Shook! Watch earthquake rattle Daniel Cormier during UFC show on ESPN (Video)
Former UFC two-division champion Daniel Cormier was filming his “DC & RC” show for ESPN alongside retired football safety Ryan Clark when his office started shaking from an earthquake that struck 12 miles east of San Jose at a depth of about four miles. “Oh my God, Ryan,...
‘Pissed off’ Jimmy Smith blasts T.J. Dillashaw for UFC 280 ‘con job’ — ‘You lied your way into that fight’
UFC 280’s Bantamweight title fight co-main event didn’t go entirely as many within the mixed martial arts (MMA) community expected. While the champion, Aljamain Sterling, retaining with a victory over T.J. Dillashaw wasn’t a huge surprise, the challenger’s apparent shoulder dislocation was. As soon as Sterling hit his first takedown less than one minute into the fight, Dillashaw was visibly in pain, wincing with each adjustment on the ground.
Surprise! UFC icon Georges St-Pierre added to Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva PPV circus
Former UFC welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre was recently added to the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva pay-per-view (PPV) boxing event, scheduled for this Sat. night (Oct. 29, 2022) at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. “Rush” will serve as the “official co-host,” according to event organizers.
Midnight Mania! Lost in translation? Anderson Silva ‘knocked out twice’ training for Jake Paul fight
If you have money on Anderson Silva to defeat Jake Paul at the Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) this weekend (Sat. Oct. 29, 2022) from Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, it may be time to hedge that bet. While speaking with MMA Weekly in the video above, Silva revealed some concerning results from his training camp for the Paul showdown.
Anderson Silva walks back ‘exaggerated’ knockout admission to save Jake Paul fight from Arizona commission
I guess Anderson Silva didn’t learn anything from Jake Paul’s ill-conceived CTE confession back in early 2021 or he would have already known that you can’t brag about head trauma and expect a stateside athletic commission to let you fight. Coming back from the dead is also...
Jose Aldo reveals UFC offered him one final ‘easier opponent’ for Brazil return at UFC 283
The legacy of Jose Aldo will never be forgotten in mixed martial arts (MMA). Aldo, 36, put a bow on his storied career shortly after his last appearance at UFC 278 in Aug. 2022. Dropping a lackluster unanimous decision to Merab Dvalishvili, Aldo knew that was it for him as a competitor.
Arizona boxing commission calls emergency meeting, fate of Anderson Silva hangs in the balance
Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva recently told the combat sports media that he was knocked out twice while sparring for his Jake Paul boxing match, but later retracted that statement after landing in hot water with the Arizona boxing commission. Unfortunately for “The Spider,” his attempt to downplay the “exaggerated” remarks did little to keep regulators at bay.
Midnight Mania! Henry Cejudo slams Aljamain Sterling for ‘hate crime’ win over ‘handicapped’ TJ Dillashaw
Perhaps the largest and least expected winner at UFC 280 was Henry Cejudo. Prior to the event, Cejudo was not widely considered as an immediate contender at 135 pounds. Though he retired with that title and has since returned to the USADA testing pool, Cejudo seemed really insistent on chasing Alexander Volkanovski for a third UFC title. “The Great” never appeared interested, and his move to Lightweight seemingly hurt Cejudo’s chances of returning to a title shot.
Ben Askren: Jake Paul requested to sign special contract for boxing match to make him ‘feel good’
Jake Paul wanted some extra insurance for his boxing match against Ben Askren. In April 2021, Paul and Askren met in the ring for what was expected to be Paul’s first real test against a combat sports athlete. Unfortunately for Askren, it was anything but that. Needing less than...
Islam Makhachev doesn’t see Michael Chandler deserving of title shot ‘even if he wins’ against Dustin Poirier
Michael Chandler is going to have to work his way back to a title shot. The Lightweight division in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is currently in the midst of getting the top contenders all sorted out after a new champion was crowned at UFC 280 this past weekend (Oct. 22, 2022). Now reigning supreme, Islam Makhachev will sit back and enjoy the upcoming UFC 281 event on Nov. 12, 2022.
Video: Islam Makhachev MOBBED as UFC champ returns to hero’s welcome in Dagestan
To the victor belong the spoils. Newly-crowned UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev returned home to Dagestan where he was quickly engulfed by excited fans and media patiently awaiting his arrival. The king of the 155-pound mountain is just a couple of days removed from his career performance against Brazilian rival and former titleholder Charles Oliveira at UFC 280.
Bellator 287 predictions, preview | Piccolotti vs Barnaoui
Bellator is set to return on Saturday (Oct. 29, 2022) to stage Bellator 287, a special mid-day event that will feature a Lightweight scrap between Adam Piccolotti and Mansour Barnaoui. Co-headlining the event will be a Middleweight scrap between Fabian Edwards and Charlie Ward. MMAmania.com will deliver coverage of Bellator...
Dada 5000’s bareknuckle boxing match at BYB 13 axed by Florida commission
Dhafir Harris — better known as Dada 5000 — will not be making his return to action as originally planned. According to a report from MMA Fighting, Florida’s athletic commission did not clear him to compete at BYB 13: “Tampa Brawl For It All” on Nov. 19 in Tampa against Matthew Strickland.
Video: Jake Paul rides horse to open workouts amid media frenzy with giant robots in tow
Jake Paul is like a Gen-Z Carrot Top with all these props and silly one-liners. “The Problem Child” entered the open workouts on Weds. riding a horse for what I assume is this exact purpose: to keep the headlines coming ahead of his Anderson Silva boxing match, scheduled for this Sat. night (Oct. 29) at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale.
Joe Rogan: Islam Makhachev is ‘the f—king truth’ after next-level performance in title win
Islam Makhachev couldn’t have performed much better than he did in his biggest career moment. At UFC 280 this past weekend (Oct. 22, 2022) in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Makhachev did what he typically does in fights. Utilizing his dominant wrestling skills, the Sambo specialist controlled and imposed his will upon the former champion, Charles Oliveira.
UFC Vegas 63 predictions: Full ‘Prelims’ undercard preview | Kattar vs. Allen
Two of the Featherweight division’s nastiest strikers collide at the APEX this Saturday when Calvin Kattar attempts to hand Arnold Allen his first Octagon defeat. 25 pounds north, Tim Means attempts to turn back the clock against the always-dangerous Max Griffin, while TUF veteran Tresean Gore looks for his first UFC victory at Josh Fremd’s expense.
Live: Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva final press conference video stream
YouTube celebrity boxer Jake Paul and former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva will take the stage for their final pre-fight press conference TODAY (Thurs., Oct. 27, 2022) at 5 p.m. ET streaming LIVE from the north arena floor of Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz., the same venue that hosts this Sat. night’s (Oct. 29) Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) boxing match.
Islam Makhachev’s coach: If UFC were a true sport, Beneil Dariush (not Alexander Volkanovski) would get title shot
While it has not yet been made official by Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) matchmakers, Alexander Volkanovski is in line to challenge newly-crowned Lightweight champion, Islam Mkahachev, for the title, possibly at UFC 284 in Perth, Australia, in Feb. 2023. The two men wasted little time promoting the “super” fight as...
Uriah Hall went down ‘dark path’ following MMA retirement: ‘I even at one point looked at my firearm’
Uriah Hall has moved on from mixed martial arts (MMA) ... but it wasn’t easy. Upon entering Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) in April 2013, Hall, 38, was touted as perhaps the best prospect in all of MMA. “Primetime” delivered some of the greatest performances in The Ultimate Fighter’s (TUF) history on season 17, landing a violent spinning wheel kick and knockout from under guard.
Midnight Mania! Jake Paul refutes cancellation rumors, ‘PaulSilva is 1000% happening’
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva is set to be a major marquee event. Dismiss the fight as more nonsense if you’d like, but Paul is an established draw, and Silva is far and away the biggest challenge of his young career yet. It’s an intriguing match up of wildly different personalities, and the tickets are selling very well.
