uhd.edu

UHD in a Minute: Oct. 26 – Walk2Vote Edition!

The University of Houston-Downtown (UHD) is the second-largest university in Houston and has served the educational needs of the nation’s fourth-largest city since 1974. As one of four distinct public universities in the University of Houston System, UHD is a comprehensive, four-year university led by President Loren J. Blanchard. Annually, UHD educates more than 15,000 students, boasts more than 61,000 alumni, and offers 46 bachelor’s degrees, 11 master’s degrees, and 17 fully online programs within four colleges: Marilyn Davies College of Business, College of Humanities & Social Sciences, College of Public Service, and College of Sciences & Technology.
HOUSTON, TX
marketplace.org

Texas taxpayers shell out millions to defend redistricting maps

As voting gets underway for this year’s midterms, some Texans are casting ballots in new voting districts as a result of redistricting following the 2020 census. The Texas legislature, now controlled by Republicans, approved new redistricting maps. Civil rights groups say the maps violate federal law by diluting the voting power of minorities, who tend to back Democrats. The state is now spending millions to defend itself in lawsuits that challenge the new maps.
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

Rules for voters: List of what's not allowed when you vote

HOUSTON — There are a few polling place rules for voters that you should know before you cast your ballot, including what you can't bring with you. Voters can't use any wireless communications devices within 100 feet of the voting stations, including cell phones, tablets or laptops. Mechanical or...
TEXAS STATE
defendernetwork.com

Texas historical marker designated for Dr. Thomas Freeman

The Texas Historical Commission (THC) has recognized the late Dr. Thomas F. Freeman, long-time Texas Southern University debate coach, as a significant part of Texas history by awarding an Official Texas Historical Marker in his name. The designation honors his legacy as an important and educational part of local and national history.
HOUSTON, TX
Fort Bend Star

Early voting gets underway in Fort Bend County

A slow but gathering stream of Fort Bend County residents turned out to the first day of early voting Monday with immigration, gun control and the coronavirus pandemic on their minds. The ballot for the Nov. 8 election is jam-packed with important local and state races, such as County Judge...
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
hbu.edu

Jim McIngvale to deliver keynote speech at Dr. ...

Jim McIngvale to deliver keynote speech at Dr. Dawn K. Wilson Teaching, Learning + Research Symposium. The 2022 Dr. Dawn K. Wilson Teaching, Learning + Research Symposium will feature Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale as the keynote speaker for this year’s themed event, “The Magnificent Seven: Creativity | Collaboration | Communication | Critical Thinking | Cultural Competency | Citizenship | and Character Development.”
HOUSTON, TX
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

2 new H-E-B stores are in the works

Texas grocer H-E-B is plotting two new stores, one in northwest Houston and another on the northern edge of Fort Worth. Developer The Howard Hughes Corporation on Thursday announced plans for a mixed-use development in Houston called Village Green at Bridgeland Central. The development will be anchored by a more-than...
FORT WORTH, TX
cw39.com

Battleship Texas ready for U.S. Navy visitors

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Rear Admiral Jennifer Couture, Commander Naval Service Training Command will visit the iconic Battleship Texas as part of Navy Week Houston activities October 24-30. The U.S. Navy will deploy to Houston for the first Navy Week hosted by Houston and the surrounding communities since 2016. For...
HOUSTON, TX
Reform Austin

Controversial New Ad Shakes Up Governor’s Race

A brutal ad in the Texas governor’s race by a new dark money group, No It Couldn’t LLC, is airing in the closing weeks of the campaign in Houston and Austin. The entity was set up last week in Delaware and is reminiscent of another recent entry into Texas’ political ad wars, Coulda Been Worse LLC, also set up in Delaware.
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

Decision 2022: Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner race

HOUSTON – Incumbent Republican commissioner Jack Cagle, who has been at the center of recent political drama on the Harris County Commissioners Court, is hoping voters give him another term in office to focus on what he calls the basics of good county government service. “How do we help...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
thekatynews.com

NHCRWA Challenger Candidates Call for an Immediate Condemnation of Continued Vandalism to Candidate Campaign Signs

The Fort Bend Infrastructure Challenge with Commissioner Grady Prestage Join the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce’s Infrastructure Planning Division as we host Commissioner Prestage of Precinct 2 for an informative discussion. Commissioner Prestage will layout how to provide improvements to the Fort Bend area while living in the era of revenue caps. Attendees will be informed on policies benefiting:
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

Watch: Two rising stars in Texas politics urge more young voters to participate ahead of the election

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. In Texas, people ages 18-29 make up 22% percent of the voting-age population, but the group represents only 14% of voters, according to data from Tufts University. With a state election approaching, two young Texans are using their political platforms to motivate their peers to get involved.
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

Here's why a lot of mail-in ballots were rejected in Harris County during the March primary

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Did a change to the vote-by-mail process last year result in more ballots being rejected in the primary election?. Under Senate Bill 1, Texans who vote by mail now need to provide either their driver’s license number or the last four digits of their social security number — twice. Once on their absentee application forms and again on the ballot return envelope.
