Michigan Midterms: What you need to know on Election Day
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Michigan's Nov. 8 midterm election is starting to receive a lot of attention with big names and proposals on the ticket. If you're heading to the polls on Election Day, here's what you need to know according to the Michigan Voter Information Center. What's on the...
Michigan's Prop 2 election ballot question: Your questions answered
LANSING, Mich. — With the Nov. 8 midterm election just two weeks away, more attention and ads have honed in on a ballot proposal that would update aspects of Michigan's elections processes. More on Prop 2: What Michigan's proposed voting amendment would change about elections. Advocates of Proposal 2...
3 men convicted of supporting plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer
Three men accused of supporting a plot to kidnap Michigan's governor were convicted of all charges Wednesday, a triumph for state prosecutors after months of mixed results in the main case in federal court. Joe Morrison, his father-in-law Pete Musico, and Paul Bellar were found guilty of providing "material support"...
$420,000 in grants to help Michigan shelters and victims of domestic violence
DETROIT, Mich. - The DTE Energy Foundation has announced $420,000 in grants will go to 45 state-funded domestic violence shelters in Michigan. The money will be used to support victims of domestic violence in Michigan. “The tragic consequences of domestic violence are present in every county of our state and...
Michigan election officials push transparency, launch hotline to report concerns
LANSING, Mich. — U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Mark Totten launched a hotline and website for anyone to make a complaint or report information about elections or voting problems on election day. Totten announced that his Assistant U.S. Attorney Justin Presant will lead his office's effort...
Woman admits to biting child arm, state suspends child care license
ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — An Allegan County woman will be barred from ever operating a child care facility in Michigan under an emergency order filed Wednesday by the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs. The state found Deborah Loudin in violation of the Child Care Organizations Act and administrative...
Michigan to launch first-ever Fellowships for Future Educators
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Governor Gretchen Whitmer has launched Michigan’s first-ever fellowships for future educators. Stipends will soon be available for student teachers. Starting Monday, applications open for $10,000 Future Teacher Fellowships, and $9,600 stipends for student teachers. We're told this is to help build-up the teacher pipeline, and...
1.8 million absentee ballots requested two weeks before Election Day
LANSING, Mich. — More than 1.8 million absentee ballots have been requested by voters as of Tuesday, according to the Michigan Secretary of State. Of those, 771,967 absentee ballots have been returned and submitted, state officials said. In Kalamazoo County, over 50,000 absentee ballots were requested. Voters should hand-deliver...
West Michigan school districts to receive electric buses with grant money
WEST MICHIGAN — Several school districts in West Michigan are expected to receive upgraded school buses. The Biden Administration is giving roughly $1 billion dollars in grants to purchase 2,500 'clean' school buses across the nation under a new federal program. School bus safety: Kalamazoo Public Safety sends a...
Rural areas to get $759M in grants for high-speed internet
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Agriculture Department announced Thursday it is making available $759 million in grants and loans to enable rural communities to access high-speed internet, part of the broader $65 billion push for high-speed connectivity from last year's infrastructure law. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and White House senior...
Powerball Jackpot increases to $700 million for Wednesday's drawing
LANSING, Mich. — The prize for Wednesday's Michigan Lottery drawing rose to what could be the second largest jackpot ever won in the state. Another rise: Powerball jackpot skyrockets to $625 million. The Powerball jackpot increased to $700 million, with a cash option of $336 million, according to Michigan...
Michigan releases tips to ensure a safe, spooky Halloween for Michigan pets
LANSING, Mich. — Halloween is just around the corner - and safety is not only a concern for trick-or-treaters, but pets too. West Michigan Halloween: Trunk-or-Treat: Halloween events in the Kalamazoo area. "When preparing for Halloween, it is important to consider the needs of our pets, so they won’t...
Future of Huyser Farm Park house in hands of Laketown Township community
LAKETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — It's up to Laketown Township community members to decide the fate of an unoccupied home on the east side of Huyser Farm Park. The township's parks and recreation commission formed a committee to discuss the home Oct. 19, and they're expected to recommend what to do with it, according to township officials.
Berrien Springs man turns himself in after Coloma apartment explosion
COLOMA, Mich. — A Berrien Springs man faces charges after he allegedly caused an explosion and set a car on fire in Coloma, according to the Coloma Township Police Department. Residents of the 226 Ellendale Drive apartment complex reported the explosion Oct. 13. Portage Fedex attack: Charges authorized against...
Two hospitalized after Olive Township car crash
OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people were taken to the hospital after a car crash in Ottawa County Wednesday morning. Battle Creek crash: Driver crashes into Battle Creek home, damages garage and kitchen. The crash happened on 120th Avenue when a 17-year-old boy from Allendale tried to pass a...
Sault Ste. Marie looking at infrastructure to host more Great Lakes cruise ships
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- The City of Sault Ste. Marie is expecting ten more cruise ships to visit by spring, 2023. The increase would bring the total number of cruise ships stopping in Sault Ste. Marie to 50. With the cruise ship traffic, the city is looking to update...
Increased police presence at Oxford Middle School after alleged threat of shooting
OXFORD, Mich. - Rumors were circulating about a shooting at Oxford Middle School, so the district has increased police presence at the school on Thursday, according to the school district. Staff greeted students at the door on Thursday and checked belongings. You can see details on the alleged threat in...
West Michigan Halloween forecast looks warmer, but possibly damp
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Temperatures are looking warmer as we head into Halloween weekend, but a weak system lifting into Lower Michigan on Monday could bring a few showers for Halloween. Daylight Saving: Clocks 'fall back' an hour dark and early Sunday, Nov. 6. Timing of the steadiest rain looks...
