Ryan Day confirms another Ohio State RB is out for the season
Ryan Day discussed during his weekly press conference that freshman running back TC Caffey is out for the year per Griffin Strom with Eleven Warriors. Caffey joins sophomore Evan Pryor, who suffered a knee injury in training camp, as running backs for Ohio State who are out for the year.
Kirk Herbstreit explains why he gives a 'slight edge' to one team as No. 1 in the country entering Week 9
Kirk Herbstreit joined ESPN’s SportsCenter to break down the top teams in college football ahead of Week 9. Right now, Herbstreit has two teams separating from the pack a bit, but he gives one of those teams a slight edge as No. 1 overall. According to Herbstreit, what Tennessee...
4-star 2023 running back decommits from Michigan State
Mel Tucker is losing a high-profile recruit prior to Early Signing Period. According to On3 Sports, 4-star running back Kedrick Reescano has decommitted from Michigan State. Reescano confirmed the report via his Twitter account on Thursday morning. Reescano, a 5-foot-11, 190-pounder from New Caney (TX), has been committed to the...
Ohio State football: Yes, the defense is better. Here are 3 big areas of improvement
Improvement for Ohio State in 2022 had to come from its defense. After all, the offense was tops in the nation in scoring and returned its starting quarterback, running back, and most productive wide receiver, along with most of the offensive line. But on defense — where embattled coordinator Kerry Coombs lost his play-calling duties in mid-2021 and was fired after 2 seasons — there was room to improve.
Joel Klatt explains criticism of Clemson's ranking, claims no other team has 'an easier path to the Playoff'
Joel Klatt was pretty critical of Clemson earlier on social media. Klatt went on to further explain where he puts the Tigers in the College Football Playoff contender conversation. Klatt originally stated that Clemson would finish third at best in either the B1G East or SEC East. He highlighted how...
Wisconsin hoops lands 2024 commitment from SF out of Minnesota
Wisconsin basketball and head coach Greg Gard landed a nice commitment Tuesday, edging out multiple B1G programs in the process. The commitment comes from Jack Robison, a 6-foot-6 small forward out of Lakeville North High School in Lakeville, Minnesota. Robison also held offers from Minnesota, Nebraska, USF and St. Thomas at the time of his commitment.
Wisconsin volleyball trolls Nebraska after Wednesday night sweep
Wisconsin volleyball is relentless. The Badgers swept Nebraska Wednesday night in a rematch of last year’s national final, which Wisconsin also won in 5 sets. After the game, Wisconsin’s Twitter account trolled the No. 1 Huskers with a corn-themed image. Brutal. The Badgers were lifted to the sweep...
Johnny Dixon debates if 2022 Ohio State receivers are 'most talented PSU has faced since'
Johnny Dixon has been at Penn State since 2021. In that time he has had to cover the best of what Ohio State’s receiving core has to offer. Dixon faced the likes of Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Chris Olave, and Garrett Wilson when Penn State played Ohio State last season. He was asked if this year’s group is the best that the Nittany Lions’ secondary has had to face.
ESPN's FPI predicts Iowa's chances of receiving a bowl bid through Week 8
Iowa won’t be fighting to make the College Football Playoff in 2022. Will the Hawkeyes even be bowl eligible?. According to ESPN’s FPI projections, the Hawkeyes are teetering the line of winning 6 games this season, hovering at 54.1%. Iowa (3-4) will need 3 wins over Northwestern, Purdue, Wisconsin, Minnesota and Nebraska.
ESPN’s SP+ predicts final score for every B1G game in Week 9
ESPN’s SP+ has score predictions for every game on the B1G slate in Week 9. That slate includes some rivalry matchups along with some other key games now that we are in the home stretch of the regular season. At the top of the B1G slate this week is...
Michigan State unveils brilliant all-white uniform combination for rivalry matchup with Michigan
Michigan State football released its uniform combo in a Halloween-themed hype video for Week 9’s Paul Bunyan Trophy showdown with No. 4 Michigan. The Spartans are going with white helmets, jerseys, pants and cleats for an iced-out combo with green print for the in-state rivalry. The white helmet also features a nice Sparty logo in green outline that really stands out.
Paul Finebaum, Heather Dinich update their top 4 teams entering Week 9
Paul Finebaum and Heather Dinich updated their top 4 teams in college football heading into Week 9. The top 4 teams will reach the College Football Playoff in December at the end of the regular season. The top 4 could see a major change in the final month of the season.
Big Ten quarterback rankings entering Week 9: CJ Stroud leads field by healthy margin
While CJ Stroud continued to put distance between himself and the rest of the B1G’s old-guard quarterbacks over the weekend, a few new faces got extended run and injected some life into the increasingly stale league QB ensemble. Both Northwestern and Maryland had new starters under center for their...
Julian Fleming, central Pennsylvania native, discusses returning home to face Penn State
Julian Fleming is gearing up to play his first ever college football game in his home state of Pennsylvania. Fleming, the junior WR out of Catawissa, PA, has seen a substantial increase in his role for the Buckeyes in 2022. According to Fleming, “mostly everyone” from his hometown is a Penn State fan.
Aidan Hutchinson weighs in on who Michigan’s biggest rival is
Aidan Hutchinson got his fair share of big games in during his time at Michigan. He also was able to figure out which team was Michigan’s true rival after speaking to FOX Sports’ Charlotte Wilder. Though he views the Ohio State as Michigan’s biggest rival, he recognizes the...
Jim Knowles addresses Ohio State's continued pursuit of defensive excellence
Jim Knowles has produced a swift turnaround for Ohio State’s defense in 2022. However, he knows the Buckeyes cannot rest on what has already been achieved in the 7-0 start. So far in 2022, the Buckeyes are giving up just 14.9 points per game, a mark that ranks 5th nationally. That mark is a stark improvement from the 22.8 points per game (38th nationally) in 2021.
Larry Johnson updates injury status of Tyler Friday ahead of Week 9
Associate Ohio State head coach Larry Johnson updated the status of defensive end Tyler Friday for Week 9’s battle against Penn State on Saturday. Johnson let the media know at Ohio State’s Thursday press conference. Friday has played 2 games this season in a reserve role, notching 2...
Mike Locksley updates status of QB Taulia Tagovailoa heading into Week 9
Mike Locksley shared an update on where Taulia Tagovailoa is health-wise heading into a bye week before a Week 10 matchup with Wisconsin. Sam Oshry of Testudo Times reported on the update. Tagovailoa missed the Northwestern game in Week 8 with a knee injury. Tagovailoa will have some extra time...
Michigan State football: Spartans' history proves program has chance to upset Wolverines
Sure, it’s possible. Even the most cynical Michigan State fan has to realize keeping the Paul Bunyan Trophy in East Lansing isn’t as far-fetched as some would make it out to be. Even with the Spartans’ recent track record of playing underwhelming football, Michigan State has a chance...
Sean Clifford provides early insight on Ohio State's new-look defense ahead of Week 9 matchup
Sean Clifford has a big game in Week 9 as No. 13 Penn State is set to host No. 2 Ohio State. During his weekly press conference, Clifford pointed out that the biggest difference in Ohio State’s defense this season is that the Buckeyes are more aggressive, per Eleven Warriors Dan Hope.
