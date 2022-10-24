Read full article on original website
boothbayregister.com
Tricia Warren seeks House District 48 seat
Education: Boothbay Region High School; Radford University, BA Foreign Languages, Marketing. Political History (Board, Committees): Boothbay Harbor Selectboard – 2016 - current, currently Vice Chair; Boothbay Harbor Broadband Committee – Chair (current) Boothbay Region School Exploratory Committee; Communications Sub-Committee (current) Clubs/Organizations: Friends of Windjammers Committee – Children’s Tent...
boothbayregister.com
Christopher A. Brazee
Christopher Allyn Brazee, 50, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Boothbay on Oct. 22, 2022. Christopher was born Sept. 3, 1972 to Gary Allyn Brazee and Terrie (McLeod) Tarsa. He grew up in Pittsfield, Massachusetts and attended local schools. His travels took him to the Midcoast of Maine where he has lived in Bath and Boothbay Harbor for over 20 years.
boothbayregister.com
Lubec seeks Southport’s advice on municipal fiber project
In March, Southport received a $1.5 million loan from the First National Bank to finance the town’s municipal broadband expansion project. But the project was cancelled after voters opted against a municipally owned network following an August special referendum town meeting vote. And now the town of Lubec is interested in learning from Southport’s experience.
boothbayregister.com
For Annie Bolduc, teaching is all in the family
When Annie Bolduc returned to the classroom in September after an absence of six years, the Boothbay Region Elementary School fourth grade teacher was continuing her family’s tradition. That tradition includes her parents, who both taught school on Islesboro, her sister who teaches kindergarten in Richmond and her brother...
boothbayregister.com
Oct. 26 update: Midcoast adds nine new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
boothbayregister.com
New art show at Damariscotta River Grill
The new show at the Grill opens Oct. 31 with three seasoned Midcoast Maine artists. Kathleen Horst, Will Kefauver, and Candace Vlcek utilize very different styles and mediums to capture scenes in and around the Midcoast. The show will be on display through Dec. 12. Join us for dinner Thursday evening Nov. 17 to celebrate the artists. The Grill will offer a prix fixe three course menu for $29, with a choice of wine pairings for $10, or choose a selection from the regular menu. A portion of the dinner proceeds will be used to fund a scholarship for a Lincoln Academy student pursuing an art education. Please call ahead to make a reservation.
boothbayregister.com
Gardens Aglow’s Community Night exclusively for residents of the Boothbay peninsula Nov. 18
Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens is showing its appreciation to its Boothbay Peninsula neighbors by holding a special Community Night at Gardens Aglow on Friday, Nov. 18, 4-9 p.m. Community Night is a complimentary evening exclusively for year-round Boothbay peninsula residents, including Edgecomb, Southport, Boothbay, Boothbay Harbor, East Boothbay, Trevett, and West Boothbay Harbor. Simply present proof of residence for admission and enjoy this fun event, kicking off the season in the company of friends. Enjoy the lights, then relax with a cup of hot chocolate or treats from local food vendors like Coastal Maine Popcorn, The Holy Donut, Betsy’s Fancy Fudge, Bixby Chocolate, and more.
boothbayregister.com
Boothbay planning board approves 2 applications
The Boothbay planning board reviewed four applications, approved two and tabled two Oct. 19. It approved applications for Atlantic Environmental, LLC of Woolwich and Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens. The board tabled a proposed expansion of Boothbay Sea and Science Center in East Boothbay and the second step of Atlantic Environmental LLC’s solar project on Wiscasset Road.
boothbayregister.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Seven arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 196 calls for service for the period of Oct. 18 to Oct. 25. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 8,964 calls for service. Roy A. Benner, 67, of Bristol was issued a summons Oct. 25 for Operating under the Influence, by Deputy Caleb Poirier, for an accident, which occurred in August, on Biscay Road, Bremen.
boothbayregister.com
Irwin C. Nichols and Mary F. Nichols
Irwin “Nick” Carlysle Nichols, age 88, and Mary Francis Nichols nee Hoffner age 68 of Palatine, Illinois and Southport, Maine passed away on Sept. 19 and 27, 2022, respectively. After nearly 47 years of marriage, they did not want to be without each other. Nick was born Jan....
boothbayregister.com
Boothbay Harbor Rotary Club
Cindy Wade, president of LincolnHealth, joined us last Thursday for a very detailed and informative review of the changes and challenges in providing care in Lincoln County currently. Cindy, with nursing in her background, is from Lincoln County as well as family for generations preceding her. She is passionate about providing the best of care in these difficult times. She first reviewed our St. Andrews campus health center offering primary care where the goal remains local access to care. New physician specialties have been added such as dermatology, cardiology, and urology providing closer more accessible contact. The Coulombe Center and Wellness Rehab offers PT, OT, Speech with added specialties of pediatrics and difficult to access care such as lymphedema treatment as well as dementia care provider support.
boothbayregister.com
Entries are open for the Gardens Aglow Holiday Lighting Contest
Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens invites Boothbay Peninsula community members to take part in the annual Gardens Aglow holiday lighting contest. Participants with a home or business visible from a public roadway and located on the Boothbay Peninsula in the towns of Edgecomb, Southport, Boothbay, Boothbay Harbor, East Boothbay, Trevett, or West Boothbay Harbor are eligible to win. Displays will be judged in two categories – business and residential. Employees and family members of Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens are not eligible to enter. To participate, complete the registration form by visiting GardensAglow.org and clicking on the “Contest” link. Entries must be received by Nov. 7 to be eligible for judging and must be lit nightly throughout the event.
boothbayregister.com
Second Congregational Church to celebrate the ministry and spiritual gift of Jane Wilmot
The Sunday, Oct. 30 service at the Second Congregational Church, UCC in Newcastle will celebrate the ministry of Jane Wilmot who is retiring. Jane’s 20 years of service at Second Cong included two years as an interim, and beginning in November 2004 as settled minister of music, director of choirs, and organist. During this time Jane directed a children’s choir, the Tower Ringer’s Handbell Choir, and an adult choir. Additionally, she organized and directed an Ecumenical Choir Festival with other choirs in town (the Handbell Choir has been open to community participation since its inception). Jane also directed the Coastal Chorale (now disbanded) for 10 years.
boothbayregister.com
Sugar and spice drive at First National Bank
All First National Bank branches will be collecting sweet treats and seasonings for local food pantries through Nov. 11. If you would like to help, First National Bank welcomes donations to your local branches. Valuable donations include: Cake, cookie, brownie and muffin mix, cinnamon, salt, pepper, red pepper flakes, garlic powder, onion powder, chili powder and taco seasoning.
boothbayregister.com
Drive-up flu vaccine clinic Oct. 29
After hosting 13 successful drive-up flu clinics during September and October across Lincoln County, the Lincoln Medical Partners team in Damariscotta has scheduled an additional clinic. It takes place Saturday, Oct. 29 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Watson Health Center on the Miles campus. The vaccination process...
boothbayregister.com
Local partnership supports reduction of overdose deaths
The LincolnHealth Miles Maternity Unit in Damariscotta is partnering with the Perinatal Quality Collaborative for Maine (PQC4ME) and Healthy Lincoln County to launch an innovative new project, designed to reduce the stigma associated with substance use disorder and to decrease the number of postpartum overdose deaths. As part of this...
boothbayregister.com
Planning board tables Sea and Science Center’s expansion application
The Boothbay planning board wants to review a study regarding the Route 96 /Murray Hill Road intersection and Lobsterman’s Way traffic prior to ruling on Boothbay Sea and Science Center’s expansion application. After a combined two-hour presentation and public hearing, the board Oct. 19 tabled the application to expand and move the program to 12 Carter Road. Later, board members decided to conduct a site review at 3 p.m. Oct. 25.
boothbayregister.com
Service notice for Earle Clifford
Earle Clifford, 83, passed away at the Sussman House in Rockport on Oct. 24, 2022. A graveside service will be held on Nov. 9 at 11 a.m. in Evergreen Cemetery. A full obituary will be published at a later date. Hall’s of Boothbay has care of the arrangements. To extend online condolences, please visit www.hallfuneralhomes.com.
boothbayregister.com
Boys take 2nd at Regionals
The Boothbay/Wiscasset Seawolves boys cross-country team took second at the Southern Regional Class C meet in Cumberland on Saturday, Oct. 22 and will compete in the State meet on Saturday, Oct. 29, also in Cumberland at the Twin Brook course. Leading the way for the Seawolves was Bryan Gagnon with...
boothbayregister.com
BRES Wildcats finish cross country season
The Boothbay Region Elementary School cross country team completed their season on Oct. 20 at the Busline League Championships held at Troy Howard Middle School in Belfast. The teams were coached by Barbara Crocker. Both teams finished in sixth place. Individual results. Girls: Olivia Rittall (20th, 16:35.88); Audry Robinson (39th,...
