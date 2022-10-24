Wasn't Evers just on TV talking about what a great job schools were doing under his leadership. He allowed the teacher unions to close schools for way too long. They all knew this would hurt students. Especially students that were already struggling. Guess the ex Ed superintendent sided with his buddies instead of the kids. This is why school choice exists. So poor students can get a fair chance at a great education.
So teachers don't teach black students as well as white students? Do they secretly teach white students when the black students aren't around?
So what I gather from this post, because of schools being shut down for covid, the tele-learning didn't work so well. You would think the discussion would be centered around how to make up for the shortcomings outlined in the report. Maybe year round classes for K-12 students?? No never mind, that wouldn't workout, we can't find enough teachers to meet the current demand. Are there any discussions on how to solve the problems? NOPE! It seems to the republicans that public schools are already over funded, and we've seen the results of that play before. And what is it with republicans gleefully diverting funds from public schools, in support of charter schools? And then there are the democrats who want to increase funding to schools, but really don't have a clear outline on specifically what those funds are targeting. So all we get is the back and forth from the 2 camps, and that doesn't solve anything.
