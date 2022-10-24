Read full article on original website
Durham City Council discusses future of Fayetteville Street CorridorThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Photo exhibit captures spirit of Durham’s West EndThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
North Carolina man arrested on 4 charges of sexual assault against Clay County child, deputies sayZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Five North Carolina Cities Were Named the “Best Places To Live in the United States” in 2022Kennardo G. JamesGreensboro, NC
Fenton, Cary's Mixed-Use Development, Is To Open an Ice Skating Rink Next WeekJames TulianoCary, NC
Durham City Council discusses future of Fayetteville Street Corridor
DURHAM — Durham residents gathered at the Phoenix Event Center on Fayetteville Street to discuss the future of the Fayetteville Street Corridor and raise their concerns to Durham City Council members DeDreana Freeman, Mark-Anthony Middleton, and Leonardo Williams.
Raleigh News & Observer
Condominium sells in Raleigh for $1.2 million
A 1,770-square-foot condominium built in 2019 has changed hands. The property located in the 600 block of Wade Avenue in Raleigh was sold on Oct. 5, 2022. The $1,200,000 purchase price works out to $678 per square foot. Additional units have recently been sold nearby:. On Brighthurst Drive, Raleigh, in...
WRAL
Five BIPOC-owned restaurants that have defined the Chapel Hill dining scene
This article was written for our sponsor, Chapel Hill CVB. In an area increasingly known for its award-winning, boundary-pushing restaurant scene, Chapel Hill holds its own with its variety of intimate, welcoming eateries. Dubbed one of "America’s foodiest small towns" by Bon Appétit, Chapel Hill takes pride in the diversity of dining options available – many of its most beloved spots are BIPOC-owned and/or feature cuisines from around the world. Here are five such restaurants that helped define Chapel Hill as one of the Triangle’s hottest spots to eat out.
Vote 2022: Are Wake County Bonds Affordable for Homeowners?
Voters are also deciding on a $530.7 Million Wake County Public School Bond. Also on the ballot, is a $353 Million D Wake Tech Workforce Forward Bond.
'We tried for years': Parents' intensive, costly process to get students the education they're owed
"I wasn't asking for monetary changes. I was asking like, 'Can you please just teach her to read?'
Raleigh News & Observer
Single family residence sells in Clayton for $835,000
A house built in 2016 located in the 100 block of Wilmington Island Drive in Clayton has new owners. The 3,726-square-foot property was sold on Oct. 12, 2022 for $835,000, or $224 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 1.2-acre lot.
WYFF4.com
Cheer scandal that started in Upstate now expands to North Carolina, attorneys say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A new lawsuit has been filed in a cheerleading scandal that began in Greenville, South Carolina. The newest lawsuit was filed in Raleigh, North Carolina. Attorneys say the lawsuit was filed against a young athlete who says he was sexually abused by coaches at Cheer Extreme gyms in Raleigh and Kernersville as well as a Varsity and USASF-approved choreographer.
Plant-based vaccine maker announces layoffs in Durham
Medicago uses plants to produce what it calls “virus-like particles” that mimic the structure of viruses and trigger an immune response in the body.
Wilson leaders, community share their visions for newly-purchased Wilson Mall
WILSON, N.C. — City of Wilson leaders are sharing more about what the future holds for the abandoned Wilson Mall. On Oct. 20, the city council authorized the city to purchase the property at 1501 Ward Blvd. from the Georgia-based Hull Property Group for $3 million. The city council approved using $2 million in American Rescue Plan funds to help with the purchase.
cbs17
Wake County sets aside $200,000 for septic and well repairs for qualifying residents
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Need septic or well repairs? Wake County might be able to help with that. A two-year pilot program has started up, which aims to provide support and needed repairs for older, disabled or low-income Wake County residents. The county’s Department of Environmental Services and Division...
Hayes Barton is ground zero for Raleigh's housing fight
With city council and mayoral elections just around the corner, one of Raleigh's most expensive neighborhoods, Hayes Barton, has become center stage for a debate about the future of housing in the city. Driving the news: Save Our Neighborhoods, a political action committee with ties to the neighborhood, is hoping to get incumbents off the city council. They've peppered the city with campaign signs, and more yards in Hayes Barton have a "Save Our Neighborhoods" sign than not.Catch up quick: The group formed in reaction to zoning changes that will allow for a developer to tear down a home at...
Technician Online
Raleigh PD investigating student death at University Towers
Editor’s Note: This article contains reference to death. According to Mick Kulikowski, director of strategic communications and media relations, Raleigh Police Department is investigating a student death that occurred this morning at University Towers. The news breaks as the third confirmed student death of the semester, with two occurring...
Largest Hindu Temple in North America Opens in Cary
Reflecting the growing number of Indian-Americans in the Triangle, the largest Hindu temple in North America recently opened in Cary.
chathamjournal.com
Chatham’s four “Low Performing Schools” rebranded as “Schools in Recovery” by district administrators
Pittsboro, NC – All located in the western half of Chatham County, Siler City Elementary, Bonlee School, Chatham Middle School, and Jordan-Matthews High School have been designated as low-performing schools by the State of North Carolina. Each of these schools received both a D performance grade in 2021-2022 state accountability results, as well as failed to exceed improvement targets from the previous year, known as “expected growth.”
Considering moving to Durham? Here's what you need to know.
DURHAM, N.C. — This issue, we explore the northern tip of our Triangle, featuring the highlights that make up Durham, North Carolina. As the middleman between smaller Chapel Hill and larger Raleigh, Durham offers a unique position in the Triangle with its small town southern charm, major university lifestyle, and a biotech industry headquarters! Follow along as we discuss neighborhoods, parks, and attractions that make up the hot spot that is Durham.
'We are hurting': NC State deals with student's death by suicide
"It's a harsh reality that people don't know they're loved sometimes."
Gov. Cooper offering $25K reward for info on North Carolina murders
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper on Thursday announced that the state is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the deaths of Phillip Raymond Fulcher, 59 and his brother, William David Fulcher, 57. The brothers were […]
ourstate.com
The Community’s Café in Raleigh
The savory aroma of Chef Andrew Gravens frying catfish to crispy perfection greets diners waiting to order from A Place at the Table in Raleigh. Catfish, jambalaya, and shrimp and grits are often part of the restaurant’s hotly anticipated Friday specials — inspired by the years that Gravens spent living in Louisiana.
thelocalreporter.press
Horror in the Forest: Where the Real Terror Lies
Spooky trees are a staple of Halloween decorations, and haunted forests stretch from the Wizard of Oz to Harry Potter to H. R. Pufnstuf. The real woodlands and greenways in and around Chapel Hill and Carrboro manifest many bizarre and fantastical trees from a combination of species, soil, and weather conditions.
