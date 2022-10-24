Read full article on original website
Man pulls out knife during interstate incident in Morgan County
Deputies claim a man pulled out a knife during an incident on I-65 in Morgan County.
Man pleads guilty in alleged cartel beheading in Madison County
A 38-year-old man charged with capital murder in an alleged drug cartel double killing has pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of murder, according to court records.
Tennessee man accused of beating brother-in-law to death, hiding body in freezer
FAIRVIEW, Tenn. — A middle Tennessee man is accused of beating his brother-in-law to death and hiding his body in a freezer, authorities said. Michael Charles Lee, of Fairview, was arrested and charged with criminal homicide in the death of his brother-in-law, Sean Carr, WSMV-TV reported. His wife, Angeline Lee, and their son, Dennis Lee, are both charged with accessory after the fact, according to WKRN-TV.
WAAY-TV
DeKalb County woman killed in Wednesday crash
A DeKalb County woman was killed Wednesday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash. Yuliana O. Meza, 35, of Valley Head was fatally injured when the 1988 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 in which she was a passenger traveled off the roadway and struck a tree, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Troopers...
WAAY-TV
Jackson County man killed in crash
A Jackson County man was killed Tuesday evening in a single-vehicle crash. David M. McDonald, 45, of Section was fatally injured when the 2001 Ford F-150 he was driving left the roadway, struck an embankment, and overturned, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. He was not wearing a seat...
Alabama child burned by hot water, hospitalized with ‘serious injuries’: Police
Police say a child burned by hot water was taken to the hospital with "serious injuries" on Tuesday.
3 charged after man tortured at Tennessee hotel for 10 hours
Three people were arrested and charged with kidnapping, robbery and extortion after a man was held hostage and tortured at a Murfreesboro hotel.
WAAY-TV
2 killed, 2 injured in Cullman County wreck
Two Crane Hill residents were killed and two Florence residents were injured in a crash Wednesday afternoon in Cullman County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reported 71-year-old Charles H. Johnson and 74-year-old Connie C. Johnson were traveling along Alabama 157 when their vehicle was struck by a vehicle carrying two Florence residents.
Grundy County Herald
Family seeking answers into the disappearance of Stacey Crawford
Stacey Annette Crawford has been missing since July 21, 2022. She was last seen in the Whitwell area of Marion County. In the past three months her family members, including sister Angela Simpson Williams, have been actively posting pleas on Facebook for any information about her disappearance. The family is determined to find out what happened to the 44 year old, even if the news is tragic.
WAAY-TV
4 arrested after search of Valhermoso Springs home reveals drugs, stolen property
An investigation into illegal drugs and tips from the public resulted in the search of a Valhermoso Springs home and the arrests of four people Tuesday, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office said agents from its drug enforcement unit, criminal investigation division and patrol division searched...
WAAY-TV
Sentencing for triple murderer Jimmy Spencer delayed until mid-November
The sentencing for convicted murderer Jimmy Spencer has been rescheduled. Originally scheduled for Friday, new court documents released Thursday reveal the hearing has been pushed to 10 a.m. Nov. 14. No reason for the change has been given. Spencer was found guilty Wednesday of murdering three people in 2018. He...
WAAY-TV
4-vehicle wreck with injury shut down part of I-65 in Morgan County
4:34 p.m. UPDATE: The Alabama Department of Transportation reports the scene is now clear. Part of Interstate 65 in Morgan County is closed after an accident with at least one injury. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office reports it, the Falkville Police Department and other emergency responders are on the scene...
WAAY-TV
Jimmy Spencer found guilty in Guntersville triple-murder trial
A Marshall County jury on Wednesday found Jimmy Spencer guilty of four counts of murder and three counts of capital murder in the 2018 killings of Martha Reliford, Marie Martin and Martin's great-grandson, 7-year-old Colton Lee, on Mulberry Street in Guntersville. The jury deliberated about 30 minutes before reaching their...
WAAY-TV
4 injured in Madison County deck collapse
Four people were injured Tuesday when a deck collapsed at a home in Owens Cross Roads. Don Webster, spokesperson for Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc., confirmed the incident. Webster said one person was seriously injured, while another was critically injured. The other two suffered minor injuries, Webster said. He said...
Boyfriend allegedly stabs Alabama woman more than 100 times, dismembers body
A Blount County man is behind bars after his live-in girlfriend was found fatally stabbed at their Springville home. Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey confirmed an autopsy showed the victim had more than 100 stab wounds, and was no longer in one piece. Justin Fields, 38, is charged with...
KFVS12
Tenn. man dies after semi truck overturns on I-57 exit ramp near Cairo, Ill.
ALEXANDER COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A Tennessee man died in a crash on Interstate 57 near Cairo. According to Illinois State Police, a 2023 Freightliner semi truck was going northbound on I-57 around 4:52 p.m. on Tuesday, October 25 when the driver lost control while taking a curve on the exit ramp at mile post 1.
WAAY-TV
$2 million bond set for Decatur man accused of selling synthetic cannabinoids laced with fentanyl
A Decatur man accused of selling laced drugs in the city, prompting an uptick of calls for overdoses, is now being held in the Morgan County Jail on more than $2 million bond. Decatur Police Department said it spent more time than usual in October responding to overdose calls involving synthetic cannabinoids laced with fentanyl.
WAAY-TV
Man sentenced to life in prison for 2018 double murder in Owens Cross Roads
On Wednesday, a Madison County judge sentenced a man to life in prison for a double murder in 2018. Israel Palomino plead guilty in court to two counts of murder. He will serve two life sentences. Palomino is one of two men accused of killing Oralia Mendoza and her 13-year-old...
Man charged with attempted murder after couple went on alleged crime spree, targeted victims in Lawrence County
A Russellville couple is charged after an alleged crime spree in Lawrence County.
Mother sues CSX for $12.5M after losing three kids in Tennessee train crash
A mother who lost three children to a train crash in Marshall County has now filed a multi-million lawsuit against CSX and the city of Chapel Hill, claiming their negligence played a factor in the deadly crash.
