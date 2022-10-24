Read full article on original website
Blue Ridge PBS Classic Cinema offers a trilogy of classic horror films on October 31Cheryl E PrestonBlue Ridge, VA
Fairy Stone Park in Basset: You can find the cross shaped stones outside of the park areaCheryl E PrestonBassett, VA
The Battle of Hanging Rock Civil War haunting at Greenhill Park in Salem VirginiaCheryl E PrestonSalem, VA
It's time to celebrate Dr. Pepper Day in RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
SKYDOG A Tribute to the Allman Brothers BandCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 28, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Rocky Mount area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Rocky Mount area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Rocky Mount neighbors: Obituaries for October 27
Read through the obituaries published today in Franklin News Post. (1) update to this series since Updated 23 min ago. Reba Kathryn Wood Reba Kathryn Wood passed away peacefully at Friendship North Health and Rehabilitation Center in Roanoke, Virginia, on Octob…
Snow Creek District hopefuls discuss issues at local candidate forum
A candidate forum was held in Snow Creek on Saturday to give the community a bit more insight into who will be on the ballot to fill the district’s seat on the Franklin County Board of Supervisors this November. The special election was called earlier this year following the...
Current cost of $90 million estimated for Roanoke County CTE facility
Roanoke County officials have a better idea of the funding it will need to build its new career and technical education facility after hearing from two engineering and architectural firms Tuesday evening. The estimate from Balzer and Associates and RRMM Architects is approximately $90 million for the largest capital project...
Watch Now: Franklin Memorial operating room expansion moves to next phase
Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital recently wrapped up renovations for the first part of a three-phase expansion. Overall, the expansion is expected to cost $15 million. “The expanded space ... will provide for more services, more types of surgeries to come into our area. For example, we will be offering hand surgery, increased podiatry, increased OB-GYN surgeries, we’ll be increasing the general surgery population,” Carl Cline, vice president and hospital administrator for Franklin Memorial, said.
Winter sports parents meetings are slated
Meetings for student-athletes planning to compete in winter sports at Franklin County during the 2022-2023 school year and their parents are scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 1 and Thursday, Nov. 3. Attendance at one of these meetings is mandatory. Both meetings are scheduled for 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Elton...
Eagles advance in Blue Ridge volleyball tournament
No. 3 seed Franklin County shut out No. 6 seed William Fleming, 3-0, Monday in the quarterfinals of the 2022 Blue Ridge District volleyball tournament at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium. Set scores were 25-4, 25-11, 25-3. Franklin County (9-10) defeated William Fleming for the third time this season. With the...
School board selects firm for superintendent search
The Franklin County School Board has selected the Virginia School Board Association to assist with the search for the division’s new superintendent. VSBA helped the division with its last superintendent search in 2020. Franklin County Public Schools Superintendent Bernice Cobbs, who took the job over from Mark Church near the end of 2020, recently announced that she will not seek a new contract after her current one ends June 30, 2023.
Traffic stop by Roanoke police 'impermissibly prolonged' by drug sniffing dog, judge rules
After stopping a suspected drug dealer for a traffic offense, Roanoke police impermissibly prolonged the stop by calling for a drug-sniffing dog that led to the discovery of more serious evidence, a judge has ruled. U.S. District Judge Michael Urbanski granted a motion to suppress evidence from the search, which...
Colonels down Eagles in Blue Ridge contest
William Fleming scored points in every quarter Friday night in a 35-26 Blue Ridge District football victory over Franklin County at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field. The Eagles (5-3, 2-1 Blue Ridge District) tallied 13 points in the second stanza and 13 points in the final frame.
