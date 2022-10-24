Read full article on original website
Ethan's guilty plea on terrorism charge gives all 1,800 Oxford High School victims chance to address shooter
OXFORD, Mich. (FOX 2) - One day after Ethan Crumbley admitted to killing four fellow students inside Oxford High School, parents of students who were in the halls that day are finding just a little bit of justice. Crumbley pleaded guilty to all 24 counts against him, withdrawing an insanity...
Former Wayne County employee accused of working with supervisor to steal more than $1.7 million
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A former Wayne County Roads Division employee is accused of stealing more than $1.7 million by selling illegally acquired generators. John L. Gibson, 54, of Detroit with one count of conspiring to embezzle county funds, and three counts of stealing county funds. Authorities say...
Crumbley parents trial set for January as Ethan pleads guilty
OXFORD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The trial for James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parent of Oxford High School shooter Ethan, will head to trial in January. On Monday, Ethan Crumbley pleaded guilty to all charges against him including four counts of murder, one count of terrorism, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, and 12 counts of possession of a firearm while in the commission of a felony.
Detroit rapper Sameerah ‘Creme’ Marrel, charged in $5 million fraud case, on the run
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Sameerah Marrel, one of two Metro Detroit rappers charged with stealing more than $5 million from the United States IRS, is believed to be on the run after failing to appear for multiple court proceedings related to the case. Marrel and another woman, Noelle Brown, were...
Prosecutors plan to appeal after judge tosses Flint Water Crisis charges against 7 Michigan officials
FLINT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Prosecutors said Tuesday that they will appeal a judge's decision to toss Flint Water Crisis charges against seven Michigan officials. Judge Elizabeth Kelly said earlier this month that "there are no valid charges." Kelly rejected efforts by Attorney General Dana Nessel's office to just send...
Dixon and Whitmer hold fiery 2nd debate trading blows over abortion, roads, school safety
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Tudor Dixon and Gretchen Whitmer faced off in their second debate and if there was any remaining question about where the two candidates for governor stood on issues like abortion, school safety, education and the roads - they battled on stage to provide answers.
Invasive worm that causes Beech leaf disease spreading to Oakland and Wayne counties
BIRMINGHAM, Mich. (FOX 2) - The invasive microscopic worm that has devastated trees in the Northeast U.S. and was reported for the first time in Michigan this year has now spread to the state's two most populated counties. Beech leaf disease, which can cause damage to the tissue of foliage...
Whitmer-Dixon clash in final debate • More affordable housing in Midtown • License plate reading technology
WEDNESDAY NEWS HIT - Tudor Dixon and Gretchen Whitmer faced off in their second debate and if there was any remaining question about where the two candidates for governor stood on issues like abortion, school safety, education and the roads - they battled on stage to provide answers. Before the...
Gretchen Whitmer, Tudor Dixon respond after Tuesday's governor's debate
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The second and final debate between Michigan Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon wrapped up on Tuesday but, two weeks until Election Day, it's far from over. Tuesday's debate was fiery at times as they battled it out over abortion, school safety, education...
Michigan Proposal 3: abortion on the ballot
DETROIT (FOX 2) - After the overturning of Roe v. Wade by the United States Supreme Court, Michigan found itself at a crossroads: a 1931 law was still in place that banned abortion in the state. However, it had been dormant due to the superseding Roe v. Wade law. In the months leading up to the reversal, Michigan lawmakers pushed to keep abortion legal in the state - and have won out so far. But Proposal 3 will make the decision final.
3 former Michigan secretaries of state say Proposal 2 takes away election safeguards
FOX 2 - Three former Michigan secretaries of state have joined forces to warn voters about the dangers of Proposal 2. It is a constitutional amendment to change voting rights in the Michigan Constitution - and according to them, removes safeguards against election fraud. Some of the Proposal 2 adjustments...
Michigan Proposal 2: changes to voting laws including early voting and drop boxes
DETROIT (FOX 2) - After the 2020 Election saw controversy the likes the nation and Michigan had never seen before, the 2022 Midterms are bringing up a possible change to the state's constitution that would make changes to early voting and require drop boxes. Record numbers of Michigan voters have...
Great-looking Friday on the way
FOX 2 - Hello gang, expect quiet weather for southeast Michigan through Sunday afternoon as high pressure dominates the region. There is a chance for fog late Friday night into Saturday morning. Showers return to the area Sunday night into Monday with our next low-pressure system. Halloween will NOT be...
Michigan Midterm election: See a sample ballot before you vote Nov. 8
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Before you head to the polls for the Nov. 8 general election, you can check your ballot. All Michigan voters will vote for the next governor, attorney general, and secretary of state. Voters will also decide on three proposals focused on term limits, election access, and abortion rights.
Cold hits Southeast Michigan with mid-50s to end the week
(FOX 2) - The cold is here. And though temperatures today struggle, we'll squeeze out decent sun. High pressure stays with us through the weekend which keeps us dry and offers up a chilly, but decent feel for the big game in Ann Arbor. This after we make a run...
Things to do this Halloween weekend in Metro Detroit
Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com. Jack o'lanterns, lights, and characters will greet you as you walk through Canterbury Village. Tickets are $14.99. Children younger than 2 and military members are free. Can't make it this weekend? It's held every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday...
Halloween Trick-or-Treat forecast for Southeast Michigan
(FOX 2) - Is it just me or does it kinda seem like every single year on Halloween it either snows or rains? I have distinct memories of that from when I was a kid and I know you do too. But... the memory is a funny thing sometimes, isn't...
Rain throughout Wednesday morning as temperatures start to fade
(FOX 2) - It'll be a wet morning in Southeast Michigan. Here's 4 a.m. radar with plenty of light to moderate rain. There will be a few lulls here and there, but plan for the rain throughout the morning before tapering off mid-to-late afternoon. A Northwest wind will pick up...
