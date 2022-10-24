Read full article on original website
Natrona County recent applications for marriage (10/19/22–10/25/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Congratulations to all of the happy couples applying for marriage licenses in Natrona County. Here is a list of those who applied for a marriage license from Oct. 19 through Oct. 26. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the County Clerk’s Office.
(VIDEO) Natrona trustees to decide fate of two books after school district receives formal appeal
CASPER, Wyo. — After the Natrona County School District received complaints about the availability of two books in the Kelly Walsh High School library this summer, the school district formed a committee per NCSD policy to consider whether the books should be allowed to remain. While the committee decided...
Angela Emery planning to retire after 24 years directing Platte River Trails Trust
CASPER, Wyo. — On Thursday, the Platte River Trails Trust announced that its longtime executive director is planning to retire. Angela Emery will officially retire from the director position on March 31, 2023, Platte River Trails Trust said. “Angela has been the face of our trail system for nearly...
‘She is exemplified integrity’: Natrona’s 2023 Teacher of the Year Sandra Stille honored Monday
CASPER, Wyo. — On Monday, 2023 Teacher of the Year Sandra “Sandi” Stille was honored during the Natrona County School District Board of Trustees meeting. Stille, a language arts teacher at Centennial Junior High School, was selected as Teacher of the Year out of 17 nominees across the school district. Centennial Assistant Principal Lisa Allen talked about why Stille was nominated.
Natrona County divorce filings (10/17/22–10/24/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from Oct. 11 through Oct. 17. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
‘Teachers in our building just look up to her’: Roosevelt celebrating 35-year teacher’s ‘Excellence in Education Award’
CASPER, Wyo. — On Monday, Roosevelt High School’s Melanie Kelly, the 2022 Alpha Delta Kappa “Excellence in Education Award” recipient for Wyoming and the Northwest Region, was recognized during the Natrona County High School Board of Trustees meeting. Kelly has been teaching for 35 years, including...
Natrona Collective Health Trust announces leadership changes
CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona Collective Health Trust Board of Directors announced a leadership transition today, Oct. 25. Beth Worthen will become the new CEO as of Nov. 1, following the resignation of current CEO Meredith Benton. “On behalf of the Board of Directors, we want to express our...
Forbes Marks Natrona County as Poorest County in Wyoming
Despite the state’s second biggest city residing within its borders, the median income of Natrona County makes it the “poorest county in Wyoming,” according to an analysis by Forbes magazine. Forbes magazine has compiled several lists determining the poorest, most poverty-stricken counties in each of the 50...
Casper City Council looks to adjust ‘one-cent’ nonprofit program to two-year grant cycle
CASPER, Wyo. — If voters approve of renewing the countywide optional ‘one-cent’ sales tax, also known as the “fifth penny,” this November, the City of Casper estimates its share of revenues over the next four years will total around $64.5 million. In August, the Casper...
Natrona County GOP Drops Lawsuit Against Wyoming Republican Party
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Natrona County Republican Party is dropping its lawsuit against the State GOP. Natrona County party chairman Kevin Taheri confirmed the decision was made at a county party executive committee meeting last Tuesday. “We believe in the merits of the suit,...
Casper Area Transit installing 66 new signs in first phase of bus stop project
CASPER, Wyo. — Over the next two weeks, Casper Area Transit will be installing approximately 66 new signs at bus stops along the Purple, Yellow and Red lines of its fixed-route service known as Link. Link picks up and drops off passengers at a total of 125 stops in...
Natrona County Recent Arrests (10/26/22–10/27/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (10/27/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Thursday, Oct. 27. The Honorable Judge Michael Patchen presided, while Stephanie Arrache represented the state. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to...
Casper (WY) Officials Balk at Price of New Fire Station
Casper Star Tribune, Wyo. Oct. 26—Casper firefighters want the city to replace the nearly 50-year-old old Fire Station One in downtown Casper — but city council members have reservations about the price tag. The brown-brick building, located at the intersection of First and David Streets, was built in...
Survey: City of Casper seeking community’s input to help steer future of Washington Park
CASPER, Wyo. — The City of Casper is asking residents to consider completing a usage and recreation survey about Washington Park. While Washington Park has everything from a bandshell and a swimming pool to tennis courts, a baseball field and rentable shelters, many amenities at the park are beyond expected lifespans, according to Parks Recreation and Public Facilities Director Zulima Lopez. The park also lacks adequate parking, restrooms and inclusive infrastructure, the city’s press release added, citing Lopez.
Casper City Council nixes talk of downtown one-way street conversion unless money situation changes
CASPER, Wyo. — While the Casper City Council was slated to revisit the topic of converting downtown one-way streets to two-ways at an upcoming work session, councilmembers said Tuesday that they don’t think more discussion on the topic is needed. The last time the conversation came up was...
Casper Lawyer Pleads Guilty To Boating Misdemeanors
A Casper lawyer pleaded no contest on Friday to two misdemeanor boating violations in July when she and friends tried to persuade game wardens to not cite a Casper man for boating under the influence, according to a plea agreement. Amy Iberlin -- of the Casper firm Williams, Porter, Day...
Natrona County Sheriff’s Office incident report log (10/26/22–10/27/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office incident summary report and map is provided by the NCSO and is published as a public service to our readers. For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may...
(VIDEO) Casper City Council talking money for new Fire Station 1 on Tuesday
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council will be asked to give staff some direction related to the eventual replacement of Casper Fire-EMS Station 1. The fire station was built in 1976 using precast construction that limits options for remodeling or modifying it, according to a memo from Casper Fire-EMS Chief Jacob Black. The City of Casper has had to invest $254,000 in the last three years on upgrades to keep the station functional, and an approximate extra $1,904,725 toward maintenance needs are projected through 2027, the memo added.
Credit card fees when paying City of Casper utility bills to begin in January 2023
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper City Council recently authorized a change in policy for the City of Casper to stop absorbing service fees imposed by card companies when customers pay utility bills using credit or debit cards. On Thursday, the City of Casper announced that customers paying with credit...
