been told not to go to Cop27 climate summit, No 10 confirms

King Charles has been urged not to attend the crucial Cop27 climate summit, No 10 says – despite a cabinet minister claiming it is up to the monarch whether to go.Rishi Sunak’s spokesperson confirmed Liz Truss had imposed an effective ban on him travelling to Egypt next month and that it remains in place.“It was unanimously agreed that this would not be the right occasion for the King to visit,” she said, adding: “I’m not aware that that advice has changed.”John Kerry, the US climate envoy has urged Downing Street to rethink its bar on King Charles attending Cop27,...
The Independent

Ministers admit delaying legally-binding environment targets

Landmark legally binding targets to clean up Britain’s waters and to boost the abundance of wild species are being delayed, the Environment Secretary has admitted.Therese Coffey said the Government would miss Monday’s deadline to publish its targets under its obligations under the post-Brexit Environment Act.Conservative peer Lord Lucas accused the RSPB of being “lying turds” as the charity raised concerns.The row came as Rishi Sunak was criticised for a “failure of leadership” after he pulled out of attending the Cop27 climate summit in Egypt next month.Ministers had set the October 31 deadline for publishing targets for air quality, water, wildlife,...
The Independent

‘Sad day’ for people of Northern Ireland as they face another election – Ahern

Bertie Ahern said it is a “sad day” for the people of Northern Ireland as they face into another election, which he said will solve and do nothing.The former Taoiseach and architect of the Good Friday Agreement said an election will not “change a damn thing”.He made the comments as the election is expected to be called by Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris on Friday, after a deadline to restore devolved government at Stormont passed.Mr Ahern said that Mr Heaton-Harris talked himself into the election in recent weeks after stating he has a legal obligation.“I think it’s a pity, I...
The Independent

‘Our son is London’s PM’: Rishi Sunak’s Indian cousins kickstart celebrations in Punjab

A flurry of WhatsApp messages, some bordering on memes, grand Hindu ceremonies and a cheerful blue cake with the words ‘Rishi Sunak‘ emblazoned on it, have been at the centre of the party in India’s Punjab state ever since the prime minister’s surprising political victory.For Mr Sunak’s Indian cousins and uncle, who live in Ludhiana city, it has been a hectic week of explaining the family tree that connects them to the first “truly Hindu son of their soil” who has just entered 10 Downing Street – something the wealthy family, which has been in the liquor and cotton trade...
The Independent

Qatar’s UK ambassador says gay people ‘should not expect to kiss in public’ at World Cup

Gay people should not expect to be able to kiss in the streets during the World Cup, Qatar’s ambassador to the UK has said.Fahad bin Mohammed Al-Attiyah also said that visitors during the tournament need to be “mindful of the norms and cultures of Qatari society” when it gets underway in November. In an interview on Times Radio, the diplomat was asked how the Qatari authorities would react if a same-sex couple, particularly two men, held hands and showed affection such as by kissing in public.Mr bin Mohammed Al-Attiyah said holding hands in the streets is “totally permitted”...
The Independent

Sequence of events which led to collapse of devolved government at Stormont

The stalemate between the political parties in Northern Ireland which has caused the latest collapse of devolved government can be traced back to the Brexit withdrawal agreement in January 2020.The agreement cementing the UK’s exit from the European Union came just weeks after the New Decade New Approach accord which resurrected Stormont following a three-year collapse.January 24 2020: The 2016 vote by the UK to leave the EU was formalised after several years of negotiation during which Northern Ireland and its border with the Republic of Ireland turned into one of the trickiest issues.How to manage the UK’s only land...
The Independent

Indian sand artist responds after unique Sunak portrait confused with Tony Blair: ‘I was shocked’

India’s acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik broke his silence after his sand sculpture of British prime minister Rishi Sunak was confused with Tony Blair.Mr Pattnaik told The Independent that he was shocked to see comments of people finding the portrait similar to another British politician as his only intention was to portray Mr Sunak.“My only intention was to draw Mr Sunak to congratulate him,” Mr Pattnaik said. “It was a proud moment for me to witness the historic moment of an Indian origin man becoming prime minister of the UK like many Indians.”“I tried with the best of my...
The Independent

Restoring fracking ban ‘beggars belief’, says Cuadrilla chief

It “beggars belief” that new Prime Minster Rishi Sunak has decided to bring back a ban on fracking in England, the chief executive of the UK’s first fracking company has said.The move was branded as having “no rational scientific justification” by Cuadrilla’s chief executive Francis Egan.He said Mr Sunak, while running for leadership of the Conservative Party, had said that scientists “have concluded that fracking is safe and seismic activity is not out of the ordinary”.A moratorium was imposed on fracking, which uses high-pressure liquid to release gas from shale formations, after a series of earthquakes at the UK’s only shale wells...
The Independent

Brexit: Rejoining EU takes record 14-point lead in latest poll

Britons would now vote to rejoin the EU in a second referendum by a record 14-point margin, a new poll has found.A tracker poll found support for reversing Brexit is now at 57 per cent, compared to just 43 per cent who want to keep it.Support for rejoining has steadily ticked up since the start of this year – with 'out' still ahead as recently as May this year.But the survey by Redfield and Wilton Strategies for the UK in a Changing Europe think-tank shows the picture has changed quickly amid economic and international turmoil.Professor Sir John Curtice, a respected...
The Independent

Why are voters in Northern Ireland poised for a return to the polls?

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris is expected to announce a fresh Stormont Assembly election later after a deadline to restore devolved government passed.Here, we answer some of the key questions about the political turmoil at Stormont.– What caused the latest powersharing impasse?Powersharing has been in flux since February when the DUP withdrew its first minister Paul Givan in an escalation of its campaign against Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol.The region’s largest unionist party vowed to disengage with the devolved institutions in Belfast until decisive action was taken to remove the protocol’s economic barriers on trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.Mr...
The Independent

Far-right British activist Katie Hopkins challenges Biden to lock her up after claiming she’s in US illegally

The far right British activist Katie Hopkins told a cheering crowd at an event on Mannheim, Pennsylvania that she is in the United States illegally and challenged President Joe Biden to “Come at me! Lock me up!”Ms Hopkins made her remarks at the Great Awakening, a Christian nationalist speaking tour featuring a number of speakers with ties to the far right including MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, and the Republican candidate for Pennsylvania governor Doug Mastriano. On Saturday, Ms Hopkins made a splash when she told the assembled audience that she had entered the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt ‘must protect nation’s mental health’ in upcoming budget

Nine mental health groups have called on the Chancellor to protect the nation’s mental health in his budget by uprating benefits by inflation and maintaining funding for services.The organisations, which include Rethink Mental Illness, Mind, and the Royal College of Psychiatrists, warned that people will die early if mental health funding is cut.They said the nation is facing a crisis in mental health, with millions of people expected to need new or extra support as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, and “many more” set to be made unwell by the cost-of-living crisis.Jeremy Hunt has said he will prioritise help...
The Independent

‘Mixed picture’ for Covid infections but rise in England may have levelled off

The latest rise in Covid-19 infections in England appears to be levelling off, but virus numbers are continuing to increase in Scotland and Northern Ireland, figures show.Wales is the only part of the UK seeing a clear fall in infections.More recent data shows the number of people in hospital with Covid-19 is starting to fall, suggesting the current wave of the virus may have peaked.The total number of people in private households in the UK testing positive for coronavirus stood at 2.05 million in the week to October 17, broadly unchanged on 2.01 million in the previous week, according to...
The Independent

Nurses ‘working one day a week for free’

Nurses work the equivalent of one day a week for free, according to a new analysis of pay.Researchers from London Economics, commissioned by the Royal College of Nursing, looked at pay in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland since 2010.They found that in real terms, based on a five-day week, the salary of an experienced nurse has fallen by 20%.A pay rise would help save NHS money because of how expensive it is to hire staff internationally, which is currently the main recruitment method adopted by the Government, according to the analysis.The high costs of staff turnover suggest that staff...
The Independent

EU approves ban on new combustion-engine cars from 2035

The European Parliament and EU member countries have reached a deal to ban the sale of new gasoline and diesel cars and vans by 2035.EU negotiators sealed on Thursday night the first agreement of the bloc's “Fit for 55" package set up by the Commission to achieve the EU’s climate goals of cutting emissions of the gases that cause global warming by 55% over this decade.The EU Parliament said the deal is a “clear signal ahead of the UN COP27 Climate Change Conference that the EU is serious about adopting concrete laws to reach the more ambitious targets set...
The Independent

The Independent

898K+
Followers
289K+
Post
441M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy