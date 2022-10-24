Read full article on original website
At JOEY Uptown, my Server was as Beautiful as Beyoncé
TX Commissioner Who Blocked Tax Vote Speaks Out, Defends Choice
Best Restaurants in Houston
Clear Lake Treated to Wings Over Houston Practice Show
Katy school board approves boundary modifications for several elementary schools
uhd.edu
UHD in a Minute: Oct. 26 – Walk2Vote Edition!
The University of Houston-Downtown (UHD) is the second-largest university in Houston and has served the educational needs of the nation’s fourth-largest city since 1974. As one of four distinct public universities in the University of Houston System, UHD is a comprehensive, four-year university led by President Loren J. Blanchard. Annually, UHD educates more than 15,000 students, boasts more than 61,000 alumni, and offers 46 bachelor’s degrees, 11 master’s degrees, and 17 fully online programs within four colleges: Marilyn Davies College of Business, College of Humanities & Social Sciences, College of Public Service, and College of Sciences & Technology.
TX Commissioner Who Blocked Tax Vote Speaks Out, Defends Choice
Harris County, Texas Commissioner Tom Ramsey has spoken out to defend his decision to block a property tax vote that could have resulted in millions of dollars of new revenue. Credit: Art Wager (Getty Images)
marketplace.org
Texas taxpayers shell out millions to defend redistricting maps
As voting gets underway for this year’s midterms, some Texans are casting ballots in new voting districts as a result of redistricting following the 2020 census. The Texas legislature, now controlled by Republicans, approved new redistricting maps. Civil rights groups say the maps violate federal law by diluting the voting power of minorities, who tend to back Democrats. The state is now spending millions to defend itself in lawsuits that challenge the new maps.
Rules for voters: List of what's not allowed when you vote
HOUSTON — There are a few polling place rules for voters that you should know before you cast your ballot, including what you can't bring with you. Voters can't use any wireless communications devices within 100 feet of the voting stations, including cell phones, tablets or laptops. Mechanical or...
defendernetwork.com
Texas historical marker designated for Dr. Thomas Freeman
The Texas Historical Commission (THC) has recognized the late Dr. Thomas F. Freeman, long-time Texas Southern University debate coach, as a significant part of Texas history by awarding an Official Texas Historical Marker in his name. The designation honors his legacy as an important and educational part of local and national history.
Fort Bend Star
Early voting gets underway in Fort Bend County
A slow but gathering stream of Fort Bend County residents turned out to the first day of early voting Monday with immigration, gun control and the coronavirus pandemic on their minds. The ballot for the Nov. 8 election is jam-packed with important local and state races, such as County Judge...
Harris County voters must decide on 3 bond propositions in November
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The last time Harris County voters approved a billion-dollar bond was in 2018, a year after Hurricane Harvey devastated the region. Now another $1.2 billion bond referendum is on the ballot for Harris County voters and it's broken down into three separate propositions. Here is...
hbu.edu
Jim McIngvale to deliver keynote speech at Dr. ...
Jim McIngvale to deliver keynote speech at Dr. Dawn K. Wilson Teaching, Learning + Research Symposium. The 2022 Dr. Dawn K. Wilson Teaching, Learning + Research Symposium will feature Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale as the keynote speaker for this year’s themed event, “The Magnificent Seven: Creativity | Collaboration | Communication | Critical Thinking | Cultural Competency | Citizenship | and Character Development.”
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
2 new H-E-B stores are in the works
Texas grocer H-E-B is plotting two new stores, one in northwest Houston and another on the northern edge of Fort Worth. Developer The Howard Hughes Corporation on Thursday announced plans for a mixed-use development in Houston called Village Green at Bridgeland Central. The development will be anchored by a more-than...
cw39.com
Battleship Texas ready for U.S. Navy visitors
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Rear Admiral Jennifer Couture, Commander Naval Service Training Command will visit the iconic Battleship Texas as part of Navy Week Houston activities October 24-30. The U.S. Navy will deploy to Houston for the first Navy Week hosted by Houston and the surrounding communities since 2016. For...
One-on-one with Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo ahead of hotly contested election
HOUSTON, Texas — Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is in a heated fight to keep her seat. She's faced criticism over crime, corruption and what some call a bloated administration. But the one-term incumbent stands behind her record and her staff. "Under my leadership, you no longer have developers...
Here’s why the Texas Secretary of State is sending inspectors to some counties during November 2022 election
Inspectors overseeing election procedures isn't voter intimidation, it's a standard practice that's been happening for decades. Some would argue otherwise though.
Controversial New Ad Shakes Up Governor’s Race
A brutal ad in the Texas governor’s race by a new dark money group, No It Couldn’t LLC, is airing in the closing weeks of the campaign in Houston and Austin. The entity was set up last week in Delaware and is reminiscent of another recent entry into Texas’ political ad wars, Coulda Been Worse LLC, also set up in Delaware.
One-on-one with Alex Mealer as she wraps up campaign against Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo
HOUSTON, Texas — Out-of-control crime has been the hallmark of Alex Mealer's campaign against incumbent Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo. The Republican challenger contends that Hidalgo has clearly not done enough. "Lawlessness, public safety, that is the number one priority,” said Mealer. Mealer has played up out-of-control crime...
Click2Houston.com
Decision 2022: Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner race
HOUSTON – Incumbent Republican commissioner Jack Cagle, who has been at the center of recent political drama on the Harris County Commissioners Court, is hoping voters give him another term in office to focus on what he calls the basics of good county government service. “How do we help...
thekatynews.com
NHCRWA Challenger Candidates Call for an Immediate Condemnation of Continued Vandalism to Candidate Campaign Signs
The Fort Bend Infrastructure Challenge with Commissioner Grady Prestage Join the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce’s Infrastructure Planning Division as we host Commissioner Prestage of Precinct 2 for an informative discussion. Commissioner Prestage will layout how to provide improvements to the Fort Bend area while living in the era of revenue caps. Attendees will be informed on policies benefiting:
KSAT 12
Watch: Two rising stars in Texas politics urge more young voters to participate ahead of the election
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. In Texas, people ages 18-29 make up 22% percent of the voting-age population, but the group represents only 14% of voters, according to data from Tufts University. With a state election approaching, two young Texans are using their political platforms to motivate their peers to get involved.
Here's why a lot of mail-in ballots were rejected in Harris County during the March primary
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Did a change to the vote-by-mail process last year result in more ballots being rejected in the primary election?. Under Senate Bill 1, Texans who vote by mail now need to provide either their driver’s license number or the last four digits of their social security number — twice. Once on their absentee application forms and again on the ballot return envelope.
houstonpublicmedia.org
UH Moment: Researchers Find ‘Significant Rates’ of Sinking Ground in Houston Suburbs
An analysis of thousands of water and oil wells in the Houston metro area has uncovered significant rates of subsidence, or gradual sinking of the ground, in some of the region's fast-growing suburbs that have not been previously reported. Shuhab Khan, professor of geology at the University of Houston, led...
This Texas Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Fried Steak In The World
One report ranked this Texas restaurant above all others.
