fox2detroit.com

Crumbley parents trial set for January as Ethan pleads guilty

OXFORD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The trial for James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parent of Oxford High School shooter Ethan, will head to trial in January. On Monday, Ethan Crumbley pleaded guilty to all charges against him including four counts of murder, one count of terrorism, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, and 12 counts of possession of a firearm while in the commission of a felony.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Gretchen Whitmer, Tudor Dixon respond after Tuesday's governor's debate

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The second and final debate between Michigan Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon wrapped up on Tuesday but, two weeks until Election Day, it's far from over. Tuesday's debate was fiery at times as they battled it out over abortion, school safety, education...
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Michigan Proposal 3: abortion on the ballot

DETROIT (FOX 2) - After the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the United States Supreme Court, Michigan found itself at a crossroads: a 1931 law was still in place that banned abortion in the state. However, it had been dormant due to the superseding Roe v. Wade law. In the months leading up to the reversal, Michigan lawmakers pushed to keep abortion legal in the state - and have won out so far. But Proposal 3 will make the decision final.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Great-looking Friday on the way

FOX 2 - Hello gang, expect quiet weather for southeast Michigan through Sunday afternoon as high pressure dominates the region. There is a chance for fog late Friday night into Saturday morning. Showers return to the area Sunday night into Monday with our next low-pressure system. Halloween will NOT be...
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Michigan Midterm election: See a sample ballot before you vote Nov. 8

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Before you head to the polls for the Nov. 8 general election, you can check your ballot. All Michigan voters will vote for the next governor, attorney general, and secretary of state. Voters will also decide on three proposals focused on term limits, election access, and abortion rights.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Cold hits Southeast Michigan with mid-50s to end the week

(FOX 2) - The cold is here. And though temperatures today struggle, we'll squeeze out decent sun. High pressure stays with us through the weekend which keeps us dry and offers up a chilly, but decent feel for the big game in Ann Arbor. This after we make a run...
ANN ARBOR, MI
fox2detroit.com

Things to do this Halloween weekend in Metro Detroit

Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com. Jack o'lanterns, lights, and characters will greet you as you walk through Canterbury Village. Tickets are $14.99. Children younger than 2 and military members are free. Can't make it this weekend? It's held every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Halloween Trick-or-Treat forecast for Southeast Michigan

(FOX 2) - Is it just me or does it kinda seem like every single year on Halloween it either snows or rains? I have distinct memories of that from when I was a kid and I know you do too. But... the memory is a funny thing sometimes, isn't...
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Rain throughout Wednesday morning as temperatures start to fade

(FOX 2) - It'll be a wet morning in Southeast Michigan. Here's 4 a.m. radar with plenty of light to moderate rain. There will be a few lulls here and there, but plan for the rain throughout the morning before tapering off mid-to-late afternoon. A Northwest wind will pick up...

