Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Get Spooky With Skully’s Annual Halloween Costume BallThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps rivalry match over Michigan in front of sellout crowdThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
Love Your Melon makes an appearance at TENSPACE and shares their heartfelt message and storyThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Legendary Ohio State Player Reveals Why He Spurned Michigan
In the 1980s, wide receiver Cris Carter emerged as one of the greatest receivers in Ohio State history, setting records and still ranking among the most prolific Buckeyes ever. But despite being born and raised in Ohio, there was a time where Michigan was very much on Carter's radar. Appearing...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State vs. Penn State: The 10 biggest blowouts in rivalry history
When it comes to blowouts in the Ohio State vs. Penn State football series, it’s a tale of 2 centuries. Ohio State’s 6 biggest blowouts of Penn State have all occurred since 2000. The Nittany Lions’ 5 most lopsided wins all occurred last century. In fact, the Lions haven’t won by more than 7 since 1999 and have gone 5-17 in the series since then.
saturdaytradition.com
One B1G program has beaten Ohio State more than any other since 2005
There are a lot of reasons the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes shouldn’t overlook the No. 13 Penn State Nittany Lions, the primary one being that they have the most wins against the Buckeyes since 2005, in short, Penn State has the Buckeyes number. The Buckeyes haven’t lost much...
saturdaytradition.com
Larry Johnson updates injury status of Tyler Friday ahead of Week 9
Associate Ohio State head coach Larry Johnson updated the status of defensive end Tyler Friday for Week 9’s battle against Penn State on Saturday. Johnson let the media know at Ohio State’s Thursday press conference. Friday has played 2 games this season in a reserve role, notching 2...
saturdaytradition.com
James Franklin explains how Penn State failed to capitalize on 2016 B1G Championship
James Franklin was asked on a radio show what his group needs to do to beat Ohio State and other elite B1G teams. His response? Penn State didn’t take advantage of the momentum built when it won the B1G title in 2016, The Athletic’s Audrey Snyder reported. Franklin said that the school wasn’t “bold and aggressive” in what can be assumed to be recruiting.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State drops fiery 'climb' hype video for Week 9 road trip to Happy Valley
Ohio State has dropped its preview hype video for Week 9’s matchup with No. 13 Penn State narrated by junior offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. The video is titled “The Climb” as Ohio State looks to reach its potential this season. “Every team has a different story...
How to watch Penn State vs. Ohio State: TV channel, radio, livestream and odds
The matchup is Penn State’s Stripe Out game.
saturdaytradition.com
Caden Curry feeling ‘beyond blessed’ with opportunities this season at Ohio State
Caden Curry couldn’t be happier to be a Buckeye. The true freshman has carved out a nice role with the Buckeyes, seeing action in 5 of a possible 7 games so far. Curry said he feels “beyond blessed”, and called the decision to attend Ohio State “the greatest decision I’ve ever made.”
saturdaytradition.com
Javontae Jean-Baptiste, Ohio State DE, highlights changes Jim Knowles has brought to Buckeye defense
Javontae Jean-Baptiste spoke highly of the impact that DC Jim Knowles has had on the Buckeye defense. Jean-Baptiste categorized a typical Knowles defense as “strategic, fast, and physical.” Jean-Baptiste also said the Buckeyes are “trying to play offense on defense”, and praised the added leadership in the DL room.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State's Big Ten Schedule Announced for 2023 Season
Ohio State's Big Ten schedule is official for the 2023 season. The assortment of opponents may look familiar. That's because the conference slate for next year is identical to the one the Big Ten released in August 2018 as part of an announcement of schedules for the 2022-25 seasons. It...
saturdaytradition.com
LaVar Arrington, Penn State legend, to be honored in Happy Valley during game against Ohio State
LaVar Arrington will be honored by Penn State during this week’s game against Ohio State. He will receive a joint salute from Penn State, the National Football Foundation, and the College Football Hall of Fame. This honor will come after Arrington was elected to the College Football Hall of Fame in 2022.
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Knowles addresses Ohio State's continued pursuit of defensive excellence
Jim Knowles has produced a swift turnaround for Ohio State’s defense in 2022. However, he knows the Buckeyes cannot rest on what has already been achieved in the 7-0 start. So far in 2022, the Buckeyes are giving up just 14.9 points per game, a mark that ranks 5th nationally. That mark is a stark improvement from the 22.8 points per game (38th nationally) in 2021.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Destroys Iowa, Looks Ahead to Penn State and Asks, Why No White Out?
It's important to stop for a minute and take a little bit of joy in what Ohio State's football team is doing this season. Even in a game when the offense was stymied in the run game and felt a little off-kilter for the better part of three quarters, they still managed to score 54 points on the top-rated defense in the country.
mgoblue
Michigan Drops Rivalry Road Match at Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The University of Michigan volleyball team fell to No. 6-ranked Ohio State in three sets (17-25, 21-25, 23-25) on Wednesday night (Oct. 26) at the Covelli Center. The Buckeyes (14-5, 10-1 Big Ten) started out strong and used a balanced attack to pull to a 19-7 lead...
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day confirms another Ohio State RB is out for the season
Ryan Day discussed during his weekly press conference that freshman running back TC Caffey is out for the year per Griffin Strom with Eleven Warriors. Caffey joins sophomore Evan Pryor, who suffered a knee injury in training camp, as running backs for Ohio State who are out for the year.
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day recalls getting fined for skipping award show to recruit CJ Stroud with Mike Yurcich
The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes have a big test this weekend when they go on the road to face No. 13 Penn State. Ohio State’s head coach Ryan Day has a good relationship with Penn State’s offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich. In a recent press conference, Day reflected...
Ohio State has a former five-star recruit who can make Penn State pay for not locking up its state
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio State football program is the top dog of the Big Ten, and sometimes that reality means getting to go into the backyard of neighboring programs and raid them for their talent. In 2019, Julian Fleming was the most prominent example of that when the No....
Urban Meyer Reacts To What He's Seen From Michigan's Quarterback
Michigan starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy has an unlikely fan. That's right, it's former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer. Meyer, who coached at Ohio State from 2012-18, likes the way Jim Harbaugh uses McCarthy as a dual-threat quarterback. “First of all, when you have someone with his skill set, he’s...
saturdaytradition.com
Sean Clifford provides early insight on Ohio State's new-look defense ahead of Week 9 matchup
Sean Clifford has a big game in Week 9 as No. 13 Penn State is set to host No. 2 Ohio State. During his weekly press conference, Clifford pointed out that the biggest difference in Ohio State’s defense this season is that the Buckeyes are more aggressive, per Eleven Warriors Dan Hope.
14-year-old Bexley freshman wins state championship, chases professional aspirations
BEXLEY, Ohio (WCMH) — Fourteen-year-old Amiya Bowles made history Saturday, becoming the first Bexley High School girls tennis player to win a singles state championship since 1982. Bowles, who switched from swimming to tennis during the pandemic, won the Division II title as a freshman. It is the first Bexley tennis player to win a […]
Comments / 0