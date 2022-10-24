ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

saturdaytradition.com

Michigan State unveils brilliant all-white uniform combination for rivalry matchup with Michigan

Michigan State football released its uniform combo in a Halloween-themed hype video for Week 9’s Paul Bunyan Trophy showdown with No. 4 Michigan. The Spartans are going with white helmets, jerseys, pants and cleats for an iced-out combo with green print for the in-state rivalry. The white helmet also features a nice Sparty logo in green outline that really stands out.
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Aidan Hutchinson weighs in on who Michigan’s biggest rival is

Aidan Hutchinson got his fair share of big games in during his time at Michigan. He also was able to figure out which team was Michigan’s true rival after speaking to FOX Sports’ Charlotte Wilder. Though he views the Ohio State as Michigan’s biggest rival, he recognizes the...
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Blake Corum not focusing on Heisman numbers, potential accolades this season

Blake Corum is having a tremendous season for the Michigan Wolverines. The star running back has rushed for 901 yards and 13 touchdowns on 146 attempts. Moreover, he has logged 124 yards or more on the ground over his last four games. Yet, Corum doesn’t sound concerned about any postseason awards that might come of it (Via On3 Sports).
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Mike Morris reveals what led him to commit to Michigan as a recruit

Mike Morris wasn’t sure about school he wanted to play for as a high school recruit. Morris talked about what helped him make the decision to come to Michigan. Morris was looking for a sign of where to go. He was driving to school one day when someone cut him off with a Michigan license plate. It gets even weirder.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Tom Izzo provides update on rehab progress of Jaden Akins

Tom Izzo isn’t expecting Jaden Akins back quite yet. Jaden Akins is expected to be a factor for Michigan State’s roster entering the 2022 season, but when will he return to the court?. Izzo told reporters Thursday that Akins did not practice once again. According to the veteran...
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Another DeCommit For MSU Football

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State has received a fourth decommit from its 2023 football recruiting class. Four star running back Kedrick Reescano from Texas has tweeted he will look elsewhere and to respect his decision. The first signing day for all verbal commits is in December. Subscribe to our...
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Star Michigan RB addresses apparent antisemitic retweet

Michigan running back Donovan Edwards wants to set the record straight surrounding his recent social media post. The Wolverines running back recently addressed an antisemitic tweet that the sophomore appeared to retweet in a post Thursday. According to Edwards, the retweet was “a glitch” and never meant to be on his platform.
ANN ARBOR, MI
FanSided

Michigan State basketball one of schools reaching out most to 4-star Amier Ali

Tom Izzo is hard at work in his 2024 class which could be the perfect complement to the 2023 group which may be one of the best Michigan State basketball has ever landed. Though he’s been preparing for the upcoming season, Izzo has been in constant contact with some of the top prospects in 2024, including four-star small forward Amier Ali from IMG Academy, according to reports.
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Blake Corum plays down bulletin board material ahead of Paul Bunyan Trophy showdown

Blake Corum wants the Paul Bunyan Trophy, that’s all. It doesn’t have to be pretty, it’s just win at any cost for him, Angelique Chengelis of the Detroit News reports. Corum, when asked about “bulletin board material” ahead of Michigan’s matchup with Michigan State, said that he’s throwing that out the window and is “just ready to win.”
EAST LANSING, MI
Axios Detroit

MSU fights to shield donor gifts for Tucker's contract

A state judge peppered Michigan State's lawyer with questions Tuesday about why the university wants to keep donor agreements paying for football coach Mel Tucker's $95 million contract a secret.The hearing in Judge Brock Swartzle's court is part of a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit filed by the Detroit Free Press.Why it matters: Public bodies often reject FOIA requests — or demand exorbitant fees for public records — with impunity, leaving citizens or news organizations little recourse but to sue.The Free Press lawsuit forced MSU to publicly justify its denial of the donor agreements.We've been following this suit and...
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Will Michigan become a refuge for the climate crisis? MSU experts discuss

With its northern location, ample access to fresh water and room for population growth, Michigan has been hailed as a climate haven - a destination for refugees of drought and natural-disaster-driven destruction. ﻿In recent years, publications have predicted an influx of immigration into the state. However, MSU scientists aren't so sure about such a rose-tinted view.﻿However, Robert Drost foresees major issues with agriculture and fisheries, as well as the potential for flooding, extended droughts and temperatures exceeding 95 degrees over a longer period of time. Environmental experts and professors say whatever short-term advantages Michigan currently has will eventually be outweighed...
EAST LANSING, MI
