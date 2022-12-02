All of the companies that have dropped Kanye West over anti-Semitism

From debuting “ White Lives Matter ” t-shirts at Paris Fashion Week to anti-Semitic remarks, even praising Hitler and getting banned off Twitter for a second time, Kanye West has been having quite the month.

West, who legally changed his name to Ye, recently went on a social media tirade, saying that he was going “death con 3 on Jewish people.”

And although he apologized for his comments, he later said he stood by them.

Still, many people and organisations feel that this is the last straw and have ended business relationships with the Yeezy founder.

Below are the companies and individuals who have severed ties with the rapper and designer following the recent controversy.

Peloton

Peloton has chosen to 'indefinitely suspend' the use of West's music in their classes. Pelobuddy, an unofficial website for Peloton users reported that the rapper's music would no longer appear on the exercise company's platform. Although Pelobuddy does not have any official ties to Peloton a spokesperson for Peloton did confirm to CNN a statement to their users about dropping West's music. The statement read: "This means our instructors are no longer using his music in any newly produced classes and we are not suggesting any class that includes his music in our proactive recommendations to members. You should know this was a decision we made immediately following his remarks."





Balenciaga

Ye's professional relationship with the fashion brand happened as a result of his relationship with the brand's creative director, Demna.

However, following Ye's recent remarks, Balenciaga quietly got rid of all mentions of the artist from its site – including its Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga line.

On Thursday (20 October), Kering, the parent company of the French fashion house, told Women’s Wear Daily about Balenciaga’s relationship with Ye.

"Balenciaga has no longer any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to this artist," the statement read, according to the outlet .

On Friday evening (21 October), West, who was outside his daughter North’s basketball game, said he wasn’t “losing no money” as a result of the brand ending their relationship.

The day I was taken off the Balenciaga site, that was one of the most freeing days,” he told TMZ .

He also claimed that people were cutting ties with him to “score points,” assuming they are being asked “to not do business with” they want to “mute” him.

Anna Wintour/Vogue

Anna Wintour first invited the rapper to her annual Met Gala in 2009. And in 2o14, he and his then-wife Kim Kardashian landed the cover of Vogue.

In September, Wintour even modeled a pair of Yeezy sunglasses with Ye at a New York Fashion Week event.

But, it wasn't long before the designer and rapper targeted Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson on social media.

Ye's latest anti-Semitic rants seem to have been it for Wintour and Vogue as a source told Page Six their professional relationship is over.

"Anna has had enough. She has made it very clear inside Vogue that Kanye is no longer part of the inner circle,” the source said.

Creative Artists Agency (CAA)

West was dropped by his agent, Creative Artists Agency, and his completed documentary will not air, Variety reported.

In a statement provided by MRC studio executives, the studio slammed West, saying they can’t support content to encourage his platform.

This morning, after discussion with our filmmakers and distribution partners, we made the decision not to proceed with any distribution for our recently completed documentary about Kanye West,” the studio said.

They added: “Kanye is a producer and sampler of music. Last week he sampled and remixed a classic tune that has charted for over 3,000 years — the lie that Jews are evil and conspire to control the world for their own gain.”

United Talent Agency (UTA)

Jeremy Zimmer, the CEO, and co-founder of UTA also called out West for his anti-Semitism.

In a statement on Sunday, he wrote: “Regrettably, antisemitism, racism, and many forms of hate and intolerance are part of the fabric of society. Generally, they live as a plague eroding the health of communities and are combatted by understanding, tolerance, and the general goodness of most people.”

Zimmer also referenced an anti-Semitic protest in Los Angeles that took place over the weekend on the 405 Freeway overpass that supported West.

The rapper was once a client of UTA, but it was brief and he went back to CAA after a year.

Camille Vasquez

Johnny Depp’s attorney who helped him reach victory in his defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard reportedly stopped working with West over the comments.

According to a TMZ report, Vaquez told her firm, Brown Rudnick, that she was not eager to represent the billionaire rapper, which was less than a week after he hired her.

Sources informed the outlet that despite the well-revered lawyer’s stance, her firm was still open to working with West if he retracted his statements.

Regardless, the Yeezy CEO doubled down on what he said.

“I want to talk about the Jewish comment, it’s actually proven the exact point that I made,” he also said at his daughter’s basketball game.

He added: “It’s going to take all of us to come together. We gotta get the truth before we can get the love, if not we are just loving the lies.”

Adidas

Earlier this month, the company did admit that the relationship with the designer would be under review.

"After repeated efforts to privately resolve the situation, we have taken the decision to place the partnership under review. We will continue to co-manage the current product during this period," the company said.

On Thursday, the Anti-Defamation League wrote a letter to Adidas CEO Kasper Rorsted and Chair Thomas Rabe telling the company to break the bond with the artist in light of his anti-Semitic remarks.

The following day, Ye told TMZ that he and the company are embroiled in “legal” so anything can occur.

But on Tuesday (25 October) the brand has made the decision to drop the rapper billionaire.

"Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness," the company said in a statement.

Updated on 25 October to include Adidas' statement about severing ties with West.

