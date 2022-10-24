ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Businesses call on Rishi Sunak to ‘end uncertainty’ amid market rally as he is crowned PM

By Lamiat Sabin
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32KD8E_0il1sd5v00

The financial markets have welcomed the news that Rishi Sunak will become the new prime minister – but business leaders called on him to end recent “political and economic uncertainty”.

The uncertainty was caused by his predecessor Liz Truss ’s mini-Budget, which she sacked former chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng over before she eventually resigned herself after just 45 days in Downing Street.

It was announced that Mr Sunak had won the Tory leadership contest on Monday afternoon.

Ms Truss’s predecessor Boris Johnson had never formally declared his candidacy and was evasive about whether he received enough endorsements from Tory MPs. Commons leader Penny Mordaunt dropped out of the race.

Markets had largely already expected – and positively reacted to – a Sunak victory before it was officially announced.

Ahead of the announcement, shares on the FTSE 100 index initially rose by as much as 0.5 per cent, before falling to nearly 0.8 per cent down. In the afternoon the FTSE recovered again, rising by 1.1 per cent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QMbKP_0il1sd5v00

The pound had initially dropped in value against the dollar following the confirmation, but it spiked about an hour later. At around 3pm, one pound could buy a little over 1.13 dollars, up 0.25 per cent on the day.

The interest rate that the government pays on its 30-year gilts dropped by 0.2 per cent on the day to 3.8 per cent and was largely unimpacted by Mr Sunak’s victory.

Deputy governor of the Bank of England Sir Dave Ramsden told MPs at the Treasury Committee that the recent improvement in gilt yields had shown that credibility is returning to British economic policy.

Meanwhile, the British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) called on the former chancellor to work on steadying the economy.

It said that firms need more certainty on energy support, finding workers, and boosting exports.

BCC director general Shevaun Haviland said: “The political and economic uncertainty of the past few months has been hugely damaging to British business confidence and must now come to an end.

“The new prime minister must be a steady hand on the tiller to see the economy through the challenging conditions ahead.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XwXbc_0il1sd5v00

Kate Nicholls, the boss of the UK Hospitality trade body, said “stable political leadership is absolutely critical” and that the body had worked “very closely” with Mr Sunak when he was chancellor.

She added: “I would encourage him to extend business rates relief, reform the entire business rates system in the longer term and lower the current rate of VAT.”

Mr Sunak will have to “work hard to restore credibility in the eyes of the financial markets” as a recession is forecast, Ruth Gregory, senior UK economist of Capital Economics, said.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, who has replaced Mr Kwarteng, is expected to announce a tightening of spending when he details his medium-term fiscal package on 31 October.

Although he has already “wiped from history most of Truss/Kwarteng's tax policies, a fiscal hole of around £34bn remained”, Ms Gregory said.

She added that there is “the risk is that the recession will ultimately be deeper or longer than we currently expect”.

On the other hand, Mr Sunak should go against supporting certain types of business if he wants to help slash emissions and meet his pledge to deliver on the government’s climate targets, said Kierra Box, campaigner at Friends of the Earth.

“Yet his track record as chancellor – which saw new North Sea oil and gas fast-tracked, levies for domestic flights cut and a weak windfall tax on profiting fossil fuel companies imposed – suggests otherwise,” she said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Rishi Sunak tells Emmanuel Macron he wants to make Channel crossings ‘unviable’

Rishi Sunak has told Emmanuel Macron that he wants Britain and France to make Channel migrant crossings “completely unviable”.The same pledge was made by Priti Patel in August 2020 and came back to haunt the former home secretary as numbers surged to record levels.Mr Sunak has been making warm overtures to the French government since becoming prime minister, following bitter rows over the Channel that worsened when Liz Truss was asked whether Mr Macron was “friend or foe” and replied: “The jury’s out.”A Downing Street spokesperson said the French president congratulated the new prime minister on his appointment in a...
The Independent

King Charles has been told not to go to Cop27 climate summit, No 10 confirms

King Charles has been urged not to attend the crucial Cop27 climate summit, No 10 says – despite a cabinet minister claiming it is up to the monarch whether to go.Rishi Sunak’s spokesperson confirmed Liz Truss had imposed an effective ban on him travelling to Egypt next month and that it remains in place.“It was unanimously agreed that this would not be the right occasion for the King to visit,” she said, adding: “I’m not aware that that advice has changed.”John Kerry, the US climate envoy has urged Downing Street to rethink its bar on King Charles attending Cop27,...
The Independent

‘Our son is London’s PM’: Rishi Sunak’s Indian cousins kickstart celebrations in Punjab

A flurry of WhatsApp messages, some bordering on memes, grand Hindu ceremonies and a cheerful blue cake with the words ‘Rishi Sunak‘ emblazoned on it, have been at the centre of the party in India’s Punjab state ever since the prime minister’s surprising political victory.For Mr Sunak’s Indian cousins and uncle, who live in Ludhiana city, it has been a hectic week of explaining the family tree that connects them to the first “truly Hindu son of their soil” who has just entered 10 Downing Street – something the wealthy family, which has been in the liquor and cotton trade...
The Independent

Ministers admit delaying legally-binding environment targets

Landmark legally binding targets to clean up Britain’s waters and to boost the abundance of wild species are being delayed, the Environment Secretary has admitted.Therese Coffey said the Government would miss Monday’s deadline to publish its targets under its obligations under the post-Brexit Environment Act.Conservative peer Lord Lucas accused the RSPB of being “lying turds” as the charity raised concerns.The row came as Rishi Sunak was criticised for a “failure of leadership” after he pulled out of attending the Cop27 climate summit in Egypt next month.Ministers had set the October 31 deadline for publishing targets for air quality, water, wildlife,...
The Independent

Qatar’s UK ambassador says gay people ‘should not expect to kiss in public’ at World Cup

Gay people should not expect to be able to kiss in the streets during the World Cup, Qatar’s ambassador to the UK has said.Fahad bin Mohammed Al-Attiyah also said that visitors during the tournament need to be “mindful of the norms and cultures of Qatari society” when it gets underway in November. In an interview on Times Radio, the diplomat was asked how the Qatari authorities would react if a same-sex couple, particularly two men, held hands and showed affection such as by kissing in public.Mr bin Mohammed Al-Attiyah said holding hands in the streets is “totally permitted”...
The Independent

Sequence of events which led to collapse of devolved government at Stormont

The stalemate between the political parties in Northern Ireland which has caused the latest collapse of devolved government can be traced back to the Brexit withdrawal agreement in January 2020.The agreement cementing the UK’s exit from the European Union came just weeks after the New Decade New Approach accord which resurrected Stormont following a three-year collapse.January 24 2020: The 2016 vote by the UK to leave the EU was formalised after several years of negotiation during which Northern Ireland and its border with the Republic of Ireland turned into one of the trickiest issues.How to manage the UK’s only land...
The Independent

Brexit: Rejoining EU takes record 14-point lead in latest poll

Britons would now vote to rejoin the EU in a second referendum by a record 14-point margin, a new poll has found.A tracker poll found support for reversing Brexit is now at 57 per cent, compared to just 43 per cent who want to keep it.Support for rejoining has steadily ticked up since the start of this year – with 'out' still ahead as recently as May this year.But the survey by Redfield and Wilton Strategies for the UK in a Changing Europe think-tank shows the picture has changed quickly amid economic and international turmoil.Professor Sir John Curtice, a respected...
The Independent

Indian sand artist responds after unique Sunak portrait confused with Tony Blair: ‘I was shocked’

India’s acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik broke his silence after his sand sculpture of British prime minister Rishi Sunak was confused with Tony Blair.Mr Pattnaik told The Independent that he was shocked to see comments of people finding the portrait similar to another British politician as his only intention was to portray Mr Sunak.“My only intention was to draw Mr Sunak to congratulate him,” Mr Pattnaik said. “It was a proud moment for me to witness the historic moment of an Indian origin man becoming prime minister of the UK like many Indians.”“I tried with the best of my...
The Independent

Restoring fracking ban ‘beggars belief’, says Cuadrilla chief

It “beggars belief” that new Prime Minster Rishi Sunak has decided to bring back a ban on fracking in England, the chief executive of the UK’s first fracking company has said.The move was branded as having “no rational scientific justification” by Cuadrilla’s chief executive Francis Egan.He said Mr Sunak, while running for leadership of the Conservative Party, had said that scientists “have concluded that fracking is safe and seismic activity is not out of the ordinary”.A moratorium was imposed on fracking, which uses high-pressure liquid to release gas from shale formations, after a series of earthquakes at the UK’s only shale wells...
The Independent

One third of mortgage holders struggling to make payments amid soaring rates

Mortgage holders are struggling to keep up with payments amid rising interest rates, new data has shown. Half of people who have a mortgage have said they are worried about rising interest rates, a survey from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) has revealed. Around a third of people who are paying rent or mortgage payments have seen their payments go up in the last six months.As a result, a third said they are finding it difficult to make these payments.At least 100,000 people per month are coming to the end of their current mortgage deal and face big...
The Independent

‘Sad day’ for people of Northern Ireland as they face another election – Ahern

Bertie Ahern said it is a “sad day” for the people of Northern Ireland as they face into another election, which he said will solve and do nothing.The former Taoiseach and architect of the Good Friday Agreement said an election will not “change a damn thing”.He made the comments as the election is expected to be called by Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris on Friday, after a deadline to restore devolved government at Stormont passed.Mr Ahern said that Mr Heaton-Harris talked himself into the election in recent weeks after stating he has a legal obligation.“I think it’s a pity, I...
The Independent

Aldi to pay all UK store staff at least £11 an hour in supermarket first

Aldi has said it will become the first UK supermarket business to commit to paying all store staff at least £11 an hour.The discount retailer, which employs over 40,000 UK staff, said that all store assistants will receive the new rate from January 1.It added that workers within the M25 will receive £12.45 an hour from next year.It is the latest pay increase by the German retail group, taking its starting rate 15% higher than it was a year earlier.Aldi said it has invested around £81 million into raising pay over the past 12 months.Around 26,000 store colleagues will benefit...
The Independent

Almost 28,000 Britons enter insolvency as inflation hits

Almost 28,000 personal insolvencies were recorded over the past three months as Britons come under pressure from the soaring cost-of-living, according to official figures.The Insolvency Service confirmed on Friday that it has also seen a rise in registrations from people seeking breathing space from debts.The new data showed that 27,927 individual insolvencies were recorded over the three months to September.This reflected a 5% dip against the previous quarter, but was 2% higher than the same period last year.The formal personal insolvency total is made up of bankruptcies, debt relief orders (DROs), which are aimed at people with up to £30,000...
The Independent

‘Mixed picture’ for Covid infections but rise in England may have levelled off

The latest rise in Covid-19 infections in England appears to be levelling off, but virus numbers are continuing to increase in Scotland and Northern Ireland, figures show.Wales is the only part of the UK seeing a clear fall in infections.More recent data shows the number of people in hospital with Covid-19 is starting to fall, suggesting the current wave of the virus may have peaked.The total number of people in private households in the UK testing positive for coronavirus stood at 2.05 million in the week to October 17, broadly unchanged on 2.01 million in the previous week, according to...
The Independent

Why are voters in Northern Ireland poised for a return to the polls?

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris is expected to announce a fresh Stormont Assembly election later.Here, we answer some of the key questions about the political turmoil at Stormont.– What caused the latest powersharing impasse?Powersharing has been in flux since February when the DUP withdrew its first minister Paul Givan in an escalation of its campaign against Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol.The region’s largest unionist party vowed to disengage with the devolved institutions in Belfast until decisive action was taken to remove the protocol’s economic barriers on trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.Mr Givan’s resignation automatically ousted Sinn Fein’s deputy first...
The Independent

EU approves ban on new combustion-engine cars from 2035

The European Parliament and EU member countries have reached a deal to ban the sale of new gasoline and diesel cars and vans by 2035.EU negotiators sealed on Thursday night the first agreement of the bloc's “Fit for 55" package set up by the Commission to achieve the EU’s climate goals of cutting emissions of the gases that cause global warming by 55% over this decade.The EU Parliament said the deal is a “clear signal ahead of the UN COP27 Climate Change Conference that the EU is serious about adopting concrete laws to reach the more ambitious targets set...
The Independent

Nurses ‘working one day a week for free’

Nurses work the equivalent of one day a week for free, according to a new analysis of pay.Researchers from London Economics, commissioned by the Royal College of Nursing, looked at pay in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland since 2010.They found that in real terms, based on a five-day week, the salary of an experienced nurse has fallen by 20%.A pay rise would help save NHS money because of how expensive it is to hire staff internationally, which is currently the main recruitment method adopted by the Government, according to the analysis.The high costs of staff turnover suggest that staff...
The Independent

The Independent

898K+
Followers
289K+
Post
441M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy