saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia defensive back reportedly suffers season-ending injury
Georgia safety Dan Jackson is reportedly out for the season after he sustained a stress fracture, according to a report from Dawgs247. The issue is likely to require surgery. Jackson has seen action 7 games for Kirby Smart’s team this season and currently posts 16 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 interception and 1 forced fumble. This is a relatively significant loss for the Bulldogs as they move forward in close postseason race considering the type of clutch defensive playmaker Jackson has shown to be all year long.
fox35orlando.com
Georgia fugitive wanted on 10 felonies, captured in Florida
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A fugitive who was wanted out of Georgia was tracked down in Flagler County and now faces more felony charges after stealing from a Florida campground, deputies said. Deputies arrested 21-year-old Jerrod D. Oats of Jacksonville, along with a female companion, on Monday at 10 p.m....
Red and Black
Athens blotter: student loses thousands in job scare and more
A woman had hair extensions put in at Tribe Hair Salon but left without paying the $1,485 bill, according to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. The manager informed police that the client left the area after the hair extension job, later informing salon staff on the phone that she could not find her card. They told her she had until Oct. 17 to pay the remaining balance, the report said.
Red and Black
The fascinating story behind Athens’ most famous tree
Standing on the cobblestoned corner of Dearing and Finley Streets, the tree that owns itself is one of Athens’ most beloved and storied landmarks, creating interest in the community for centuries. What exactly is the story behind this particular white oak that makes it so special?. As Stewie Brannam,...
click orlando
Flagler County deputies arrest Georgia fugitive after hours-long manhunt
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A Jacksonville man wanted in the state of Georgia was arrested Monday night after Flagler County deputies spent more than six hours searching for him, according to the sheriff’s office. Flagler deputies said they’d found an unoccupied truck parked along John Campbell Road that...
Red and Black
Athens' biggest Halloween party, Wild Rumpus, to return this weekend
Halloween in Athens is more than just football rivalries and Frat Beach. Next weekend, while many University of Georgia students head to St. Simons Island in the name of Georgia football, thousands of costumed partygoers will flock to the streets of downtown Athens to create a rumpus of their own.
fox5atlanta.com
Debbie Collier case: Investigators consider Georgia woman's death may not be homicide, sources say
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - Georgia investigators have begun exploring the possibility that the disturbing death of Athens office manager Debbie Collier may not have been a homicide as initially suspected, according to law enforcement sources. They have no evidence linking several key people close to Collier, including her husband, daughter...
Report: death of Athens woman might not have been murder
Fox News is reporting that law enforcement is investigating the possibility that the September death of an Athens woman might not have been a homicide. 59 year-old Debbie Collier was reported missing by her family on September 10. Her naked and partially burned body was found the next day in Habersham County.
WCJB
Car accident in Gainesville sends three people to hospital with serious injuries
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - State troopers responded to a crash with injuries that blocked the major road between Gainesville and Alachua on Wednesday night. The crash occurred on US 441 and 43rd St. around 8:15 in the evening, with troopers arriving at the site about 15 minutes later. Alachua police...
Red and Black
UGAPD blotter: Car stolen from campus parking deck and more
A University of Georgia student’s car was stolen from the East Campus Parking Deck on Oct. 22 between 12:30 a.m. and 8:59 a.m., according to a report from the University of Georgia Police Department. The vehicle, valued at $6,000, was parked on the second level of the deck. The...
WCJB
Gainesville woman hits Putnam County Sheriff’s Office patrol car, drives off
INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman from Gainesville was arrested in Putnam County after crashing into a sheriff’s office patrol car while under the influence of drugs or alcohol then leading deputies on a chase. Deputies say around 4:20 on Saturday morning, three patrol cars were stopping another vehicle...
WCJB
Fisherman’s body recovered from Newnan’s Lake by authorities
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The body of a man last seen fishing in an Alachua County waterway was recovered on Monday after a search by the Florida Wildlife Commission and the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office. The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office confirms that ASO officers located the body of Glenn...
accesswdun.com
Gainesville man seriously injured in single-vehicle wreck
A Gainesville man suffered serious injuries after a single-vehicle wreck Wednesday morning in Hall County. According to a release from the Georgia State Patrol a trooper responded at about 7:09 a.m. to the accident scene on Ledan Extension. The trooper determined a 2012 Dodge Avenger driven by Jose Funes Ramirez,...
“Psychic” busted in Braselton
Police in Gainesville level charges against a Braselton man accused of defrauding victims while claiming to be a psychic healer. Jackson Ramirez-Reyes faces a half-dozen counts of theft by deception after allegedly scamming a couple out of $70 thousand. From WSB TV…. Police have arrested a Braselton man whom investigators...
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Jackson County (Jackson County, GA)
According to the Georgia State Patrol, a multi-vehicle crash was reported in Jackson County. Authorities confirmed that 1 person was injured due to the accident. Officials stated that the collision occurred on Interstate 85, southbound near Highway 129.
Two people wounded in latest shooting in Athens
Athens-Clarke County police investigate an overnight shooting that left two people wounded. The incident happened on Broad Street in Athens. Police say both subjects were transported by EMS to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. There is no word from police on suspects or motive. From the ACCPD:. On...
