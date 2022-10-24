Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wabi.tv
Early heating assistance on the way for thousands of Mainers
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Ahead of the winter season, many vulnerable Mainers need help filling their oil tanks. MaineHousing Thursday announced it has released $11 million in Home Energy Assistance Program benefits. The funding is being released nearly a month ahead of the typical HEAP schedule, allowing fuel vendors across...
WMTW
Maine couple gives new life to coffee sacks, feed bags for everyday use
Plenty of businesses around the state brand their products as "made in Maine," but a new company in Jefferson prefers "re-made in Maine." Blue Earth Bags repurposes old feed and coffee bean sacks into a durable tote. Kim Fenn likes knowing she’s saving and repurposing materials instead of throwing it...
boothbayregister.com
Sugar and spice drive at First National Bank
All First National Bank branches will be collecting sweet treats and seasonings for local food pantries through Nov. 11. If you would like to help, First National Bank welcomes donations to your local branches. Valuable donations include: Cake, cookie, brownie and muffin mix, cinnamon, salt, pepper, red pepper flakes, garlic powder, onion powder, chili powder and taco seasoning.
These Tiny Modular Shelters for the Homeless in Maine are Awesome
Two communities in Androscoggin County may soon share a community of tiny modular homes, in order to house 48 people experiencing homelessness. A proposal advancing through channels in Lewiston and Auburn would develop a community of tiny homes during the winter, that would give privacy, warmth, and shelter to people experiencing homelessness. Each shelter would provide these folks one or two beds, as well as shelving for their things, and keep them out of the cold and wind. The community of pallet boxes would include shared bathrooms and staff members to keep the residents secure.
gorhamtimes.com
What We Should Know About Recycling
What happens to the stuff Gorham residents put into their purple bins and watch being thrown into the big, grey truck? Does most of it end up in a landfill? “No,” says Matt Grondin, Ecomaine’s Communication Director, “only about 11% is not recycled.” It is delivered to Ecomaine’s facility off Outer Congress St. where it is sorted, squashed, baled, and sent off to be turned into something new.
MaineHousing: No new U.S. Treasury funds for Emergency Rental Assistance Progam
AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine State Housing Authority officials do not expect to receive any additional funding from the U.S. Treasury for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program. The program, known as ERA, came about during the pandemic for people struggling to pay rent or utilities who had been furloughed or laid off. ERA helped landlords recoup unpaid rent as far back as March 13, 2020. The goal was to prevent evictions and avoid extra costs of legal fees.
wabi.tv
Mills announces $5.5 million investment in support for Maine child care
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills announced today a 5.5 million dollar investment in support for Maine child care. She made the announcement during her visit to Educare Central Maine in Waterville, a learning and development center for children up to age five. Mills says the funds are from the...
Long Creek workers used housing meant for girls during staffing crunch, documents show
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Documents obtained by NEWSCENTER Maine show a building designated for female juveniles at Long Creek Youth Development Center was used as a rest stop for employees. Publicly available information published by the jail show no girls have stayed at the home this year. Some employees...
boothbayregister.com
Oct. 26 update: Midcoast adds nine new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
lcnme.com
Whitefield Chicken Pies for Takeout
The Kings Mills Union Hall Association volunteers are gathering soon at the historic building in Whitefield to roll out the pastry and cook the organization’s signature chicken pies. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, supper gatherings had been held each fall for many years, but in 2021 and again this year,...
wabi.tv
Injured stray dog finds a forever home
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Now a happy update to a story we brought you last month. Max, an injured stray dog that was brought to the Waterville Area Humane Society, has a forever home. Max was thought to have been hit by a vehicle while on the street. Executive Director...
My Half-Apology to the Woman at the South Portland CVS
Not a full apology - only half. So let me tell you why I found myself going the wrong way in a CVS parking lot. I am not familiar with the Mill Creek CVS in South Portland. I needed to pop in for a quick greeting card. Now, unfamiliar with this CVS I went in the first driveway. WRONG! Boy was I wrong. I was basically going into a one-way situation and I was not going the right way. However, in my defense, there were no signs to warn me!
WMTW
Maine doctor arrested, accused of illegally prescribing opioids
KENNEBUNK, Maine — A doctor from Kennebunk was arrested Wednesday and accused of illegally prescribing and distributing opioids and other controlled substances. This was the first arrest and charges brought by the New England Prescription Opioid Strike Force through the Department of Justice. The Strike Force was launched this summer to combat unlawful prescribing amid the ongoing opioid epidemic.
boothbayregister.com
Tricia Warren seeks House District 48 seat
Education: Boothbay Region High School; Radford University, BA Foreign Languages, Marketing. Political History (Board, Committees): Boothbay Harbor Selectboard – 2016 - current, currently Vice Chair; Boothbay Harbor Broadband Committee – Chair (current) Boothbay Region School Exploratory Committee; Communications Sub-Committee (current) Clubs/Organizations: Friends of Windjammers Committee – Children’s Tent...
boothbayregister.com
Christopher A. Brazee
Christopher Allyn Brazee, 50, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Boothbay on Oct. 22, 2022. Christopher was born Sept. 3, 1972 to Gary Allyn Brazee and Terrie (McLeod) Tarsa. He grew up in Pittsfield, Massachusetts and attended local schools. His travels took him to the Midcoast of Maine where he has lived in Bath and Boothbay Harbor for over 20 years.
This Boulder That Ended Up in the Road in Biddeford, Maine is Thick With Irony
Ashley Richardson of Biddeford was driving on Route 111 when she suddenly noticed something odd sitting in the middle lane at the traffic light near Walmart. There, almost smack dab in the middle of that lane like it was waiting for a green light, was a big boulder. Ashley of...
WMTW
Opponents predict job losses at Portland waterfront and beyond if cruise ship referendum passes
PORTLAND, Maine — Among the13 referenda on the Portland ballot this election, one of the most controversial is Question E, which would limit cruise ships arriving in the city to 1,000 passengers. Opponents predict the referendum, put on the ballot by Democratic Socialists of America, seeking to curb cruise...
What is a Hot Pot Restaurant and Does Portland, Maine Have One?
Hibachi restaurant? Sure. An all-you-can-eat grill experience like Fire & Ice in Boston? Absolutely. But never have I heard of a Hot Pot restaurant until I was scrolling through social media the other day -- and now I'm super intrigued. According to Sichuan Kitchen in Portland, when it comes to...
WMTW
Maine's future tallest building has topping off ceremony
PORTLAND, Maine — A milestone was reached Thursday for what will become Maine's tallest building. The apartment building at 201 Federal Street, in downtown Portland a block from City Hall, had its "topping off" ceremony – the last steel beam placed on roof 201 feet and six inches high.
Are Motorized Bicycles Taking Over Maine And The World?
When I was growing up, I loved riding my bicycle. As I road my bicycle I would sing, "Bicycle Race," by Queen. But there is now a phenomena that has taken over Lewiston/Auburn, pretty much all of Central Maine, from my point of view and I need to get your thoughts on it!
