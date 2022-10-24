ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Raleigh News & Observer

Condominium sells in Raleigh for $1.2 million

A 1,770-square-foot condominium built in 2019 has changed hands. The property located in the 600 block of Wade Avenue in Raleigh was sold on Oct. 5, 2022. The $1,200,000 purchase price works out to $678 per square foot. Additional units have recently been sold nearby:. On Brighthurst Drive, Raleigh, in...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Five BIPOC-owned restaurants that have defined the Chapel Hill dining scene

This article was written for our sponsor, Chapel Hill CVB. In an area increasingly known for its award-winning, boundary-pushing restaurant scene, Chapel Hill holds its own with its variety of intimate, welcoming eateries. Dubbed one of "America’s foodiest small towns" by Bon Appétit, Chapel Hill takes pride in the diversity of dining options available – many of its most beloved spots are BIPOC-owned and/or feature cuisines from around the world. Here are five such restaurants that helped define Chapel Hill as one of the Triangle’s hottest spots to eat out.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Single family residence sells in Clayton for $835,000

A house built in 2016 located in the 100 block of Wilmington Island Drive in Clayton has new owners. The 3,726-square-foot property was sold on Oct. 12, 2022 for $835,000, or $224 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 1.2-acre lot.
CLAYTON, NC
WYFF4.com

Cheer scandal that started in Upstate now expands to North Carolina, attorneys say

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A new lawsuit has been filed in a cheerleading scandal that began in Greenville, South Carolina. The newest lawsuit was filed in Raleigh, North Carolina. Attorneys say the lawsuit was filed against a young athlete who says he was sexually abused by coaches at Cheer Extreme gyms in Raleigh and Kernersville as well as a Varsity and USASF-approved choreographer.
GREENVILLE, SC
WRAL News

Wilson leaders, community share their visions for newly-purchased Wilson Mall

WILSON, N.C. — City of Wilson leaders are sharing more about what the future holds for the abandoned Wilson Mall. On Oct. 20, the city council authorized the city to purchase the property at 1501 Ward Blvd. from the Georgia-based Hull Property Group for $3 million. The city council approved using $2 million in American Rescue Plan funds to help with the purchase.
WILSON, NC
Axios Raleigh

Hayes Barton is ground zero for Raleigh's housing fight

With city council and mayoral elections just around the corner, one of Raleigh's most expensive neighborhoods, Hayes Barton, has become center stage for a debate about the future of housing in the city. Driving the news: Save Our Neighborhoods, a political action committee with ties to the neighborhood, is hoping to get incumbents off the city council. They've peppered the city with campaign signs, and more yards in Hayes Barton have a "Save Our Neighborhoods" sign than not.Catch up quick: The group formed in reaction to zoning changes that will allow for a developer to tear down a home at...
RALEIGH, NC
Technician Online

Raleigh PD investigating student death at University Towers

Editor’s Note: This article contains reference to death. According to Mick Kulikowski, director of strategic communications and media relations, Raleigh Police Department is investigating a student death that occurred this morning at University Towers. The news breaks as the third confirmed student death of the semester, with two occurring...
RALEIGH, NC
chathamjournal.com

Chatham’s four “Low Performing Schools” rebranded as “Schools in Recovery” by district administrators

Pittsboro, NC – All located in the western half of Chatham County, Siler City Elementary, Bonlee School, Chatham Middle School, and Jordan-Matthews High School have been designated as low-performing schools by the State of North Carolina. Each of these schools received both a D performance grade in 2021-2022 state accountability results, as well as failed to exceed improvement targets from the previous year, known as “expected growth.”
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Considering moving to Durham? Here's what you need to know.

DURHAM, N.C. — This issue, we explore the northern tip of our Triangle, featuring the highlights that make up Durham, North Carolina. As the middleman between smaller Chapel Hill and larger Raleigh, Durham offers a unique position in the Triangle with its small town southern charm, major university lifestyle, and a biotech industry headquarters! Follow along as we discuss neighborhoods, parks, and attractions that make up the hot spot that is Durham.
DURHAM, NC
FOX8 News

Gov. Cooper offering $25K reward for info on North Carolina murders

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper on Thursday announced that the state is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the deaths of Phillip Raymond Fulcher, 59 and his brother, William David Fulcher, 57. The brothers were […]
RALEIGH, NC
ourstate.com

The Community’s Café in Raleigh

The savory aroma of Chef Andrew Gravens frying catfish to crispy perfection greets diners waiting to order from A Place at the Table in Raleigh. Catfish, jambalaya, and shrimp and grits are often part of the restaurant’s hotly anticipated Friday specials — inspired by the years that Gravens spent living in Louisiana.
RALEIGH, NC
thelocalreporter.press

Horror in the Forest: Where the Real Terror Lies

Spooky trees are a staple of Halloween decorations, and haunted forests stretch from the Wizard of Oz to Harry Potter to H. R. Pufnstuf. The real woodlands and greenways in and around Chapel Hill and Carrboro manifest many bizarre and fantastical trees from a combination of species, soil, and weather conditions.
CHAPEL HILL, NC

