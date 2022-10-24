ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
WWMT

Michigan Midterms: What you need to know on Election Day

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Michigan's Nov. 8 midterm election is starting to receive a lot of attention with big names and proposals on the ticket. If you're heading to the polls on Election Day, here's what you need to know according to the Michigan Voter Information Center. What's on the...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Michigan's Prop 2 election ballot question: Your questions answered

LANSING, Mich. — With the Nov. 8 midterm election just two weeks away, more attention and ads have honed in on a ballot proposal that would update aspects of Michigan's elections processes. More on Prop 2: What Michigan's proposed voting amendment would change about elections. Advocates of Proposal 2...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

3 men convicted of supporting plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer

Three men accused of supporting a plot to kidnap Michigan's governor were convicted of all charges Wednesday, a triumph for state prosecutors after months of mixed results in the main case in federal court. Joe Morrison, his father-in-law Pete Musico, and Paul Bellar were found guilty of providing "material support"...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Woman admits to biting child arm, state suspends child care license

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — An Allegan County woman will be barred from ever operating a child care facility in Michigan under an emergency order filed Wednesday by the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs. The state found Deborah Loudin in violation of the Child Care Organizations Act and administrative...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Michigan to launch first-ever Fellowships for Future Educators

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Governor Gretchen Whitmer has launched Michigan’s first-ever fellowships for future educators. Stipends will soon be available for student teachers. Starting Monday, applications open for $10,000 Future Teacher Fellowships, and $9,600 stipends for student teachers. We're told this is to help build-up the teacher pipeline, and...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

1.8 million absentee ballots requested two weeks before Election Day

LANSING, Mich. — More than 1.8 million absentee ballots have been requested by voters as of Tuesday, according to the Michigan Secretary of State. Of those, 771,967 absentee ballots have been returned and submitted, state officials said. In Kalamazoo County, over 50,000 absentee ballots were requested. Voters should hand-deliver...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

West Michigan school districts to receive electric buses with grant money

WEST MICHIGAN — Several school districts in West Michigan are expected to receive upgraded school buses. The Biden Administration is giving roughly $1 billion dollars in grants to purchase 2,500 'clean' school buses across the nation under a new federal program. School bus safety: Kalamazoo Public Safety sends a...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Rural areas to get $759M in grants for high-speed internet

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Agriculture Department announced Thursday it is making available $759 million in grants and loans to enable rural communities to access high-speed internet, part of the broader $65 billion push for high-speed connectivity from last year's infrastructure law. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and White House senior...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WWMT

Powerball Jackpot increases to $700 million for Wednesday's drawing

LANSING, Mich. — The prize for Wednesday's Michigan Lottery drawing rose to what could be the second largest jackpot ever won in the state. Another rise: Powerball jackpot skyrockets to $625 million. The Powerball jackpot increased to $700 million, with a cash option of $336 million, according to Michigan...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Berrien Springs man turns himself in after Coloma apartment explosion

COLOMA, Mich. — A Berrien Springs man faces charges after he allegedly caused an explosion and set a car on fire in Coloma, according to the Coloma Township Police Department. Residents of the 226 Ellendale Drive apartment complex reported the explosion Oct. 13. Portage Fedex attack: Charges authorized against...
COLOMA, MI
WWMT

Two hospitalized after Olive Township car crash

OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people were taken to the hospital after a car crash in Ottawa County Wednesday morning. Battle Creek crash: Driver crashes into Battle Creek home, damages garage and kitchen. The crash happened on 120th Avenue when a 17-year-old boy from Allendale tried to pass a...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Increased police presence at Oxford Middle School after alleged threat of shooting

OXFORD, Mich. - Rumors were circulating about a shooting at Oxford Middle School, so the district has increased police presence at the school on Thursday, according to the school district. Staff greeted students at the door on Thursday and checked belongings. You can see details on the alleged threat in...
WWMT

West Michigan Halloween forecast looks warmer, but possibly damp

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Temperatures are looking warmer as we head into Halloween weekend, but a weak system lifting into Lower Michigan on Monday could bring a few showers for Halloween. Daylight Saving: Clocks 'fall back' an hour dark and early Sunday, Nov. 6. Timing of the steadiest rain looks...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy