ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFNZ 102.5 FM/610 AM

Watch Marshawn Lynch Drop F-Bomb On ESPN & Immediately Regret It

By Team CASSIUS
WFNZ 102.5 FM/610 AM
WFNZ 102.5 FM/610 AM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qi7Gq_0il1mcQa00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y292J_0il1mcQa00

Source: Thearon W. Henderson / Getty


I f there’s one athlete you should fear on live television, it’s Marshawn Lynch .

The retired NFL running back is known for his hilarious stunts, but sometimes they’re a bit inappropriate to a broader audience.

An ESPN broadcast fell victim to one of Lynch’s slip-ups while interviewing him during a college football game between the Washington Huskies and California Golden Bears when he accidentally swore on live TV.

ESPN’s Tiffany Blackmon asked the Super Bowl champ about former teammate Justin Forsett, who was being inducted into the California Golden Bears Atheltic Hall of Fame.

Ironically Lynch dropped an f-bomb while telling a story revealing that Forsett didn’t swear while on campus.

“I remember that he never said a curse word. To this day, I don’t think I’ve ever heard him say a curse word,” he says before speaking on the stadium’s vibe.

“I’m from the Bay Area, but when I look around the stands, and I see that these motherf-ckers…,” he said, catching himself dropping the profanity and immediately covering his mouth while giving a stunned look to the camera.

Lynch continued speaking and then freely dropped another swear word, “I mean, these stands weren’t full like when we were here; that sh-t kind of have me on tilt. I ain’t feeling that. So, if this is California Golden Bear football, they need to start packing out this stadium.”

He retired a few years ago but is ensuring his big personality is still being felt around the league by joining Amazon Prime Video’s Thursday Night Football coverage.

Despite getting arrested and charged with a DUI back in August, his new four-minute feature segment with Amazon called “‘N Yo’ City” is still in play. Marie Donoghue, Amazon’s vice president of Global Sports Video, recently addressed Lynch jumping into NFL coverage five weeks deep on the Marchand & Ourand Sports Media Podcast and said it’s got nothing to do with his legal happenings.

“I think Marshawn wanted to work through some things,” Donoghue said on the podcast. “We were already working with him. We never walked away. We just worked through some things with him, and we’re excited. We can’t wait for him to join.”

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

NFL world hilarious trolls Carolina Panthers “giveaway” Tweet

The Carolina Panthers were established on Oct. 26, 1993, meaning that Wednesday was the organization’s 29th birthday. The Panthers tried to celebrate the occasion by showing love to their fans with some giveaways, but instead, they got relentlessly trolled by the NFL world on Twitter, instead. On Wednesday afternoon,...
Lohud | The Journal News

Tua Tagovailoa and concussions: It's really time to rethink tackle football for kids | Opinion

This week, many experts in the field of concussion are gathering in Amsterdam for the 6th International Consensus Conference on Concussion in Sport. Because of the pandemic, this is the first international gathering since Berlin 2016 — Paris 2020 was canceled — for which I was a participant. At the conclusion of the conference, a very small selected group called the “Concussion in Sport Group,” commonly referred to as the CISG will author a consensus paper...
The Blade

Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen announce divorce after 13 years

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have finalized their divorce, they announced Friday, ending the 13-year marriage between two superstars who respectively reached the pinnacles of fashion and football. Brady and Bündchen posted statements on Instagram late Friday morning, each saying they had “amicably” reached the decision. The announcement landed in the midst of Brady's 23rd NFL season, and just months after the seven-time Super Bowl champion put an end to his short-lived retirement. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback — who had long stated a desire to spend more time with Bündchen and his three children — announced his departure from the game in February, only to change his mind 40 days later.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WFNZ 102.5 FM/610 AM

WFNZ 102.5 FM/610 AM

80
Followers
705
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte's sports leader!

 https://wfnz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy