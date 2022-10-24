ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

LSU rises into the top 10 of ESPN's Football Power Index after upsetting Ole Miss

By Tyler Nettuno
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Tigers earned easily the biggest win of the Brian Kelly era to this point on Saturday, upsetting the No. 7 Ole Miss Rebels at Tiger Stadium.

Now, LSU sits at 6-2 (4-1 SEC) on the season and ties with Alabama for the lead in the SEC West. When those two teams face on Nov. 5, it will likely serve as a division championship game.

The Tigers vaulted into the top 25 in both the USA TODAY Sports Coaches and AP Polls, but ESPN’s Football Power Index analytics system has been higher on LSU all season. It already sat in the top 15 entering the game, and with the win, it has moved into the top 10.

Here’s how the full top 25 in the FPI breaks down after Week 8.

25

Maryland Terrapins (6-2)

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Week 8 Result: W 31-24 vs. Northwestern

FPI: 9.3

24

Wisconsin Badgers (4-4)

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Week 8 Result: W 35-24 vs. Purdue

FPI: 9.6

23

Kansas State Wildcats (5-2)

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Week 8 Result: L 38-28 at TCU

FPI: 9.7

22

Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-3)

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Week 8 Result: L 45-17 at Penn State

FPI: 9.7

21

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-3)

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Week 8 Result: W 44-21 vs. UNLV

FPI: 9.9

20

Florida State Seminoles (4-3)

Syndication: Tallahassee Democrat

Week 8 Result: Bye

FPI: 10.0

19

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (6-1)

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Week 8 Result: W 43-15 vs. Boston College

FPI: 10.0

18

Syracuse Orange (6-1)

Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images

Week 8 Result: L 27-21 at Clemson

FPI: 10.5

17

Baylor Bears (4-3)

Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Week 8 Result: W 35-23 vs. Kansas

FPI: 11.3

16

Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-3)

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Week 8 Result: L 30-6 at Alabama

FPI: 12.3

15

TCU Horned Frogs (7-0)

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Week 8 Result: W 38-28 vs. Kansas State

FPI: 13.7

14

Oklahoma State Cowboys (6-1)

Syndication: The Oklahoman

Week 8 Result: W 41-34 at Texas

FPI: 13.7

13

Oregon Ducks (6-1)

Syndication: The Register Guard

Week 8 Result: W 45-30 vs. UCLA

FPI: 13.9

12

Ole Miss (7-1)

Syndication: The Daily Advertiser

Week 8 Result: L 45-20 at LSU

FPI: 14.6

11

Penn State Nittany Lions (6-1)

Syndication: York Daily Record

Week 8 Result: W 45-17 vs. Minnesota

FPI: 14.9

10

USC Trojans (6-1)

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Week 8 Result: Bye

FPI: 15.9

9

LSU Tigers (6-2)

Syndication: The Daily Advertiser

Week 8 Result: W 45-20 vs. Ole Miss

FPI: 16.1

8

Utah Utes (5-2)

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Week 8 Result: Bye

FPI: 16.5

7

Clemson Tigers (8-0)

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Week 8 Result: W 27-21 vs. Syracuse

FPI: 19.1

6

Texas Longhorns (5-3)

Syndication: The Oklahoman

Week 8 Result: L 41-34 at Oklahoma State

FPI: 19.2

5

Tennessee Volunteers (7-0)

Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Week 8 Result: W 65-24 vs. UT Martin

FPI: 20.0

4

Michigan Wolverines (7-0)

Syndication: Detroit Free Press

Week 8 Result: Bye

FPI: 22.1

3

Georgia Bulldogs (7-0)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Week 8 Result: Bye

FPI: 27.8

2

Alabama Crimson Tide (7-1)

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Week 8 Result: W 30-6 vs. Mississippi State

FPI: 28.2

1

Ohio State Buckeyes (7-0)

Brooke LaValley/Columbus Dispatch

Week 8 Result: W 54-10 vs. Iowa

FPI: 28.8

Comments / 0

 

