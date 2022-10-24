Read full article on original website
Related
If You See A Purple Fence Post, Get As Far Away From It As You Can
It's fall so many people are heading out on a walk or a hike to enjoy the crisp air and beautiful scenery. During this time of year, while outside, you'll see many different colors around, from the reds, yellows and oranges of the leaves, to the deep blue of the sky, but if you see a fence post that's painted purple, you'll want to turn around and head in the direction you just came from.
Grizzly bear attacks two men who surprised it in Wyoming: "It was horrific"
Cody, Wyoming — - A grizzly bear attacked and injured two men who apparently surprised the bruin while they were recreating in the Shoshone National Forest in northwestern Wyoming, state wildlife officials said Monday.The encounter happened Saturday while the men were off a trail and searching for antlers shed by deer and elk in the forest southeast of Yellowstone National Park, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said.Both are sophomores and members of the Northwest College wrestling team in Powell, Wyoming, reports CBS Billings, Montana affiliate KTVQ-TV. They were with two other teammates but were separated from them when the...
'You gotta be ashamed': Hunter who PAID to kill a 648-inch elk is criticized for shooting the animal on an Idaho game preserve enclosed by a fence
A hunter who killed a massive 648-inch elk on a ranch in Idaho has come under fire for paying the landowner to track and shoot the animal dead in what is known as high-fence hunting - and he could have paid up to $15,000 for the prized creature. The elk...
Rarest Mammal in North America Lives in Montana, and it Weighs 2 Pounds
Montana has some weird people and even weirder animals that call it home. Who would have guessed that the rarest mammal in all of North America lives in Montana?. Even cooler, there are a few species of animals that live nowhere else but right here in Montana. This state is packed with interesting animal facts and we're going to break some of those down. (We'll get to the rarest in just a minute. What's a polecat, BTW?)
VIDEO: Man Catches Mountain Lion Having Roadside Feast in Montana
VIDEO: Man Catches Mountain Lion Having Roadside Feast in Montana Video Wildlife ...
Deer With A Bad Broken Neck Has Been Living Fine In Idaho For Over 4 Years
This seems like something out of a horror movie. These are some tough animals and this shows just how tough they can be. They are out here daily fighting the elements, searching for their next meal all while trying not to get eaten by the next predator that comes along.
Idaho Cow Struck By Lightning In Shocking Video
A gas station in Albion, Idaho caught a crazy moment on camera and I’ll never feel as comfortable walking outside again. The video is focused on the gas pumps, but in the background there’s a field with some cows grazing. Nothing out of the ordinary, until out of nowhere a flash of light pops, causing the animals to initially freeze, and then scatter in a chaotic panic.
Idaho Man Put Meth In Idaho’s Favorite Sauce And We Can’t Even
Some people know no limit when it comes to hurting others. Criminals like that will stop at nothing to aid in the suffering of their victims. This is one such story. Involving some very tasty sauce. Last November, authorities in Idaho Falls responded to a stolen vehicle report involving a...
Quick Thinking Helps Man Survive Grizzly Attack in Montana
A 51-year-old hunter from Washington was attacked by a grizzly bear near a small town in northwest Montana on Tuesday afternoon. According to a press release from Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks, the hunter sustained non-life-threatening injuries when he was attacked by a grizzly bear on Tuesday afternoon in Teton County.
Wyoming Woman Suffers Multiple Puncture Wounds & Fractured Vertebra After Buck Gores Her In Driveway
When you think of deer, most of the time they’re skittish and afraid of human interaction, so they generally run off in the opposite direction whenever they encounter a person. However, there are times where deer aren’t afraid of humans at all, especially during the rut, and can fight...
How em-bear-assing! Gigantic brown bear tries to make its winter den under Colorado home before it's tranquilized and takes FIVE rangers to drag away
A gigantic brown bear has been tranquilized and dragged from under a Colorado home as it tried to hibernate there over winter. The 400lb beast took one dart and five rangers before it could be pulled from the decking in Durango on Wednesday. Comical footage shows Colorado Parks and Wildlife...
Tranquilized Bear Falls Out Of A Tree & Gets Absolutely Launched By A Trampoline In Montana
An oldie, but a goodie none the less. If you’ve never seen this classic bear encounter video from Missoula, Montana, back in 2003, you’re in for a treat. As far as viral animal videos go, it’s one of the all-time greats. Black bears are a comical animal...
Wanna Watch A Guy NOT Get Mauled By A Grizzly At Grand Teton National Park?
You would think the endless signs, the folks who are paid to stop people from doing stupid shit, and the countless videos making fun of these people would be enough to make a person stop and think before approaching any wildlife. But, it is not even close to enough. Time...
Check Out Arnold Schwarzenegger Hidden Idaho Home
Idaho is loved by many, and also by many celebrities. Arnold Schwarzenegger famous for body building, movies, motivation and his long California Govenor run. He has also his own little slice of Idaho heaven. Decades ago Arnold built a magnificent and massive mansion in Ketchum. Love Property says, "While we're...
Two Bull Moose Take The Fight Into The Bed Of A Truck In Colorado Driveway
This is dangerously close. Living in upstate South Carolina my whole life, the only things you really need to watch out for are copperhead snakes and meth head tweakers. It’s hard to even comprehend the thought of having to look out for bears, elk, bison, or the occasional bald eagle that may swoop in and attempt to steal your pet sitting in the front yard.
Two Wolves Chase Whitetail Buck To The Point Of Exhaustion, Eat It Alive
Well, that’s not something you see every day. We all know it happens out there, but we just don’t see it. To be truthful, I hate seeing a big buck go down like this. They have outsmarted all sorts of predators for many years and grew to be a large member of their population, contributing yearly to the genetic pool.
a-z-animals.com
Meet the 10 Largest Land Owners in Montana
Land is the most ancient asset in human history. As the world’s third-largest country by landmass, it’s understandable that folks with spare cash want a piece of the American pie. Traditionally, the world’s largest home deals have been divided among high-end neighborhoods in California, Florida, and New York City. However, Montana is swiftly becoming one of the country’s hottest real estate sites, reflecting the inclination for country life with the surge of remote work amid the pandemic.
Who Owns the Most Land in Montana? The Answer Might Surprise You
Montana has quite a bit of land, which makes a lot of sense considering it's the fourth-largest state in the United States. It's either used as farmland, public land, or it's privately owned. Someone has to own that land, but there's a lot of land that is owned by corporations as well. So, who owns the most land in the Treasure State? Well, it's not any one single person.
NBC News
Family still searching for answers five months after mysterious Wyoming disappearance of Irene Gakwa
“It doesn’t make any sense,” Christopher Gakwa told Dateline about the disappearance of his sister, Irene. On February 24, 2022, 32-year-old Irene Gakwa participated in a video call with her father. “That’s the last time she ever talked to a family member,” Christopher said. Christopher...
Longtime Montana Residents Say ‘Yellowstone’ Has Made It “Inaccessible To Those Who Live Here” After Influx Of The Rich
Tons of us have jumped on the Yellowstone train as this point, and how could we not?. From the badass characters of John, Beth, Rip, and well, just about everybody, the intense storyline, and the gorgeous backdrop of Montana, not to mention the killer country music soundtrack… it’s a win-win for drama, suspense, crime, action, nature lovers, and country music fans alike.
The Moose 95.1 FM
Bozeman, MT
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
784K+
Views
ABOUT
The Moose 95.1 FM plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bozeman, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1