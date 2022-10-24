LSU rises into the top 10 of ESPN's Football Power Index after upsetting Ole Miss
The Tigers earned easily the biggest win of the Brian Kelly era to this point on Saturday, upsetting the No. 7 Ole Miss Rebels at Tiger Stadium.
Now, LSU sits at 6-2 (4-1 SEC) on the season and ties with Alabama for the lead in the SEC West. When those two teams face on Nov. 5, it will likely serve as a division championship game.
The Tigers vaulted into the top 25 in both the USA TODAY Sports Coaches and AP Polls, but ESPN’s Football Power Index analytics system has been higher on LSU all season. It already sat in the top 15 entering the game, and with the win, it has moved into the top 10.
Here’s how the full top 25 in the FPI breaks down after Week 8.
25
Maryland Terrapins (6-2)
Week 8 Result: W 31-24 vs. Northwestern
FPI: 9.3
24
Wisconsin Badgers (4-4)
Week 8 Result: W 35-24 vs. Purdue
FPI: 9.6
23
Kansas State Wildcats (5-2)
Week 8 Result: L 38-28 at TCU
FPI: 9.7
22
Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-3)
Week 8 Result: L 45-17 at Penn State
FPI: 9.7
21
Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-3)
Week 8 Result: W 44-21 vs. UNLV
FPI: 9.9
20
Florida State Seminoles (4-3)
Week 8 Result: Bye
FPI: 10.0
19
Wake Forest Demon Deacons (6-1)
Week 8 Result: W 43-15 vs. Boston College
FPI: 10.0
18
Syracuse Orange (6-1)
Week 8 Result: L 27-21 at Clemson
FPI: 10.5
17
Baylor Bears (4-3)
Week 8 Result: W 35-23 vs. Kansas
FPI: 11.3
16
Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-3)
Week 8 Result: L 30-6 at Alabama
FPI: 12.3
15
TCU Horned Frogs (7-0)
Week 8 Result: W 38-28 vs. Kansas State
FPI: 13.7
14
Oklahoma State Cowboys (6-1)
Week 8 Result: W 41-34 at Texas
FPI: 13.7
13
Oregon Ducks (6-1)
Week 8 Result: W 45-30 vs. UCLA
FPI: 13.9
12
Ole Miss (7-1)
Week 8 Result: L 45-20 at LSU
FPI: 14.6
11
Penn State Nittany Lions (6-1)
Week 8 Result: W 45-17 vs. Minnesota
FPI: 14.9
10
USC Trojans (6-1)
Week 8 Result: Bye
FPI: 15.9
9
LSU Tigers (6-2)
Week 8 Result: W 45-20 vs. Ole Miss
FPI: 16.1
8
Utah Utes (5-2)
Week 8 Result: Bye
FPI: 16.5
7
Clemson Tigers (8-0)
Week 8 Result: W 27-21 vs. Syracuse
FPI: 19.1
6
Texas Longhorns (5-3)
Week 8 Result: L 41-34 at Oklahoma State
FPI: 19.2
5
Tennessee Volunteers (7-0)
Week 8 Result: W 65-24 vs. UT Martin
FPI: 20.0
4
Michigan Wolverines (7-0)
Week 8 Result: Bye
FPI: 22.1
3
Georgia Bulldogs (7-0)
Week 8 Result: Bye
FPI: 27.8
2
Alabama Crimson Tide (7-1)
Week 8 Result: W 30-6 vs. Mississippi State
FPI: 28.2
1
Ohio State Buckeyes (7-0)
Week 8 Result: W 54-10 vs. Iowa
FPI: 28.8
