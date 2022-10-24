Cindy Wade, president of LincolnHealth, joined us last Thursday for a very detailed and informative review of the changes and challenges in providing care in Lincoln County currently. Cindy, with nursing in her background, is from Lincoln County as well as family for generations preceding her. She is passionate about providing the best of care in these difficult times. She first reviewed our St. Andrews campus health center offering primary care where the goal remains local access to care. New physician specialties have been added such as dermatology, cardiology, and urology providing closer more accessible contact. The Coulombe Center and Wellness Rehab offers PT, OT, Speech with added specialties of pediatrics and difficult to access care such as lymphedema treatment as well as dementia care provider support.

