ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soperton, GA

Comments / 1

Related
monitordaily.com

BMO to Invest in Carbon Offsets from CarbonCure to Permanently Store CO2

BMO Financial Group committed to purchase carbon credits over five years representing 5,750 metric tons of carbon dioxide removal and reductions via an agreement with Halifax, NS-based CarbonCure Technologies, a climate technology company supporting the decarbonization of the global concrete industry. The credits are expected to be delivered every September from 2022 to 2026.
mailplus.co.uk

Get ready for power cuts from 4-7pm, families told

BRITISH households should prepare for blackouts ‘between 4pm and 7pm’ over the winter, the boss of National Grid has warned. John Pettigrew said the firm, which oversees the UK’s electricity and gas networks, would need to introduce rolling power cuts on ‘really, really cold’ weekdays in January and February if the UK failed to secure enough natural gas from Europe.
Daily Mail

Biden FINALLY takes action to boost domestic oil production by releasing 10 million oil barrels Strategic Petroleum Reserve, tells companies to help bring down prices at the pump and threatens export curbs after OPEC slash

President Joe Biden will order more oil released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as gas prices are on the rise and OPEC announced it was making its biggest cuts in production in more than two years. Biden will release another 10 million barrels this month and he will 'continue to...
SlashGear

Here's When Gas Cars Could Be Banned In Your Country

With an objective to fight climate change and promote sustainable energy, countries around the world are embracing electric vehicles. It's not just governments that are pushing for a greener future; car manufacturers are too. Most governments, states, automotive manufacturers, and fleet operators have pledged to transition to 100% electrified vehicles over the next decade.
OREGON STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

States are vying for money to start ‘hydrogen hubs.’ What are they?

Across the country, states are inking agreements with neighbors or striking out on their own to pursue billions in federal funding to set up “hydrogen hubs,” clustered centers for production, storage and use of the gas that many see as a crucial piece of the puzzle for decarbonizing the U.S. economy. How broad a role […] The post States are vying for money to start ‘hydrogen hubs.’ What are they? appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
WISCONSIN STATE
POLITICO

Potholes on the road to electric cars

The Biden administration is betting heavily on electric vehicles as part of its efforts to slash the nation's greenhouse gas emissions. But for the United States to make that generational switch from gasoline, a lot has to go right. Instead, the road to an EV-laden future continues to get more...
FLORIDA STATE
notebookcheck.net

Largest battery-making project in the US may be used by Ford to poach Korean technology as Rivian tried

Legacy US automakers like GM or Ford have vowed to surpass Tesla and become the country's leading electric vehicle manufacturers. General Motors has pledged US$42 billion in total for the process, while Ford's transition is even more ambitious with a $50 billion investment in EV and battery factories announced so far. It even split its operations into a legacy company called Ford Blue - for legacy ICE vehicles - and a dedicated electric car spinoff aptly named Model E.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Associated Press

Westinghouse Advances UK Nuclear Fuel Technology and Manufacturing

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 26, 2022-- Westinghouse Electric Company was awarded a grant from the United Kingdom’s Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) to support development of advanced nuclear fuel. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221026005892/en/ Westinghouse’s Springfields facility (Photo: Business Wire)
protocol.com

Building a long-life grid battery

Good morning! The grid needs multiple types of storage to be truly decarbonized and resilient, and a battery based around rust might be just the thing to complement lithium-ion. Building a long-life grid battery. We’ll need to increase renewable energy use by 430% this decade to get on track to...
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy