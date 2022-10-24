ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Trial over Georgia’s restrictive abortion law begins

By Sudhin Thanawala, The Associated Press
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lGSiO_0il1opjD00

ATLANTA (AP) — A trial to determine whether Georgia can continue to ban abortion as early as six weeks into a pregnancy began Monday in an Atlanta courtroom with testimony from an abortion provider who criticized the state’s restriction and said it has created confusion.

Carrie Cwiak, a gynecology professor at the Emory University School of Medicine and a plaintiff in the case, shared how women have reacted when she has explained that their pregnancy was past the time period when abortion is allowed under state law.

“It’s upsetting,” she said. “It’s emotional.”

Women have wondered aloud what they will do next, she said.

Georgia’s law bans most abortions once a “detectable human heartbeat” is present. Cardiac activity can be detected by ultrasound in cells within an embryo that will eventually become the heart as early as six weeks into a pregnancy. That means most abortions in Georgia are effectively banned at a point before many women know they are pregnant.

The law includes exceptions for rape and incest, as long as a police report is filed, and allows for later abortions when the woman’s life is at risk or a serious medical condition renders a fetus unviable.

Cwiak said the law, however, does not provide clear guidance about when doctors can intervene. The potential penalty for an error is also chilling, she said.

“The fact that the bill has as the consequence criminal prosecution if you have a different interpretation than the legal interpretation, that’s very distressing to physicians,” she said.

Under questioning by Christopher Bartolomucci, an attorney representing the state, Cwiak acknowledged that she did not know of any doctors who had been prosecuted for performing an abortion for a medical emergency. Bartolomucci, in an effort to discredit Cwiak, also raised her previous tweets, including one in which she slammed conservative justices on the U.S. Supreme Court using an expletive in the context of their decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney has scheduled two days of testimony in the lawsuit that seeks to strike down the law on multiple grounds, including that it violates the Georgia Constitution’s right to privacy and liberty by “forcing pregnancy and childbirth upon countless Georgians.” He will then issue a ruling, though he said Monday that it will not come right away.

The state attorney general’s office responded in a court filing that Georgia’s privacy protections do not extend to abortion because it affects another “human life.”

“There is a third party involved,” Georgia Solicitor General Stephen Petrany told McBurney.

The doctors and advocacy groups that filed the lawsuit in July also argue the law was invalid from the start because it violated the U.S. Constitution and U.S. Supreme Court precedent when it was enacted.

Georgia’s law was passed by state lawmakers and signed by Republican Gov. Brian Kemp in 2019 but it had been blocked from taking effect until the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which had protected the right to an abortion for nearly 50 years. The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals allowed Georgia to begin enforcing its abortion law just over three weeks after the high court’s decision in June.

The state has argued that the Roe decision itself was wrong and the Supreme Court ruling wiped it out of existence.

In August, McBurney rejected a request by the plaintiffs to immediately block the abortion law while the lawsuit was pending, though he stressed that decision did not touch on the merits of the case. Earlier this month, he denied a request by state officials to postpone the trial, which he will decide, not a jury.

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Opinion: What Georgia's record-breaking early voting means

"Voters continue to turn out in record numbers here in Georgia, with early voting totals approaching those of a presidential election year," writes Jay Bookman. "In a closely watched, high-stakes, bitterly fought campaign season like this one, the question is natural: What does it mean?"
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

Herschel Walker faces abortion allegation from 2nd accuser

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A woman came forward Wednesday to accuse Herschel Walker, the anti-abortion Republican running for U.S. Senate in Georgia, of encouraging and paying for her 1993 abortion — an accusation that came just weeks after a former girlfriend said he did the same for her in 2009. Walker dismissed the newest allegation […]
GEORGIA STATE
WTVM

Georgia amendment on ballot explained

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Voting has started in Georgia. “I just hope everybody comes out and vote,” says one voter. Although we may be aware of the candidates who are running for office, what about the other issues on the ballot, Georgia has 4 state-wide amendments on the ballot. “My first thoughts when I saw it on the ballot is that the language was unclear, hard to understand I really had to search for what it was that I was voting for,” says voter Natalie Winslow.
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

Georgia calls witnesses in defense of abortion law at trial

ATLANTA (AP) — A judge determining whether to strike down Georgia’s abortion limits heard conflicting views Tuesday about how such restrictions affect doctors who care for pregnant women. Georgia’s law bans abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy, though it allows for later abortions to prevent a woman’s death or “the substantial and irreversible physical impairment […]
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

Meadows urging judge to block subpoena in Georgia election probe

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows urged a South Carolina judge on Monday to block a subpoena from a Georgia probe investigating interference in the 2020 election. Meadows claimed in Monday’s filing that the Georgia probe cannot require him, as a South Carolina resident, to testify, because it is not a criminal investigation.  Since Meadows […]
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

Georgia candidates touring the state before election day

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) — There are less than two weeks until Election Day and Georgia candidates for governor and U.S. Senate are traveling the state speaking to voters in a last-ditch effort to gain votes. Turnout so far for early voting has been record-breaking. Voters are anxious to cast their ballots in the Governor’s race […]
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

Georgia man's generic name apparently causing voting issues

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Update: After our story aired, the Secretary of State's Office reached out to 11Alive to explain how they believe the voting error happened. Three days in a row, a Cobb County man tried to cast his ballot for the upcoming election. Why three days? Because he discovered someone may have already voted for him.
COBB COUNTY, GA
wgac.com

Georgia Election Officials Question U.S. Mail Truck Fire

A US Postal Service Jeep in southwest Georgia that caught fire on Monday is getting some election attention. Officials in Baker County, along with the USPS and the Secretary of State’s Office, are questioning 43 outstanding election ballots that were potentially in the vehicle. The Georgia’s Secretary of State’s...
BAKER COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Walker’s chicken firm tied to benefits from unpaid labor

ATLANTA (AP) — As Herschel Walker campaigns for the U.S. Senate, he calls for society to help the downtrodden the way he says others helped him overcome mental health struggles. That includes those in the criminal justice system. “If someone comes out of prison, they should have incentives set up that the person has learned […]
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Libertarian candidate could upend Georgia's high-stakes Senate race

A Libertarian candidate running in the high-stakes race for a Georgia U.S. Senate seat could force the marquee matchup between Georgia Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and GOP challenger Herschel Walker into a runoff and possibly upend the race if he siphons enough votes away from the front-runners. The Warnock-Walker contest...
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

54K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy