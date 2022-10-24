Texas State lost to the University of Southern Mississippi on homecoming Saturday 20-14. Bringing an end to their undefeated record at home. The defense played a spectacular game giving the Bobcat offense many chances to score but Spavital offense never capitalized on the opportunities. The game took a turn in the Bobcats favor when Sophomore wide receiver Ashtyn Hawkins caught a touchdown pass with less than two minutes left. However, the only touchdown the Bobcats scored in the game wasn’t enough as the defense gave up a late game touchdown sealing the game for Southern Miss. Texas State heads into the bye week 3-5 and one game back from last place in the Sun Belt West Division. Texas State will face (1-3) ULM on November 4th at 4:00pm.

SAN MARCOS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO