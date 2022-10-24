ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Franklin News Post

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 28, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
Franklin News Post

Rocky Mount neighbors: Obituaries for October 27

Read through the obituaries published today in Franklin News Post. (1) update to this series since Updated 23 min ago. Reba Kathryn Wood Reba Kathryn Wood passed away peacefully at Friendship North Health and Rehabilitation Center in Roanoke, Virginia, on Octob…
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
Franklin News Post

Current cost of $90 million estimated for Roanoke County CTE facility

Roanoke County officials have a better idea of the funding it will need to build its new career and technical education facility after hearing from two engineering and architectural firms Tuesday evening. The estimate from Balzer and Associates and RRMM Architects is approximately $90 million for the largest capital project...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
Franklin News Post

Watch Now: Franklin Memorial operating room expansion moves to next phase

Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital recently wrapped up renovations for the first part of a three-phase expansion. Overall, the expansion is expected to cost $15 million. “The expanded space ... will provide for more services, more types of surgeries to come into our area. For example, we will be offering hand surgery, increased podiatry, increased OB-GYN surgeries, we’ll be increasing the general surgery population,” Carl Cline, vice president and hospital administrator for Franklin Memorial, said.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
Franklin News Post

Winter sports parents meetings are slated

Meetings for student-athletes planning to compete in winter sports at Franklin County during the 2022-2023 school year and their parents are scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 1 and Thursday, Nov. 3. Attendance at one of these meetings is mandatory. Both meetings are scheduled for 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Elton...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
Franklin News Post

Eagles advance in Blue Ridge volleyball tournament

No. 3 seed Franklin County shut out No. 6 seed William Fleming, 3-0, Monday in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Blue Ridge District volleyball tournament at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium. Set scores were 25-4, 25-11, 25-3. Franklin County (9-10) defeated William Fleming for the third time this season. With the...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
Franklin News Post

School board selects firm for superintendent search

The Franklin County School Board has selected the Virginia School Board Association to assist with the search for the division’s new superintendent. VSBA helped the division with its last superintendent search in 2020. Franklin County Public Schools Superintendent Bernice Cobbs, who took the job over from Mark Church near the end of 2020, recently announced that she will not seek a new contract after her current one ends June 30, 2023.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
Franklin News Post

Colonels down Eagles in Blue Ridge contest

William Fleming scored points in every quarter Friday night in a 35-26 Blue Ridge District football victory over Franklin County at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field. The Eagles (5-3, 2-1 Blue Ridge District) tallied 13 points in the second stanza and 13 points in the final frame.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy