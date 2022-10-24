See a Bears-Patriots MNF preview on ‘The 9-Yard Line’

CHICAGO – If you like to see the Bears play on primetime, then enjoy your chance on Monday evening.

That’s because the match-up with the Patriots at Gillette Stadium is the last scheduled game under the lights on national television for the 2022 season. Unless the team makes a major turnaround or their opponent in the final weeks has a lot to play for, it’s Sunday afternoon games the rest of the way out.

So for the Bears, it’s one last chance to have a good showing in the spotlight after their first two in 2022 didn’t go as well. Losses in Week 2 at Green Bay then last Thursday against the Commanders at Soldier Field painted an accurate picture of a rebuilding team going through a lot of growing pains.

Perhaps the Bears can change that narrative a little bit when they face the Patriots this week, though it will be a test against legendary head coach Bill Belichick in a venue in which the visitors have never gotten a victory.

“The 9-Yard Line” has you covered for this Week 7 game for the Bears on Monday Night Football as we hear from both teams ahead of the contest at Gillette Stadium. That includes Justin Fields, Matt Eberflus, along with Belichick’s lengthy praise of the Bears before the contest.

Luis Medina of Bleacher Nation joins the show as he gives us his thoughts on the Bears through six games this season.

Larry Hawley has more on all these stories on “The 9-Yard Line” in the video above.

