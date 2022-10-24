ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Comments / 1

Related
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

If You See A Purple Fence Post, Get As Far Away From It As You Can

It's fall so many people are heading out on a walk or a hike to enjoy the crisp air and beautiful scenery. During this time of year, while outside, you'll see many different colors around, from the reds, yellows and oranges of the leaves, to the deep blue of the sky, but if you see a fence post that's painted purple, you'll want to turn around and head in the direction you just came from.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Denver

Grizzly bear attacks two men who surprised it in Wyoming: "It was horrific"

Cody, Wyoming — - A grizzly bear attacked and injured two men who apparently surprised the bruin while they were recreating in the Shoshone National Forest in northwestern Wyoming, state wildlife officials said Monday.The encounter happened Saturday while the men were off a trail and searching for antlers shed by deer and elk in the forest southeast of Yellowstone National Park, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said.Both are sophomores and members of the Northwest College wrestling team in Powell, Wyoming, reports CBS Billings, Montana affiliate KTVQ-TV. They were with two other teammates but were separated from them when the...
EVANSTON, WY
The Moose 95.1 FM

Rarest Mammal in North America Lives in Montana, and it Weighs 2 Pounds

Montana has some weird people and even weirder animals that call it home. Who would have guessed that the rarest mammal in all of North America lives in Montana?. Even cooler, there are a few species of animals that live nowhere else but right here in Montana. This state is packed with interesting animal facts and we're going to break some of those down. (We'll get to the rarest in just a minute. What's a polecat, BTW?)
MONTANA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Idaho Cow Struck By Lightning In Shocking Video

A gas station in Albion, Idaho caught a crazy moment on camera and I’ll never feel as comfortable walking outside again. The video is focused on the gas pumps, but in the background there’s a field with some cows grazing. Nothing out of the ordinary, until out of nowhere a flash of light pops, causing the animals to initially freeze, and then scatter in a chaotic panic.
ALBION, ID
The Moose 95.1 FM

Quick Thinking Helps Man Survive Grizzly Attack in Montana

A 51-year-old hunter from Washington was attacked by a grizzly bear near a small town in northwest Montana on Tuesday afternoon. According to a press release from Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks, the hunter sustained non-life-threatening injuries when he was attacked by a grizzly bear on Tuesday afternoon in Teton County.
CHOTEAU, MT
105.5 The Fan

Check Out Arnold Schwarzenegger Hidden Idaho Home

Idaho is loved by many, and also by many celebrities. Arnold Schwarzenegger famous for body building, movies, motivation and his long California Govenor run. He has also his own little slice of Idaho heaven. Decades ago Arnold built a magnificent and massive mansion in Ketchum. Love Property says, "While we're...
SUN VALLEY, ID
Whiskey Riff

Two Wolves Chase Whitetail Buck To The Point Of Exhaustion, Eat It Alive

Well, that’s not something you see every day. We all know it happens out there, but we just don’t see it. To be truthful, I hate seeing a big buck go down like this. They have outsmarted all sorts of predators for many years and grew to be a large member of their population, contributing yearly to the genetic pool.
a-z-animals.com

Meet the 10 Largest Land Owners in Montana

Land is the most ancient asset in human history. As the world’s third-largest country by landmass, it’s understandable that folks with spare cash want a piece of the American pie. Traditionally, the world’s largest home deals have been divided among high-end neighborhoods in California, Florida, and New York City. However, Montana is swiftly becoming one of the country’s hottest real estate sites, reflecting the inclination for country life with the surge of remote work amid the pandemic.
MONTANA STATE
Montana Talks

Who Owns the Most Land in Montana? The Answer Might Surprise You

Montana has quite a bit of land, which makes a lot of sense considering it's the fourth-largest state in the United States. It's either used as farmland, public land, or it's privately owned. Someone has to own that land, but there's a lot of land that is owned by corporations as well. So, who owns the most land in the Treasure State? Well, it's not any one single person.
MONTANA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Longtime Montana Residents Say ‘Yellowstone’ Has Made It “Inaccessible To Those Who Live Here” After Influx Of The Rich

Tons of us have jumped on the Yellowstone train as this point, and how could we not?. From the badass characters of John, Beth, Rip, and well, just about everybody, the intense storyline, and the gorgeous backdrop of Montana, not to mention the killer country music soundtrack… it’s a win-win for drama, suspense, crime, action, nature lovers, and country music fans alike.
MONTANA STATE
The Moose 95.1 FM

The Moose 95.1 FM

Bozeman, MT
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
784K+
Views
ABOUT

The Moose 95.1 FM plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bozeman, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy