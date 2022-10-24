Read full article on original website
NBA
Dubs Knock Down Season-High 18 Triples in Win Over Heat
The Golden State Warriors defeated the Miami Heat 123-110 at Chase Center on Thursday night. Stephen Curry scored 21 points in the second half, totaling 33 points in the win. Andrew Wiggins recorded 18 points and 10 rebounds, while Klay Thompson added 19 points. Team Leaders. GSW. PointsReboundsAssists. Curry -...
NBA
5 takeaways from Bucks' comeback win over Nets
MILWAUKEE – One double-MVP went double-double, another double-MVP picked up double-Ts. Here are five takeaways from the Milwaukee Bucks’ 110-99 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday at Fiserv Forum. 1. Antetokounmpo’s big 2nd half. Giannis Antetokounmpo got to halftime as peeved as the rest of the...
NBA
Russell Westbrook misses Lakers-Nuggets game with sore left hamstring
DENVER (AP) — Russell Westbrook sat out the Los Angeles Lakers’ game Wednesday night at Denver to rest a sore left hamstring. Lakers coach Darvin Ham announced the plan before the game to take a precautionary route with Westbrook’s injury. “We all came to a conclusion that...
NBA
Damian Lillard strains calf, leaves in 3rd quarter against Heat
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Damian Lillard left the Portland Trail Blazers’ game against the Miami Heat on Wednesday night because of a strained right calf, but he says the injury is not serious. Lillard, a six-time All-Star, came up limping with just over five minutes to go in...
NBA
NBA and NBPA announce 'Respect for the Game' program
NEW YORK – The National Basketball Association (NBA) and the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) today announced a “Respect for the Game” program to encourage respectful behavior at all levels of the sport. In a joint statement, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and NBPA Executive Director Tamika Tremaglio...
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Oct. 27, 2022
Listen to the latest Pelicans Podcast featuring Radio play-by-play announcer Todd Graffagnini. The Pelicans are in a three-way tie for second place in the Western Conference with a 3-1 record. Portland is currently tied for the No. 1 spot with the Jazz at 4-1. New Orleans will start a three-game West road trip Friday at Phoenix (3-1), followed by Crypto.com Arena games against the Clippers (2-2) and Lakers (0-4).
NBA
Lakers to retire George Mikan's No. 99 jersey on Oct. 30
The Los Angeles Lakers will retire George Mikan’s No. 99 jersey in a pregame ceremony on Sunday, Oct. 30, when the Lakers host the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena, it was announced today. The on-court ceremony will begin at 6 p.m., and all fans in attendance will receive a George Mikan replica jersey.
NBA
Three Things to Know: Lakers at Nuggets 10-26-22
The Lakers (0-3) take to the road for their first multi-game road trip of the season, starting with a date in Denver with the Nuggets at 7 p.m. Pacific on Spectrum SportsNet and on ESPN. Below are three things to know ahead of the matchup:. WESTBROOK DOUBTFUL. Russell Westbrook left...
NBA
Trail Blazers Look To Stay Hot As They Welcome In The Heat
• Portland and Miami will meet two times during the regular season, with the first matchup occurring in Portland on Oct. 26 and the second taking place in Miami on Nov. 7. • LAST SEASON: The Trail Blazers lost the 2021-22 season series to the Heat, 0-2. • In 18...
NBA
Preview: Wizards look to get back on track against the Pistons in D.C.
The Wizards dropped a tough game Sunday evening in Cleveland. They battled back from a late deficit but fell short in overtime. Now, the Wizards will look to get back to their winning ways this evening when Cade Cunningham and the Pistons come to Capital One Arena. Here's what you...
NBA
NBA Roster Survey: Facts to know for the 2022-23 season
The 2022-23 NBA Roster Survey was released on Tuesday. The annual look at opening-night rosters is filled with information, including this season’s average height (6-foot-6.74), weight (217.62 pounds), experience (4.46 seasons) and age (26.01 years old) of an NBA player. These averages make Memphis Grizzlies guard/forward Dillon Brooks this season’s “Composite Player” — the NBA player who most closely resembles the average NBA player.
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays for 10/26
Julius Randle leads the way for New York as the Knicks host Charlotte. Wednesday’s 10-game slate is rife with possibilities DFS-wise, but we will narrow down our options on Yahoo with some players to target and avoid at every position. As with every slate, there are elite options that...
NBA
Coup’s Takeaways: Miami’s Best Shot Not Quite Enough Against The Reigning Champs
1. The HEAT weren’t playing much worse than they had the night before in Portland when they had their best offensive game of the season, but back-to-back legs and the Warriors being as good as they are for a reason had things slipping away at the end of the first half as the deficit hit 13. Then Jimmy Butler did what Jimmy Butler does – and then some, hitting three threes in the first two quarters – Miami went on a 9-0 run headed into the break and the game was on.
NBA
The Riffcast: Talen Horton-Tucker lifts Jazz over Rockets
With Mike Conley in foul trouble and Collin Sexton sidelined with injury, Talen Horton-Tucker stepped up against Houston - 14 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists, and 0 turnovers. JP Chunga recapped Utah’s 109-101 victory. Catch The Riffcast on Apple, Spotify, Google, and Stitcher.
NBA
Boston's Grant Williams suspended 1 game without pay
NEW YORK — Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams has been suspended one game without pay for recklessly making contact with and directing inappropriate language toward a game official, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. The contact, for which Williams was assessed...
NBA
Keys To The Game - Bulls vs Pacers (10.26.22)
The Bulls (2-2) return to the United Center after an exciting blowout 120-102 victory over Boston on Monday to close the book on an early three-game homestand against Central Division rival Indiana in the first of four this season. Indy comes to town with a 1-3 mark on the new season after a being on the short end of a 120-106 drubbing in Philadelphia on Monday. Third-year guard Tyrese Haliburton led the Pacers with 19 points and 10 assists, Buddy Hield added 18 points with six assists while Jalen Smith and rookie Bennedict Mathurin each scored 17. As a team, the Pacers shot just 42 percent from the field and 12 of 44 (.273) from the 3-point line as they struggled to keep up with the 76ers right from the start.
NBA
How mentorship program introduced by Detroit Pistons, Tom Gores for Jalen Rose Leadership Academy emphasizes more than basketball
For nine years, Platinum Equity – with the support of the Detroit Pistons - has served as the presenting sponsor for the annual Jalen Rose Leadership Academy Celebrity Golf Classic, a main fundraising event for the public charter school located in the Detroit neighborhood of Rose’s youth. This...
NBA
Wizards guard Delon Wright (hamstring) out indefinitely
Washington Wizards point guard Delon Wright is out indefinitely with a grade two strain of his right hamstring, the team announced. He will have his injury reassessed in roughly three week. Wright appeared in the team’s first four games, amassing 6.5 points, 3.3 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game as...
NBA
Todd Graffagnini on Pelicans win vs. Dallas, West Coast trip | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer discuss the exciting win against the Dallas Mavericks as the Pels pulled the upset shorthanded, and talk about some of the standout performances from players in the game. Radio play by play voice of the Pelicans Todd...
NBA
PODCAST » Dame's Injury And Who Starts In His Place On The Brief Case
Greetings to all the listeners out there, be they loyal or otherwise. With a day off before Friday's game versus the Houston Rocket and another four days off after that before wrapping up the homestand versus the Memphis Grizzlies, the time was right to record the third edition of The Brief Case, which you can listen and subscribe to (please!) below...
