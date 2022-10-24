ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trussville, AL

wvtm13.com

Police: Student removed from Trussville school for bringing knife to school

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. — A Hewitt-Trussville Middle School student faces disciplinary action after police say the student brought a kitchen knife onto school property on Monday. The Trussville Police Department was made aware of the situation and said that the student was immediately removed from class when the knife was reported.
TRUSSVILLE, AL
wvtm13.com

Authorities need help locating a missing Center Point man

CENTER POINT, Ala. — A Center Point man was reported missing, and authorities need help locating him. Kaleb Jordan Wilson, 25, was last seen on Oct. 15. Officials said he is known to frequent the Birmingham area. Wilson is described as white, is about 5 feet 10 inches tall,...
CENTER POINT, AL
wbrc.com

Children’s of Alabama seeing wait times upwards of 10 hours at ER

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Children’s of Alabama is reporting unprecedented wait times at its emergency room as a bad strain of the flu and RSV spreads through the community. Dr. Alicia Webb said most children coming into the ER have symptoms of a viral infection such as COVID, the flu and RSV. That mixed with regularly seen emergencies is resulting in an influx of patients.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Hoover Police increasing patrols for Halloween weekend

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover Police are increasing patrol officers this weekend and warning drivers to be careful on the streets. Halloween isn’t until Monday, but police expect some trick-or-treaters to be out all weekend. Hoover PD said officers will be monitoring traffic on Monday, October 31, in neighborhoods...
HOOVER, AL
wbrc.com

B’ham PD: Homicide investigation on 38th Ave. North

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say a homicide investigation is underway in the 4100 Block of 38th Avenue North. Crews are en route to the scene. Please check back for updates as we gather additional information. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

ADPH on immunity gap with flu outbreak hitting schools

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Some schools in Central Alabama are going virtual because of a flu outbreak. Appalachian School in Blount County is closing Thursday and Friday. Fairfield High School and Middle School closed Wednesday and Thursday due to the respiratory illness. Alabama Department of Public Health district medical officer...
BLOUNT COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

14-year-old shot and killed in Clanton

CLANTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Bryan Scarbrough, a 14-year-old Chilton County High School student, was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon. Chilton County Sheriff John Shearon said the shooting happened on County Road 28 in Clanton. The shooter is an unidentified adult male and is currently in custody on unrelated charges. In...
CLANTON, AL
wbrc.com

Alabaster community honors 8-year-old who died in car accident

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) -The Alabaster community wrapped their arms around the loved ones of Chayse Jones, an 8-year-old boy who died Sunday after his family was involved in a car accident. Chayse’s parents, Reginald & Valencia Jones, were heartbroken but held together by the love of the community. “Kindness...
ALABASTER, AL
wbrc.com

Pedestrian struck in Midfield

MIDFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway in Midfield after a pedestrian was hit by a car early Friday morning. It happened in the 300 block of Woodward Rd. around 5 a.m. Several police units responded to the scene. No word on the condition of the victim. Get news...
MIDFIELD, AL
wbrc.com

City of Birmingham to host food collection drive

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham is collecting food items for holiday boxes that will be distributed to residents in need. Donations will be collected November 2-4. 2022 at Boutwell Auditorium from 7:30 a.m.–4 p.m. each day. Family-sized canned goods are preferred. It is requested that items...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Brighton graveyard rediscovered after 50 years

BRIGHTON, Ala. (WIAT) –- A forgotten graveyard has been re-discovered in Brighton after firefighters worked to extinguish a woods fire in the 4000 block of Council Avenue on Tuesday. Local fire officials say they were shocked at the discovery. Brighton’s Assistant Fire Chief Kenneth Hooten says they were simply working to put out the flames […]
BRIGHTON, AL
The Trussville Tribune

12 arrested for shoplifting in Trussville

rom The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Eight people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Oct. 18 – 24, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find your picture […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham offering shuttles for Magic City Classic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Thousands are expected to converge this weekend for the Magic City Classic. All those visitors mean a lot traffic and full parking spaces too. Again this year, the city is offering shuttles to help people get to where they need to go quickly. There are three...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Competing at a high level its first time around for the Southeastern High School Band

REMLAP, Ala. (WBRC) - The Southeastern High School Marching Mustang Band is competing for the first time as a program this year and already it has a second and third place finish. The band director is Colten Strait and he has 80 members that make up the group. And get this, of the eighty, 50 are either seventh or eight graders, making it a very young group.
REMLAP, AL

