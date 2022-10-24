Read full article on original website
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes earn 2-1 win over Spartans, position well for Big Ten TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes welcome Spartans on senior nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes have their unbeaten streak snapped, fall 1-0 to No. 6 SpartansThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Mid-Michigan True Crimes Unearthed at Upcoming Mason History MeetingMason 48854Mason, MI
Vandals spray paint pro-abortion, anti-Catholic rhetoric on Michigan churchLive Action NewsLansing, MI
saturdaytradition.com
Aidan Hutchinson weighs in on unifying state of Michigan with comments on UM-MSU rivalry
Adian Hutchinson is the pride of Michigan. He’s a native of Plymouth, went to high school in Dearborn, and eventually elected to continue his playing career in Ann Arbor with the Wolverines. Now as a member of the Detroit Lions, the rookie defensive end understands that the Motor City...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan State unveils brilliant all-white uniform combination for rivalry matchup with Michigan
Michigan State football released its uniform combo in a Halloween-themed hype video for Week 9’s Paul Bunyan Trophy showdown with No. 4 Michigan. The Spartans are going with white helmets, jerseys, pants and cleats for an iced-out combo with green print for the in-state rivalry. The white helmet also features a nice Sparty logo in green outline that really stands out.
saturdaytradition.com
Aidan Hutchinson weighs in on who Michigan’s biggest rival is
Aidan Hutchinson got his fair share of big games in during his time at Michigan. He also was able to figure out which team was Michigan’s true rival after speaking to FOX Sports’ Charlotte Wilder. Though he views the Ohio State as Michigan’s biggest rival, he recognizes the...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan football: Why Wolverines will blow out Michigan State, cover 3-TD spread
Michigan’s 22-point spread is the largest in recent rivalry history with Michigan State. The experts in Vegas see the No. 4-ranked Wolverines stomping the struggling Spartans this Saturday in Ann Arbor. During the Jim Harbaugh era, there have a been a couple of times when UM appeared to primed...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan State football: Spartans' history proves program has chance to upset Wolverines
Sure, it’s possible. Even the most cynical Michigan State fan has to realize keeping the Paul Bunyan Trophy in East Lansing isn’t as far-fetched as some would make it out to be. Even with the Spartans’ recent track record of playing underwhelming football, Michigan State has a chance...
saturdaytradition.com
Blake Corum not focusing on Heisman numbers, potential accolades this season
Blake Corum is having a tremendous season for the Michigan Wolverines. The star running back has rushed for 901 yards and 13 touchdowns on 146 attempts. Moreover, he has logged 124 yards or more on the ground over his last four games. Yet, Corum doesn’t sound concerned about any postseason awards that might come of it (Via On3 Sports).
saturdaytradition.com
Payton Thorne, Harlon Barnett address chatter from Michigan ahead of rivalry clash in Week 9
Payton Thorne and Harlon Barnett are hearing a lot of chatter from Michigan players ahead of the big rivalry game in Week 9. Michigan State (3-4) is set to go on the road in Week 9 to take on No. 4 Michigan (7-0). Thorne has stated he has been hearing...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan reportedly sets special flyover plans ahead of rivalry clash with Michigan State
Michigan State vs. No. 4 Michigan is set to be a big game for Week 9 as the game will have a special flyover before the game. Before the game kicks off between the two rivals, there will be a flyover of US Coast Guard H-65 Helicopters over Michigan Stadium per a report from Alejandro Zuniga with 247 Sports.
saturdaytradition.com
Mike Morris reveals what led him to commit to Michigan as a recruit
Mike Morris wasn’t sure about school he wanted to play for as a high school recruit. Morris talked about what helped him make the decision to come to Michigan. Morris was looking for a sign of where to go. He was driving to school one day when someone cut him off with a Michigan license plate. It gets even weirder.
saturdaytradition.com
Alex Hickey: Michigan State's only chance of beating Michigan lives in Seattle
Michigan State owns Michigan in the post-Lloyd Carr Era. This is indisputable no matter how Wolverines fans want to frame the conversation. The Spartans are 10-4 against the Wolverines since 2008, including a 4-3 record against Jim Harbaugh. Mel Tucker is a perfect 2-0 so far against the school from Ann Arbor.
saturdaytradition.com
Tom Izzo provides update on rehab progress of Jaden Akins
Tom Izzo isn’t expecting Jaden Akins back quite yet. Jaden Akins is expected to be a factor for Michigan State’s roster entering the 2022 season, but when will he return to the court?. Izzo told reporters Thursday that Akins did not practice once again. According to the veteran...
WILX-TV
Another DeCommit For MSU Football
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State has received a fourth decommit from its 2023 football recruiting class. Four star running back Kedrick Reescano from Texas has tweeted he will look elsewhere and to respect his decision. The first signing day for all verbal commits is in December. Subscribe to our...
saturdaytradition.com
Star Michigan RB addresses apparent antisemitic retweet
Michigan running back Donovan Edwards wants to set the record straight surrounding his recent social media post. The Wolverines running back recently addressed an antisemitic tweet that the sophomore appeared to retweet in a post Thursday. According to Edwards, the retweet was “a glitch” and never meant to be on his platform.
Michigan State basketball one of schools reaching out most to 4-star Amier Ali
Tom Izzo is hard at work in his 2024 class which could be the perfect complement to the 2023 group which may be one of the best Michigan State basketball has ever landed. Though he’s been preparing for the upcoming season, Izzo has been in constant contact with some of the top prospects in 2024, including four-star small forward Amier Ali from IMG Academy, according to reports.
saturdaytradition.com
Blake Corum plays down bulletin board material ahead of Paul Bunyan Trophy showdown
Blake Corum wants the Paul Bunyan Trophy, that’s all. It doesn’t have to be pretty, it’s just win at any cost for him, Angelique Chengelis of the Detroit News reports. Corum, when asked about “bulletin board material” ahead of Michigan’s matchup with Michigan State, said that he’s throwing that out the window and is “just ready to win.”
MSU fights to shield donor gifts for Tucker's contract
A state judge peppered Michigan State's lawyer with questions Tuesday about why the university wants to keep donor agreements paying for football coach Mel Tucker's $95 million contract a secret.The hearing in Judge Brock Swartzle's court is part of a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit filed by the Detroit Free Press.Why it matters: Public bodies often reject FOIA requests — or demand exorbitant fees for public records — with impunity, leaving citizens or news organizations little recourse but to sue.The Free Press lawsuit forced MSU to publicly justify its denial of the donor agreements.We've been following this suit and...
Will Michigan become a refuge for the climate crisis? MSU experts discuss
With its northern location, ample access to fresh water and room for population growth, Michigan has been hailed as a climate haven - a destination for refugees of drought and natural-disaster-driven destruction. In recent years, publications have predicted an influx of immigration into the state. However, MSU scientists aren't so sure about such a rose-tinted view.However, Robert Drost foresees major issues with agriculture and fisheries, as well as the potential for flooding, extended droughts and temperatures exceeding 95 degrees over a longer period of time. Environmental experts and professors say whatever short-term advantages Michigan currently has will eventually be outweighed...
Deadly disease affecting beech trees detected in 3 Michigan counties
An invasive tree disease first detected in Michigan over the summer has now been found in three southeast Michigan counties, state officials said. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources reports that beech leaf disease has been found in St. Clair, Oakland and Wayne counties. It was first detected in a small woodlot in St. Clair County in July.
fox2detroit.com
Oakland County public golf courses closing soon as weather cools
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - If you're an avid golfer, you need to get your last swings of the year in at Oakland County's public courses by the end of next week. The Oakland County Parks and Recreation announced on Wednesday that its five public courses will close starting on Tuesday, Nov. 1.
Airline to offer $49 nonstop flights from Lansing to Orlando
Avelo Airlines is now offering $49 nonstop flights to Orlando, Florida, from the Capitol Region International Airport beginning Wednesday.
