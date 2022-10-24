ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

See a Bears-Patriots MNF preview on ‘The 9-Yard Line’

By Larry Hawley
WGN News
WGN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NBH0F_0il1odNj00

CHICAGO – If you like to see the Bears play on primetime, then enjoy your chance on Monday evening.

That’s because the match-up with the Patriots at Gillette Stadium is the last scheduled game under the lights on national television for the 2022 season. Unless the team makes a major turnaround or their opponent in the final weeks has a lot to play for, it’s Sunday afternoon games the rest of the way out.

So for the Bears, it’s one last chance to have a good showing in the spotlight after their first two in 2022 didn’t go as well. Losses in Week 2 at Green Bay then last Thursday against the Commanders at Soldier Field painted an accurate picture of a rebuilding team going through a lot of growing pains.

Perhaps the Bears can change that narrative a little bit when they face the Patriots this week, though it will be a test against legendary head coach Bill Belichick in a venue in which the visitors have never gotten a victory.

“The 9-Yard Line” has you covered for this Week 7 game for the Bears on Monday Night Football as we hear from both teams ahead of the contest at Gillette Stadium. That includes Justin Fields, Matt Eberflus, along with Belichick’s lengthy praise of the Bears before the contest.

Luis Medina of Bleacher Nation joins the show as he gives us his thoughts on the Bears through six games this season.

Larry Hawley has more on all these stories on “The 9-Yard Line” in the video above.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN News

Blackhawks star Patrick Kane jokes son hates hockey

CHICAGO – Patrick Kane is on track to be one of, if not the, greatest American-born hockey players of all-time. His son Patrick Timothy Kane III, however, isn’t the biggest fan of the sport itself – at least not yet. “No, he hates it,” joked Kane. “I shouldn’t say he hates it, but he’ll play […]
CHICAGO, IL
thecomeback.com

NFL reporter confirms Colts have reached out to Andrew Luck

With the Matt Ryan experiment in Indianapolis already deemed a failure, the Colts long and desperate search to replace Andrew Luck continues. Since Luck stunned the world in 2019 and retired from the NFL at the age of 29, the Colts have attempted to fill his void with Jacoby Brissett, Philip Rivers, Carson Wentz and most recently, Matt Ryan. With none of those options panning out, one option that remains high on their wish list is a change of heart from Luck, as unlikely as that may be.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WGN News

Court docs: Indiana mother believed ‘powerful demonic force’ lived inside 5-year-old son who was found dead inside suitcase

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WXIN) – A mother sought on a murder warrant in connection with the death of her 5-year-old son was convinced a demon lived inside him. That’s according to multiple social media posts attributed to 37-year-old Dejaune Ludie Anderson. Indiana State Police revealed during a news conference Wednesday that they had identified the boy […]
INDIANA STATE
WGN News

Joliet man arrested after allegedly dragging, killing his dog

JOLIET, Ill. — A Joliet man was arrested after allegedly dragging his dog across the floor of his apartment, killing her. Sebastian Trujillo, 22, was taken into custody after officers responded Monday at around 2:50 p.m. to a residence in the 100 block of Clement Street. Police said Trujillo appeared to drag his husky “Jillo” […]
JOLIET, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

What Mac Jones thought of Patriots' bizarre QB plan vs. Bears

If Bill Belichick wanted to make the New England Patriots' quarterback situation as confusing as possible, he succeeded Monday night. Mac Jones started against the Chicago Bears at Gillette Stadium, returning from a three-game absence due to a high-ankle sprain. But after he threw an interception on New England's third drive, the Patriots replaced him with rookie Bailey Zappe, who led back-to-back touchdown drives to spark the offense.
ALABAMA STATE
WGN News

16-year-old shot on Waukegan bike path

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — The Waukegan Police Department was called to a shooting that resulted in a 16-year-old being taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. According to police, they were called to Washington St. and the Robert McClory Bike Path around 1:30 p.m. on the report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found one victim […]
WAUKEGAN, IL
WGN News

Man wanted after Grayslake crime spree

GRAYSLAKE, Ill. — Police in Grayslake are searching for a man suspected of being involved in multiple incidents in the northern Lake and Cook County areas. Eric Gatlin, 43, was last seen wearing blue jeans and a blue Chicago Bears sweatshirt in the Grayslake/Round Lake Beach area around 12 p.m. Monday. According to a police alert, […]
GRAYSLAKE, IL
NBC Sports

The opening spread for Patriots-Jets is actually pretty surprising

The New England Patriots were just embarrassed on "Monday Night Football" at home in a 33-14 loss to a bad Chicago Bears team. The Patriots' quarterback situation also is an absolute mess right now. And yet, oddsmakers still like the Patriots' chances of bouncing back and beating the rival New...
WGN News

WGN News

32K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy