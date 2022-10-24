Perhaps the largest and least expected winner at UFC 280 was Henry Cejudo. Prior to the event, Cejudo was not widely considered as an immediate contender at 135 pounds. Though he retired with that title and has since returned to the USADA testing pool, Cejudo seemed really insistent on chasing Alexander Volkanovski for a third UFC title. “The Great” never appeared interested, and his move to Lightweight seemingly hurt Cejudo’s chances of returning to a title shot.

