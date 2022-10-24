Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Former President Donald Trump will be in Sioux City, Iowa next week. The rally will be on November 3rd at the Sioux Gateway Airport at 7 p.m. According to a news release, he will be highlighting Iowa candidates he has endorsed like Governor Kim Reynolds and Senator Chuck Grassley.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The quarterfinal round of the 2022 high school football playoffs came to a close on Thursday evening. 56 teams entered action Thursday, but just 28 teams advanced across the seven classes. Here’s a look at the scores and brackets from each class: CLASS 11AAA #1 Jefferson 42, #8 Washington 7#2 […]
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota prosecutor who was overseeing an investigation into Gov. Kristi Noem’s use of state government aircraft announced Tuesday that the investigation found nothing to support a criminal prosecution. Hughes County State’s Attorney Jessica LaMie said in a short statement that there was “no basis to pursue” any actions on the allegations that the Republican governor had misused the state plane or that the plane’s flight records had been altered. She called an allegation that flight records had been tampered with “frivolous.” Noem, a potential 2024 White House contender, had used the plane to attend events hosted by political organizations in 2019. Former Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, a Republican, had filed a complaint on the plane’s use to the state’s Government Accountability Board. And the board in August requested the state’s Division of Criminal Investigation to probe Noem’s use of the plane. State law bars the aircraft from being used for anything other than state business.
South Dakota school districts are not accommodating students who identify as cats, should there even be any, with litter boxes in bathrooms. Not in Aberdeen, Watertown or anywhere else in the state, even though the question keeps popping up, superintendents say. There has been chatter that local schools have put litter boxes in bathrooms,...
