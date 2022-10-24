ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Governor's Restaurant in Old Town, ME

If you’re going to the Governor’s on the weekend, you better call (207-827-4277) ahead to ensure you’ll be seated, especially if there are a bunch of you. After August, college students typically fill the seats to get some genuine home cooking.
OLD TOWN, ME
Q106.5

Old Town’s Delicious Hunter’s Breakfast is Sit Down or Drive-Thru

This year's Hunter's Breakfast in Old Town will look a little different, with menu and eating style choices, and an indoor location that's not a tent. I've been going to the Old Town Rotary's Hunter's Breakfast for many years and, before Covid, it was always pretty much the same. It was held in a tent, with volunteers serving up delicious food, on the first day of hunting season. And that's what you'll find this year, on Saturday, October 29th, from 5 to 9 am, with a few exceptions, starting with the tent.
OLD TOWN, ME
Q106.5

#tbt Remember This Tourist Who Visited Baaah Haabah And Loved It?

We became huge fans of this guy after we saw his TikTok love letter to Bar Harbor. Tourist season in Bar Harbor is almost over. Usually around the end of October, things get pretty quiet around our favorite costal town, so why not take another look back at one of our most beloved posts about Maine's favorite destination.
BAR HARBOR, ME
Q106.5

Candor Café to Open Early Next Week at Bangor Mall

Bethany Gregory was going to open a café and event center at the previous Six Mile Falls Store about 6 months ago or so.. But the infrastructure changes required were more complex than anticipated. So she operated The Scotch Bonnet Food Truck for the summer. And while taking her...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

‘Barnaby’s’ returning to Bangor for one night

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Remember Barnaby’s in Bangor?. Some liked to call it “The Barnyard.” It’s making a comeback for one night only!. You may recall Barnaby’s was the place to go to dance and have a good time. It closed in September of 2013.
BANGOR, ME
92 Moose

Maine Man Hospitalized After Being Accidentally Shot By a Friend While Bird Hunting

According to the Kennebec Journal, a Maine man from Industry has been hospitalized following an apparent hunting accident that happened in the Maine woods last weekend. The KJ is reporting that David Dorr, 66 of Industry, had been in the woods hunting with a friend in the small Maine town of Starks. Dorr's friend, a woman from Rhode Island in her 60s, stepped off the path and into the woods to flush out some birds.
STARKS, ME
wabi.tv

Injured stray dog finds a forever home

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Now a happy update to a story we brought you last month. Max, an injured stray dog that was brought to the Waterville Area Humane Society, has a forever home. Max was thought to have been hit by a vehicle while on the street. Executive Director...
WATERVILLE, ME
Ellsworth American

Twilite Motel closes after six decades

ELLSWORTH — The Twilite Motel, which has been open for 67 years, will no longer be operating as a motel. Former owners Ariela and Chuck Zucker sold the business on Oct. 12 after owning and operating the motel since 2007. The motel has changed hands five times during its lifetime.
ELLSWORTH, ME
Q106.5

Beautiful Aroostook County Potatoes Fundraiser for STEM

Potatoes are a beautiful thing. Nutritious and Delicious. And a basic staple that are comparatively very cost effective. We are lucky in Maine to get premium Russet potatoes straight from Aroostook County. And once again this year Challenger Learning Center are selling 50 pound bags as a fund raiser to...
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
Q106.5

Graham Lacher’s Mom Says He Once Walked 17 Miles, Search Expands

The mother of a man missing from Bangor for months says he once walked 17 miles away from a group home, so the search is being expanded. Graham Lacher has been missing since June, after walking away from the Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center in Bangor. According to his mother, Tammy Lacher Scully, Graham is diagnosed as both autistic and schizophrenic. So far, the search has focused on Bangor, especially in the Bangor Mall area, with no results other than the discovery of his orange hat. But after sharing a story of another time Graham ran from a group home, she says the search is expanding statewide.
BANGOR, ME
Q106.5

Mars Rover Movie To Be Screened In Bangor Next Month Thanks To Challenger Center

The Challenger Learning Center is bringing something really "out of this world" to Bangor. It's teamed up with Amazon Prime and a local cinema to share the incredible story of Opportunity, a robot sent to Mars for what was supposed to be a 90-day mission but turned out to be a 15-year exploration, to the Bangor area. They're doing this with a very special screening this November.
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Road in Old Town temporarily closed to replace culvert

OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - There’s a traffic alert for drivers in Old Town. College Ave. Extension will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday. City officials say a collapsed culvert near the intersection of Sewall Road is being replaced. They ask those who park in the lot across from Sewall...
OLD TOWN, ME
Q106.5

Erin’s Run is Back This Sunday in Bangor

Erin’s Run was scheduled in the Spring of 2020, but the run/walk never took place due to Covid. Since then, it has been on hold. But the 5K that honors the memory of Erin Woolley will take place for the first time since 2019 this Sunday. After passing in...
BANGOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Bangor police respond to incident outside VA Clinic

BANGOR, Maine — Bangor police responded to an initial report of a "weapon discharge" outside the Bangor VA Clinic located at 35 State Hospital Drive around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 67-year-old male in his vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound, a...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Rockland woman fatally struck by a truck

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A woman was killed this morning after she was hit by a pick-up in Rockland. It happened just after 8:30 at the intersection of Ocean and Suffolk Streets. Police say 70-year-old Lorraine Hall of Rockland was laying in the road next to a crosswalk when emergency...
ROCKLAND, ME
