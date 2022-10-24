The Bulls (2-2) return to the United Center after an exciting blowout 120-102 victory over Boston on Monday to close the book on an early three-game homestand against Central Division rival Indiana in the first of four this season. Indy comes to town with a 1-3 mark on the new season after a being on the short end of a 120-106 drubbing in Philadelphia on Monday. Third-year guard Tyrese Haliburton led the Pacers with 19 points and 10 assists, Buddy Hield added 18 points with six assists while Jalen Smith and rookie Bennedict Mathurin each scored 17. As a team, the Pacers shot just 42 percent from the field and 12 of 44 (.273) from the 3-point line as they struggled to keep up with the 76ers right from the start.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO