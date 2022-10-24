Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Las Vegas: Detective accused of Domestic Violence Grabbed Neck of his Girlfriend and Kicked in DoorShameel ShamsLas Vegas, NV
Boy Found in a Vegas-Themed Suitcase in April Has Been Identified - Mother Wanted on Charges of MurderA.W. NavesAtlanta, GA
Las Vegas Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldLas Vegas, NV
Slap fighting is approved as a sport in NevadaTyler Mc.Nevada State
After a rough 3 game skid, can UNLV rebound to become bowl eligible?Eugene AdamsParadise, NV
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police: Child went to neighbor’s house to report mom was shot in southwest valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a young child went to a neighbor’s house early Thursday morning to report that his mother had been shot. According to police, the incident occurred at about 1:20 a.m. in the 5800 block of Spectacular Bid Street.
‘Do you want to get shot?’ Las Vegas police arrest stolen car suspect with help of K9 who gets hit, kicked
A Las Vegas man is facing several charges after being arrested for allegedly driving a stolen car, leading police on a chase, pulling a weapon, resisting arrest, and kicking and hitting a Metro police dog, according to his arrest report.
news3lv.com
Motorcycle rider arrested after speeding at 115 MPH, flipping off Las Vegas police
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A motorcycle rider was arrested after allegedly speeding up to 115 miles per hour and flipping the bird to Las Vegas police. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's traffic bureau posted about the arrest, saying a department helicopter clocked the bike in the area of Desert Inn Road and Jones Boulevard.
‘Sleep with me or I’m going to kill you,’ Las Vegas man stalked, kidnapped, threatened to kill ex-girlfriend: police
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man is accused of stalking, kidnapping, and threatening to rape and kill his ex-girlfriend after she broke up with him, according to an arrest report. James Henderson, 20, is facing charges of felony aggravated stalking and kidnapping. The victim and her family were woken up on Oct. 18 […]
Las Vegas police called 12 times this year to home of woman accused of murdering mother
The southwest Las Vegas valley home where Las Vegas Metro police found a deceased 68-year-old woman covered in lacerations and blood Wednesday morning was frequented by officers, records showed.
news3lv.com
Police investigate gunshots in southwest valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating gunshots heard in the southwest valley. Officers reported to the 4000 block of Arville Street near W. Flamingo Road and W. Twain Avenue around 11 p.m. No injuries have been reported. The investigation is ongoing.
Mother’s boyfriend accused of killing Las Vegas 2-year-old, beating brother with belt, broom
A deceased Las Vegas 2-year-old’s mother’s boyfriend is accused of killing the child and beating his older brother with items including a belt and broom.
Las Vegas police release video of cold case Halloween party shooting that killed 22-year-old woman
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan police released video Thursday showing surveillance video of a Halloween house party shooting last year that left a 22-year-old woman dead. Security video from a nearby home shows a vehicle driving by the residence where the party was being held and shooting into it before speeding off. Graciela […]
news3lv.com
Woman stabbed to death in south Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are investigating a homicide reported in the south Las Vegas valley early Wednesday morning. At about 2:34 a.m., officers responded to the 10100 block of June Flower Drive, located just off Jones Boulevard and Cactus Avenue, after reports of someone being injured, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
Metro looking for two people in robbery of east valley business
Metro police are looking for a man and a woman who became violent when they robbed a business in the east valley.
Las Vegas police officer rear-ended by suspected DUI driver
A Las Vegas police officer was hit by a suspected drunk driver on Thursday night near Las Vegas Boulevard and 215 beltway.
Woman arrested for death of mother
Early Wednesday morning, Metro Police received a call from an individual stating someone was injured inside a residence near Jones and Cactus. Medical personnel responded and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.
Man sentenced to 6 years in 1994 cold case killing of Las Vegas grandmother
Christopher Mack will be sentenced for the 1994 killing of 81-year-old Ada Priolo. This is a case the 8 News Now Investigators have followed for years.
Driver killed in crash at Flamingo, Decatur intersection
One person was killed in a crash early Wednesday morning at the intersection of Flamingo Road and Decatur Boulevard causing that intersection to be closed most of the overnight hours.
North Las Vegas police: Man accused of stealing car with children inside crashed twice during chase, threw up in patrol car
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man accused of stealing a car with two children inside from the parking lot of a convenience store allegedly dropped them off somewhere and led police on a chase before vomiting in a patrol car, according to his arrest report. Mario Anthony Estrada, 38, faces charges including grand larceny, second-degree […]
news3lv.com
Woman who said she was arrested due to her 'good looks' now accused of killing mom
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — 28-year-old Hend Bustami is behind bars, charged with murder after Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says she stabbed her mother to death inside their home and took off to California. Andres Moreno has lived next door to the family for two years and says the...
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Nevada State Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Las Vegas on Tuesday. The crash happened on Cheyenne Avenue on Interstate 15 at around 2 p.m. According to the Police, a pickup truck, an utility truck, an SUV, and a white box truck were involved in the collision.
Man fatally stabbed at 'homeless encampment' in east valley, police say
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide in east Las Vegas Wednesday night.
Las Vegas detective accused of domestic violence grabbed girlfriend by neck, kicked in door, report says
A visibly upset woman sped through a gas station parking lot to get to a North Las Vegas police officer as she attempted to get away from her boyfriend, who was following her after a fight, according to an arrest report.
23 Year-Old Man Killed In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Henderson Police, a motor-vehicle accident occurred in Las Vegas on Sunday. The crash happened at a new home construction area west of Via Altimira at around 7:40 a.m. According to the police, a black Mercedes Sedan traveling at a high speed was involved in the collision. The...
