If you’re going to the Governor’s on the weekend, you better call (207-827-4277) ahead to ensure you’ll be seated, especially if there are a bunch of you. After August, college students typically fill the seats to get some genuine home cooking.
Old Town’s Delicious Hunter’s Breakfast is Sit Down or Drive-Thru
This year's Hunter's Breakfast in Old Town will look a little different, with menu and eating style choices, and an indoor location that's not a tent. I've been going to the Old Town Rotary's Hunter's Breakfast for many years and, before Covid, it was always pretty much the same. It was held in a tent, with volunteers serving up delicious food, on the first day of hunting season. And that's what you'll find this year, on Saturday, October 29th, from 5 to 9 am, with a few exceptions, starting with the tent.
#tbt Remember This Tourist Who Visited Baaah Haabah And Loved It?
We became huge fans of this guy after we saw his TikTok love letter to Bar Harbor. Tourist season in Bar Harbor is almost over. Usually around the end of October, things get pretty quiet around our favorite costal town, so why not take another look back at one of our most beloved posts about Maine's favorite destination.
Candor Café to Open Early Next Week at Bangor Mall
Bethany Gregory was going to open a café and event center at the previous Six Mile Falls Store about 6 months ago or so.. But the infrastructure changes required were more complex than anticipated. So she operated The Scotch Bonnet Food Truck for the summer. And while taking her...
wabi.tv
‘Barnaby’s’ returning to Bangor for one night
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Remember Barnaby’s in Bangor?. Some liked to call it “The Barnyard.” It’s making a comeback for one night only!. You may recall Barnaby’s was the place to go to dance and have a good time. It closed in September of 2013.
Maine Man Hospitalized After Being Accidentally Shot By a Friend While Bird Hunting
According to the Kennebec Journal, a Maine man from Industry has been hospitalized following an apparent hunting accident that happened in the Maine woods last weekend. The KJ is reporting that David Dorr, 66 of Industry, had been in the woods hunting with a friend in the small Maine town of Starks. Dorr's friend, a woman from Rhode Island in her 60s, stepped off the path and into the woods to flush out some birds.
wabi.tv
Injured stray dog finds a forever home
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Now a happy update to a story we brought you last month. Max, an injured stray dog that was brought to the Waterville Area Humane Society, has a forever home. Max was thought to have been hit by a vehicle while on the street. Executive Director...
One of Winterport’s Most Dangerous Intersections has Big Changes On the Way
Most of Winterport is a joy to drive in. There are so many cool roads in Winterport once you get out of the center of town. When you hit the back roads, it's awesome. There are rolling hills, scenic vistas, and cool roads that are simply fun to drive on, if you enjoy back road driving. Personally, I love it. the back road-ier, the better.
Ellsworth American
Twilite Motel closes after six decades
ELLSWORTH — The Twilite Motel, which has been open for 67 years, will no longer be operating as a motel. Former owners Ariela and Chuck Zucker sold the business on Oct. 12 after owning and operating the motel since 2007. The motel has changed hands five times during its lifetime.
Whimsical Belfast Toy Shop To Open New Location In Downtown Bangor
It was back in 2018 when it was announced that Toys R Us at the Bangor Mall Blvd. was closing. Since then, folks in the Bangor area have had limited options since then when it comes to children's toy stores. But that's all about to change. According to the Bangor,...
Beautiful Aroostook County Potatoes Fundraiser for STEM
Potatoes are a beautiful thing. Nutritious and Delicious. And a basic staple that are comparatively very cost effective. We are lucky in Maine to get premium Russet potatoes straight from Aroostook County. And once again this year Challenger Learning Center are selling 50 pound bags as a fund raiser to...
Graham Lacher’s Mom Says He Once Walked 17 Miles, Search Expands
The mother of a man missing from Bangor for months says he once walked 17 miles away from a group home, so the search is being expanded. Graham Lacher has been missing since June, after walking away from the Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center in Bangor. According to his mother, Tammy Lacher Scully, Graham is diagnosed as both autistic and schizophrenic. So far, the search has focused on Bangor, especially in the Bangor Mall area, with no results other than the discovery of his orange hat. But after sharing a story of another time Graham ran from a group home, she says the search is expanding statewide.
Mars Rover Movie To Be Screened In Bangor Next Month Thanks To Challenger Center
The Challenger Learning Center is bringing something really "out of this world" to Bangor. It's teamed up with Amazon Prime and a local cinema to share the incredible story of Opportunity, a robot sent to Mars for what was supposed to be a 90-day mission but turned out to be a 15-year exploration, to the Bangor area. They're doing this with a very special screening this November.
Ice Cream: What’s Staying Open vs What’s Closing Up For The Winter
As the temperatures start to drop, a number of outdoor staples from spring and summer start to close up shop for the season. Spencer's Ice Cream at 77 Main St in Bradley, closed up in September. Fielder's Choice. Fielder's Choice in Bangor, this Sunday, October 23rd, will mark the last...
wabi.tv
Road in Old Town temporarily closed to replace culvert
OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - There’s a traffic alert for drivers in Old Town. College Ave. Extension will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday. City officials say a collapsed culvert near the intersection of Sewall Road is being replaced. They ask those who park in the lot across from Sewall...
Erin’s Run is Back This Sunday in Bangor
Erin’s Run was scheduled in the Spring of 2020, but the run/walk never took place due to Covid. Since then, it has been on hold. But the 5K that honors the memory of Erin Woolley will take place for the first time since 2019 this Sunday. After passing in...
Bangor police respond to incident outside VA Clinic
BANGOR, Maine — Bangor police responded to an initial report of a "weapon discharge" outside the Bangor VA Clinic located at 35 State Hospital Drive around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 67-year-old male in his vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound, a...
The City Of Bangor’s Looking For Transit and Plow Drivers, And They’ll Train You On The Job
It was just last week that we brought you an article about the City of Bangor facing this upcoming winter snow season with 33% fewer snow plow drivers than would make a full staff. We've also been bringing you information about the changes that have come down to the Community...
wabi.tv
Rockland woman fatally struck by a truck
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A woman was killed this morning after she was hit by a pick-up in Rockland. It happened just after 8:30 at the intersection of Ocean and Suffolk Streets. Police say 70-year-old Lorraine Hall of Rockland was laying in the road next to a crosswalk when emergency...
New Data Says These Are The Top 10 Maine Towns to Shoot a Deer in & Number One Shocks Us All
It's almost time for one of the most popular seasons in the state of Maine's rich hunting history.. Whitetail Deer Season!. Rifle season for Whitetail Deer opens Saturday in the Pine Tree State and hunters from the New Hampshire to Canadian border will be heading out into the woods to try and bag the biggest trophy buck of their lives.
