Read full article on original website
Related
scitechdaily.com
Slowing Memory Loss: Crossword Puzzles Beat Cognitive Computer Video Games
Study finds adults with mild cognitive decline assigned puzzles showed less brain shrinkage, better daily functioning. A new study shows that doing crossword puzzles has an advantage over computer video games for memory functioning in older adults with mild cognitive impairment. The research was conducted by scientists from Columbia University and Duke University. The study will be published today (October 27) in the journal NEJM Evidence.
scitechdaily.com
Happier and Improved Cognition: Study Finds New Benefits of Regular Activity Routines
A study finds that older adults with regular activity routines perform better on cognitive tests and are typically happier. According to a recent study performed by University of Pittsburgh researchers, older adults who regularly get up early and stay active throughout the day are happier and score better on cognitive tests than those with inconsistent activity habits.
Getting just five hours of sleep or less a night can raise your risk for multiple conditions, including cancer and diabetes
Prioritizing ample sleep each night matters, and a new study further emphasizes that sacrificing those hours has consequences. In a study published this week in PLOS Journal, researchers at The University of College London used data from the Whitehall II study (a long-term study of British civil servants) to analyze over 7,000 civil servants in the United Kingdom over the course of 25 years, who reported how much they slept at about ages 50, 60 and 70 respectively. The study notes whether the participants developed a chronic condition, or multimorbidity, meaning having two or more of 13 chronic diseases: cancer, diabetes, heart disease, dementia, stroke, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, chronic kidney disease, heart failure, liver disease, arthritis, Parkinson’s, depression and other mental health disorders.
Tv20detroit.com
ADHD diagnoses on the rise in adults — and the symptoms differ from childhood ADHD
(WXYZ) — When you think of someone with ADHD, you probably think of a child—and with good reason. At least some of the symptoms of ADHD have to emerge before the age of 12 to receive the diagnosis, but ADHD can also affect adults. If left untreated it...
5 hours sleep linked to health problems in older adults, says new study
Do you get 5 hours or less of sleep a night? Then you could be putting yourself at risk of getting chronic health problems, especially if you’re over 50. We all know how important sleep is to our general wellbeing, which is why we invest so much time and money into finding the best mattress (opens in new tab) to deliver the best night’s sleep. While some people function perfectly with 5 or less hours of sleep, others need at least 8 or 9 to feel refreshed and ready to take on the day.
dallasexpress.com
Neurofeedback: Brain Training That Builds Neuroplasticity
Neurofeedback therapy helps train the brain to respond differently and is considered a natural way to treat and reduce symptoms of various ailments. Neurofeedback utilizes a computer-based program to record and assess a person’s brainwave activity, also known as an EEG (electroencephalogram). The program then provides immediate feedback and records the results.
neurologylive.com
Inadequate Sleep Related to Neurocognitive Difficulties for Children with Insomnia
Fan Nils Yang, PhD, postdoctoral researcher, University of Maryland, provides greater detail on the observational cohort study he did with colleagues, where they identified a link between neurocognitive function in children and insomnia. Findings from the Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development (ABCD) study showed an association between inadequate sleep with children...
Comments / 0