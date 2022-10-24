Do you get 5 hours or less of sleep a night? Then you could be putting yourself at risk of getting chronic health problems, especially if you’re over 50. We all know how important sleep is to our general wellbeing, which is why we invest so much time and money into finding the best mattress (opens in new tab) to deliver the best night’s sleep. While some people function perfectly with 5 or less hours of sleep, others need at least 8 or 9 to feel refreshed and ready to take on the day.

6 DAYS AGO