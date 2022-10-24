ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MMAmania.com

‘Pissed off’ Jimmy Smith blasts T.J. Dillashaw for UFC 280 ‘con job’ — ‘You lied your way into that fight’

UFC 280’s Bantamweight title fight co-main event didn’t go entirely as many within the mixed martial arts (MMA) community expected. While the champion, Aljamain Sterling, retaining with a victory over T.J. Dillashaw wasn’t a huge surprise, the challenger’s apparent shoulder dislocation was. As soon as Sterling hit his first takedown less than one minute into the fight, Dillashaw was visibly in pain, wincing with each adjustment on the ground.
MMAmania.com

Arizona boxing commission calls emergency meeting, fate of Anderson Silva hangs in the balance

Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva recently told the combat sports media that he was knocked out twice while sparring for his Jake Paul boxing match, but later retracted that statement after landing in hot water with the Arizona boxing commission. Unfortunately for “The Spider,” his attempt to downplay the “exaggerated” remarks did little to keep regulators at bay.
ARIZONA STATE
MMAmania.com

Midnight Mania! Henry Cejudo slams Aljamain Sterling for ‘hate crime’ win over ‘handicapped’ TJ Dillashaw

Perhaps the largest and least expected winner at UFC 280 was Henry Cejudo. Prior to the event, Cejudo was not widely considered as an immediate contender at 135 pounds. Though he retired with that title and has since returned to the USADA testing pool, Cejudo seemed really insistent on chasing Alexander Volkanovski for a third UFC title. “The Great” never appeared interested, and his move to Lightweight seemingly hurt Cejudo’s chances of returning to a title shot.
MMAmania.com

Islam Makhachev doesn’t see Michael Chandler deserving of title shot ‘even if he wins’ against Dustin Poirier

Michael Chandler is going to have to work his way back to a title shot. The Lightweight division in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is currently in the midst of getting the top contenders all sorted out after a new champion was crowned at UFC 280 this past weekend (Oct. 22, 2022). Now reigning supreme, Islam Makhachev will sit back and enjoy the upcoming UFC 281 event on Nov. 12, 2022.
MMAmania.com

Video: Islam Makhachev MOBBED as UFC champ returns to hero’s welcome in Dagestan

To the victor belong the spoils. Newly-crowned UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev returned home to Dagestan where he was quickly engulfed by excited fans and media patiently awaiting his arrival. The king of the 155-pound mountain is just a couple of days removed from his career performance against Brazilian rival and former titleholder Charles Oliveira at UFC 280.
MMAmania.com

Bellator 287 predictions, preview | Piccolotti vs Barnaoui

Bellator is set to return on Saturday (Oct. 29, 2022) to stage Bellator 287, a special mid-day event that will feature a Lightweight scrap between Adam Piccolotti and Mansour Barnaoui. Co-headlining the event will be a Middleweight scrap between Fabian Edwards and Charlie Ward. MMAmania.com will deliver coverage of Bellator...
MMAmania.com

Dada 5000’s bareknuckle boxing match at BYB 13 axed by Florida commission

Dhafir Harris — better known as Dada 5000 — will not be making his return to action as originally planned. According to a report from MMA Fighting, Florida’s athletic commission did not clear him to compete at BYB 13: “Tampa Brawl For It All” on Nov. 19 in Tampa against Matthew Strickland.
TAMPA, FL
MMAmania.com

Joe Rogan: Islam Makhachev is ‘the f—king truth’ after next-level performance in title win

Islam Makhachev couldn’t have performed much better than he did in his biggest career moment. At UFC 280 this past weekend (Oct. 22, 2022) in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Makhachev did what he typically does in fights. Utilizing his dominant wrestling skills, the Sambo specialist controlled and imposed his will upon the former champion, Charles Oliveira.
MMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 63 predictions: Full ‘Prelims’ undercard preview | Kattar vs. Allen

Two of the Featherweight division’s nastiest strikers collide at the APEX this Saturday when Calvin Kattar attempts to hand Arnold Allen his first Octagon defeat. 25 pounds north, Tim Means attempts to turn back the clock against the always-dangerous Max Griffin, while TUF veteran Tresean Gore looks for his first UFC victory at Josh Fremd’s expense.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMAmania.com

Live: Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva final press conference video stream

YouTube celebrity boxer Jake Paul and former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva will take the stage for their final pre-fight press conference TODAY (Thurs., Oct. 27, 2022) at 5 p.m. ET streaming LIVE from the north arena floor of Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz., the same venue that hosts this Sat. night’s (Oct. 29) Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) boxing match.
GLENDALE, AZ
MMAmania.com

Uriah Hall went down ‘dark path’ following MMA retirement: ‘I even at one point looked at my firearm’

Uriah Hall has moved on from mixed martial arts (MMA) ... but it wasn’t easy. Upon entering Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) in April 2013, Hall, 38, was touted as perhaps the best prospect in all of MMA. “Primetime” delivered some of the greatest performances in The Ultimate Fighter’s (TUF) history on season 17, landing a violent spinning wheel kick and knockout from under guard.
PHOENIX, AZ
MMAmania.com

Midnight Mania! Jake Paul refutes cancellation rumors, ‘PaulSilva is 1000% happening’

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva is set to be a major marquee event. Dismiss the fight as more nonsense if you’d like, but Paul is an established draw, and Silva is far and away the biggest challenge of his young career yet. It’s an intriguing match up of wildly different personalities, and the tickets are selling very well.

