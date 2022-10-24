ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Legendary Ohio State Player Reveals Why He Spurned Michigan

In the 1980s, wide receiver Cris Carter emerged as one of the greatest receivers in Ohio State history, setting records and still ranking among the most prolific Buckeyes ever. But despite being born and raised in Ohio, there was a time where Michigan was very much on Carter's radar. Appearing...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State vs. Penn State: The 10 biggest blowouts in rivalry history

When it comes to blowouts in the Ohio State vs. Penn State football series, it’s a tale of 2 centuries. Ohio State’s 6 biggest blowouts of Penn State have all occurred since 2000. The Nittany Lions’ 5 most lopsided wins all occurred last century. In fact, the Lions haven’t won by more than 7 since 1999 and have gone 5-17 in the series since then.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

One B1G program has beaten Ohio State more than any other since 2005

There are a lot of reasons the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes shouldn’t overlook the No. 13 Penn State Nittany Lions, the primary one being that they have the most wins against the Buckeyes since 2005, in short, Penn State has the Buckeyes number. The Buckeyes haven’t lost much...
saturdaytradition.com

Larry Johnson updates injury status of Tyler Friday ahead of Week 9

Associate Ohio State head coach Larry Johnson updated the status of defensive end Tyler Friday for Week 9’s battle against Penn State on Saturday. Johnson let the media know at Ohio State’s Thursday press conference. Friday has played 2 games this season in a reserve role, notching 2...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

James Franklin explains how Penn State failed to capitalize on 2016 B1G Championship

James Franklin was asked on a radio show what his group needs to do to beat Ohio State and other elite B1G teams. His response? Penn State didn’t take advantage of the momentum built when it won the B1G title in 2016, The Athletic’s Audrey Snyder reported. Franklin said that the school wasn’t “bold and aggressive” in what can be assumed to be recruiting.
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State's Big Ten Schedule Announced for 2023 Season

Ohio State's Big Ten schedule is official for the 2023 season. The assortment of opponents may look familiar. That's because the conference slate for next year is identical to the one the Big Ten released in August 2018 as part of an announcement of schedules for the 2022-25 seasons. It...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Jim Knowles addresses Ohio State's continued pursuit of defensive excellence

Jim Knowles has produced a swift turnaround for Ohio State’s defense in 2022. However, he knows the Buckeyes cannot rest on what has already been achieved in the 7-0 start. So far in 2022, the Buckeyes are giving up just 14.9 points per game, a mark that ranks 5th nationally. That mark is a stark improvement from the 22.8 points per game (38th nationally) in 2021.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Destroys Iowa, Looks Ahead to Penn State and Asks, Why No White Out?

It's important to stop for a minute and take a little bit of joy in what Ohio State's football team is doing this season. Even in a game when the offense was stymied in the run game and felt a little off-kilter for the better part of three quarters, they still managed to score 54 points on the top-rated defense in the country.
COLUMBUS, OH
mgoblue

Michigan Drops Rivalry Road Match at Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The University of Michigan volleyball team fell to No. 6-ranked Ohio State in three sets (17-25, 21-25, 23-25) on Wednesday night (Oct. 26) at the Covelli Center. The Buckeyes (14-5, 10-1 Big Ten) started out strong and used a balanced attack to pull to a 19-7 lead...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Ryan Day confirms another Ohio State RB is out for the season

Ryan Day discussed during his weekly press conference that freshman running back TC Caffey is out for the year per Griffin Strom with Eleven Warriors. Caffey joins sophomore Evan Pryor, who suffered a knee injury in training camp, as running backs for Ohio State who are out for the year.
COLUMBUS, OH

