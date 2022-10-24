ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaytradition.com

Ryan Day confirms another Ohio State RB is out for the season

Ryan Day discussed during his weekly press conference that freshman running back TC Caffey is out for the year per Griffin Strom with Eleven Warriors. Caffey joins sophomore Evan Pryor, who suffered a knee injury in training camp, as running backs for Ohio State who are out for the year.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

4-star 2023 running back decommits from Michigan State

Mel Tucker is losing a high-profile recruit prior to Early Signing Period. According to On3 Sports, 4-star running back Kedrick Reescano has decommitted from Michigan State. Reescano confirmed the report via his Twitter account on Thursday morning. Reescano, a 5-foot-11, 190-pounder from New Caney (TX), has been committed to the...
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State football: Yes, the defense is better. Here are 3 big areas of improvement

Improvement for Ohio State in 2022 had to come from its defense. After all, the offense was tops in the nation in scoring and returned its starting quarterback, running back, and most productive wide receiver, along with most of the offensive line. But on defense — where embattled coordinator Kerry Coombs lost his play-calling duties in mid-2021 and was fired after 2 seasons — there was room to improve.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Wisconsin hoops lands 2024 commitment from SF out of Minnesota

Wisconsin basketball and head coach Greg Gard landed a nice commitment Tuesday, edging out multiple B1G programs in the process. The commitment comes from Jack Robison, a 6-foot-6 small forward out of Lakeville North High School in Lakeville, Minnesota. Robison also held offers from Minnesota, Nebraska, USF and St. Thomas at the time of his commitment.
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Wisconsin volleyball trolls Nebraska after Wednesday night sweep

Wisconsin volleyball is relentless. The Badgers swept Nebraska Wednesday night in a rematch of last year’s national final, which Wisconsin also won in 5 sets. After the game, Wisconsin’s Twitter account trolled the No. 1 Huskers with a corn-themed image. Brutal. The Badgers were lifted to the sweep...
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Johnny Dixon debates if 2022 Ohio State receivers are 'most talented PSU has faced since'

Johnny Dixon has been at Penn State since 2021. In that time he has had to cover the best of what Ohio State’s receiving core has to offer. Dixon faced the likes of Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Chris Olave, and Garrett Wilson when Penn State played Ohio State last season. He was asked if this year’s group is the best that the Nittany Lions’ secondary has had to face.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts Iowa's chances of receiving a bowl bid through Week 8

Iowa won’t be fighting to make the College Football Playoff in 2022. Will the Hawkeyes even be bowl eligible?. According to ESPN’s FPI projections, the Hawkeyes are teetering the line of winning 6 games this season, hovering at 54.1%. Iowa (3-4) will need 3 wins over Northwestern, Purdue, Wisconsin, Minnesota and Nebraska.
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan State unveils brilliant all-white uniform combination for rivalry matchup with Michigan

Michigan State football released its uniform combo in a Halloween-themed hype video for Week 9’s Paul Bunyan Trophy showdown with No. 4 Michigan. The Spartans are going with white helmets, jerseys, pants and cleats for an iced-out combo with green print for the in-state rivalry. The white helmet also features a nice Sparty logo in green outline that really stands out.
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Aidan Hutchinson weighs in on who Michigan’s biggest rival is

Aidan Hutchinson got his fair share of big games in during his time at Michigan. He also was able to figure out which team was Michigan’s true rival after speaking to FOX Sports’ Charlotte Wilder. Though he views the Ohio State as Michigan’s biggest rival, he recognizes the...
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Jim Knowles addresses Ohio State's continued pursuit of defensive excellence

Jim Knowles has produced a swift turnaround for Ohio State’s defense in 2022. However, he knows the Buckeyes cannot rest on what has already been achieved in the 7-0 start. So far in 2022, the Buckeyes are giving up just 14.9 points per game, a mark that ranks 5th nationally. That mark is a stark improvement from the 22.8 points per game (38th nationally) in 2021.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Larry Johnson updates injury status of Tyler Friday ahead of Week 9

Associate Ohio State head coach Larry Johnson updated the status of defensive end Tyler Friday for Week 9’s battle against Penn State on Saturday. Johnson let the media know at Ohio State’s Thursday press conference. Friday has played 2 games this season in a reserve role, notching 2...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy