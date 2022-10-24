Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Birmingham’s Real Time Crime Center is Adding Additional New Technology to Stay ‘One Step Ahead’ of CriminalsZack LoveBirmingham, AL
Birmingham Detectives are 'Working Around the Clock' to Try to Stop Targeted Robberies of Hispanic & Latino CommunityZack LoveBirmingham, AL
3 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Spooky Ghost of a Man, Who Was Burnt Alive In a Furnace, in Birmingham, AlabamaNew York CultureBirmingham, AL
Innocent 15-Year-Old Hit by a Stray Bullet Gets to Leave Hospital after 108 Days at Children's of Alabama in BirminghamZack LoveBirmingham, AL
Related
wvtm13.com
Police: Student removed from Trussville school for bringing knife to school
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. — A Hewitt-Trussville Middle School student faces disciplinary action after police say the student brought a kitchen knife onto school property on Monday. The Trussville Police Department was made aware of the situation and said that the student was immediately removed from class when the knife was reported.
wbrc.com
Fairfield HS, middle closed Wednesday, Thursday due to uptick in flu cases
FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - Fairfield Schools Public Information Officer (PIO) says Fairfield High School and Middle School are closed Wednesday, Oct. 26 and Thursday, Oct. 27 due to an uptick in flu cases. The district was already scheduled to be closed on Friday before this issue with the flu occurred.
wbrc.com
Plays that Matter: Meet Huffman senior, Markelle Scott, who wears many uniforms
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -WBRC is bringing you the Plays That Matter, showcasing students who are making the important plays off-the-field. WBRC wants you to meet a Huffman senior who when he isn’t tackling opponents on the gridiron is tackling service projects in his community. Markelle Scott wears many uniforms,...
wvtm13.com
Authorities need help locating a missing Center Point man
CENTER POINT, Ala. — A Center Point man was reported missing, and authorities need help locating him. Kaleb Jordan Wilson, 25, was last seen on Oct. 15. Officials said he is known to frequent the Birmingham area. Wilson is described as white, is about 5 feet 10 inches tall,...
wbrc.com
Children’s of Alabama seeing wait times upwards of 10 hours at ER
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Children’s of Alabama is reporting unprecedented wait times at its emergency room as a bad strain of the flu and RSV spreads through the community. Dr. Alicia Webb said most children coming into the ER have symptoms of a viral infection such as COVID, the flu and RSV. That mixed with regularly seen emergencies is resulting in an influx of patients.
wbrc.com
Hoover Police increasing patrols for Halloween weekend
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover Police are increasing patrol officers this weekend and warning drivers to be careful on the streets. Halloween isn’t until Monday, but police expect some trick-or-treaters to be out all weekend. Hoover PD said officers will be monitoring traffic on Monday, October 31, in neighborhoods...
wbrc.com
B’ham PD: Homicide investigation on 38th Ave. North
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say a homicide investigation is underway in the 4100 Block of 38th Avenue North. Crews are en route to the scene. Please check back for updates as we gather additional information. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or...
wbrc.com
ADPH on immunity gap with flu outbreak hitting schools
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Some schools in Central Alabama are going virtual because of a flu outbreak. Appalachian School in Blount County is closing Thursday and Friday. Fairfield High School and Middle School closed Wednesday and Thursday due to the respiratory illness. Alabama Department of Public Health district medical officer...
wbrc.com
14-year-old shot and killed in Clanton
CLANTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Bryan Scarbrough, a 14-year-old Chilton County High School student, was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon. Chilton County Sheriff John Shearon said the shooting happened on County Road 28 in Clanton. The shooter is an unidentified adult male and is currently in custody on unrelated charges. In...
wbrc.com
Several school systems in Central Alabama closing early Tuesday due to threat of severe weather
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Due to the threat of potentially severe weather in Central Alabama, the following school systems have announced early dismissals and closings for Tuesday, Oct. 25. Alabaster City Schools: Dismissing one hour early; all after school activities cancelled. Bessemer Academy: Early dismissal at 1:30 p.m. Bessemer City...
wbrc.com
Jefferson County Sheriff using new drone tech to keep Magic City Classic attendees safe
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is now using state of the art drone technology to try and keep you safe. Many of you attending the Magic City Classic will likely be caught on camera from above. The Jefferson County Sherriff’s Office says with this technology...
wbrc.com
Alabaster community honors 8-year-old who died in car accident
ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) -The Alabaster community wrapped their arms around the loved ones of Chayse Jones, an 8-year-old boy who died Sunday after his family was involved in a car accident. Chayse’s parents, Reginald & Valencia Jones, were heartbroken but held together by the love of the community. “Kindness...
wbrc.com
Pedestrian struck in Midfield
MIDFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway in Midfield after a pedestrian was hit by a car early Friday morning. It happened in the 300 block of Woodward Rd. around 5 a.m. Several police units responded to the scene. No word on the condition of the victim. Get news...
wbrc.com
City of Birmingham to host food collection drive
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham is collecting food items for holiday boxes that will be distributed to residents in need. Donations will be collected November 2-4. 2022 at Boutwell Auditorium from 7:30 a.m.–4 p.m. each day. Family-sized canned goods are preferred. It is requested that items...
Brighton graveyard rediscovered after 50 years
BRIGHTON, Ala. (WIAT) –- A forgotten graveyard has been re-discovered in Brighton after firefighters worked to extinguish a woods fire in the 4000 block of Council Avenue on Tuesday. Local fire officials say they were shocked at the discovery. Brighton’s Assistant Fire Chief Kenneth Hooten says they were simply working to put out the flames […]
12 arrested for shoplifting in Trussville
rom The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Eight people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Oct. 18 – 24, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find your picture […]
wbrc.com
Birmingham offering shuttles for Magic City Classic
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Thousands are expected to converge this weekend for the Magic City Classic. All those visitors mean a lot traffic and full parking spaces too. Again this year, the city is offering shuttles to help people get to where they need to go quickly. There are three...
wvtm13.com
Man shot at gas pumps during argument on Center Point Parkway
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — A dispute at gas pumps ended in a man being shot and sent to the hospital. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) reported deputies were called to the 1100 block of Center Point Parkway Sunday afternoon, Oct. 23, at about 3 p.m. Deputies learned everyone...
wbrc.com
Competing at a high level its first time around for the Southeastern High School Band
REMLAP, Ala. (WBRC) - The Southeastern High School Marching Mustang Band is competing for the first time as a program this year and already it has a second and third place finish. The band director is Colten Strait and he has 80 members that make up the group. And get this, of the eighty, 50 are either seventh or eight graders, making it a very young group.
wbrc.com
ATM thefts up 10% nationwide, with thieves stealing one in Gardendale this week
GARDENDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - Gardendale Police are working to track down a stolen Regions Bank ATM. They said the thieves used a forklift to take the machine. Experts tell WBRC that ATM thefts are becoming more common nationwide, because once a thief knows how to take an ATM, it only takes minutes.
Comments / 0