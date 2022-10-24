ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
University staff set to walk out in nationwide strike over pay and pensions

By Holly Patrick
 3 days ago

More than 70,000 university staff at 150 universities across the UK could go on strike after members of the University and College Union (UCU) voted in favour of action on Monday, 24 October.

Members “overwhelmingly” voted yes to strike action in two ballots; one over pay and working conditions, and one over cuts to pensions.

“They are sending a clear message that they will not accept falling pay, insecure employment and attacks on pensions. They know their power and are ready to take back what is theirs,” UCU general secretary Jo Grady said.

