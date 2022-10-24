ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Michigan football's approach to 'championship game' vs. Michigan State not conventional

By Tony Garcia, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pmJQP_0il1lil900

The cliché bingo card was entirely checked off in Schembechler Hall on Monday when Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh and select players spoke about the upcoming rivalry game against Michigan State.

"It's a red letter game," said Harbaugh, who added it's been that way since he suited up for Bo Schembechler in the 1980s.

"We focus on them every year," said senior offensive lineman Ryan Hayes. "We don't look at the records."

Jaylen Harrell, a Florida native, discussed finally understanding the importance of the rivalry last year. As a freshman in 2020, there were no fans in the stands due to the pandemic, so he couldn't get a true sense of the atmosphere. The top-10 matchup a season ago changed that.

BIG TEN MISERY INDEX:Taylor Swift sounds off on Michigan's state of rivalry

"I really didn't get the understanding of it, but last year it really hit me," Harrell said. "That bus ride back (from East Lansing) really hit me, so I definitely understand it now."

For Mazi Smith, who grew up in Grand Rapids, the rivalry has been in the air since he could remember college football.

"It's a championship game we get to play in the regular season," he said. "I mean, who doesn't want that?"

Once the platitudes were out of the way, those who spoke did detail what they believe to be the points of emphasis in order to win this rivalry game for the first time in three years.

'If we stop the run we'll be good'

A season ago, Kenneth Walker III stole the show in MSU's 37-33 win with 197 rushing yards and five touchdowns. He was the No. 1 factor in keeping a significant trend alive; the team who has rushed for more yards in the game has won 46 of the past 52 meetings.

"Stopping the run is key in every game," he said. "We see teams who get pass heavy, but when a team can keep a balanced rushing attack, they're usually able to keep a defense on its toes and surprise the defense with certain plays and be explosive.

"Last year, they did a great job of that. They had a special back back there and them boys play hard no matter what, so it's always important to stop the run ... if we stop the run we'll be good."

So far this season, the numbers show that the Wolverines should have an edge in that matchup; the Spartans have struggled on the ground ranking 116th out of 131 teams in rushing offense (106.1 yards per game) while Michigan's run defense is fifth in the nation (85.9 yards per game) in yards allowed.

ABOUT THAT LAST GAME:Jim Harbaugh: I've got 'bigger fish to fry' than Penn State coach James Franklin's 'whining'

Michigan's defensive front four, Smith, Jaylen Harrell, Kris Jenkins — who the team affectionately refers to as "the mutant" — and Mike Morris, have all had standout moments at different points this season, but it's the tackles Smith and Jenkins who set the tone on the ground.

"It's really easy when it's them in the middle," Harrell said. "All we have to do (on the outside) is set the edge and let the ball come to us to make the play."

'It starts with Thorne'

As for Michigan, Blake Corum is at or near the top of the country in rushing yards (901), touchdowns (13) yards per carry (6.2) and first downs (57). MSU doesn't have that. The Spartans have three players (Jalen Berger, Jarek Broussard and Elijah Collins) who average between 4.3-4.9 yards per carry. The trio have combined for fewer yards (704) and touchdowns (11) than Corum alone.

Which is why U-M's game plan begins elsewhere.

"It starts with the quarterback, Payton Thorne, he can extend plays with his feet," Harrell said. "He has a pretty good arm and he can throw it up to (Jayden) Reed and (Keon) Coleman so we are just trying to get to him, get pressure and keep our rush lanes so he can't get out to extend and make plays."

Reed (32 catches, 373 yards, three touchdown) and Coleman (31 catches, 392 yards, five touchdowns) have had nearly equal production. Harbaugh emphasized stopping that part of the attack as well, praising both the Spartans signal caller as well as play makers on the outside.

THE OTHER SIDE:How Mel Tucker is avoiding feeding into Michigan State-Michigan hype

"It's a really good team, dangerous in a lot of ways," Harbaugh said. "I think the quarterback is really good. Physical team that runs the ball well, really good off the play action pass, probably the best receiving core we've played. Defense is very opportunistic. They have guys who have a knack for getting the ball out and making big plays. Special teams, more of the same.

"The returner (Reed) is outstanding. It's a big challenge, our team knows that and we've all been preparing."

'We truly hate each other'

Last week, Roman Wilson said "we know we're the better team." But the Wolverines on Monday made sure not to give any extra bulletin board material.

Harrell praised MSU's offense. Smith discussed the humbling nature of the 2021 loss and the culture change it sparked.

"Bend don't break," he said when talking about the difference in a loss to MSU in 2020 derailing the season while in 2021 in brought the group together. "Adversity shows you, you. And when we look in the mirror we have got to like what we see."

While Michigan avoided any smack talk, the importance of this game was not lost in translation. Ryan Hayes said this game gets nasty because "we truly hate each other." Smith elaborated on the importance of each rep in a practice week of this magnitude and only by thinking the next rep is the most important will you be ready for what happens between the white lines on Saturday.

Harbaugh said he didn't need extra motivation for winning this game, losses in recent years stung enough for him as well as his players. And they had an entire bye week to think about it.

"Everybody wants it so bad," he said. "Everybody wants to win; players, coaches, fan bases, it's about as high level as it can be.

"Our guys really want to win this, I'm not going to lie to you."

Contact Tony Garcia at apgarcia@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter at @realtonygarcia.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Detroit Free Press

'Carlos & Shawn': Michigan vs. Michigan State football full of surprises. Is this year different?

• Hosts: Shawn Windsor (@shawnwindsor) and Carlos Monarrez (@cmonarrez) • Executive producers: Anjanette Delgado, Kirkland Crawford. On this episode: This week, the guys welcome in Free Press sports writer Tony Garcia, covering Michigan football just a few days before the annual Wolverines-Spartans game. Is there any way we see an upset in Ann Arbor?
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Aidan Hutchinson weighs in on who Michigan’s biggest rival is

Aidan Hutchinson got his fair share of big games in during his time at Michigan. He also was able to figure out which team was Michigan’s true rival after speaking to FOX Sports’ Charlotte Wilder. Though he views the Ohio State as Michigan’s biggest rival, he recognizes the...
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Another DeCommit For MSU Football

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State has received a fourth decommit from its 2023 football recruiting class. Four star running back Kedrick Reescano from Texas has tweeted he will look elsewhere and to respect his decision. The first signing day for all verbal commits is in December. Subscribe to our...
EAST LANSING, MI
FanSided

Michigan State basketball one of schools reaching out most to 4-star Amier Ali

Tom Izzo is hard at work in his 2024 class which could be the perfect complement to the 2023 group which may be one of the best Michigan State basketball has ever landed. Though he’s been preparing for the upcoming season, Izzo has been in constant contact with some of the top prospects in 2024, including four-star small forward Amier Ali from IMG Academy, according to reports.
EAST LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Will Michigan become a refuge for the climate crisis? MSU experts discuss

With its northern location, ample access to fresh water and room for population growth, Michigan has been hailed as a climate haven - a destination for refugees of drought and natural-disaster-driven destruction. ﻿In recent years, publications have predicted an influx of immigration into the state. However, MSU scientists aren't so sure about such a rose-tinted view.﻿However, Robert Drost foresees major issues with agriculture and fisheries, as well as the potential for flooding, extended droughts and temperatures exceeding 95 degrees over a longer period of time. Environmental experts and professors say whatever short-term advantages Michigan currently has will eventually be outweighed...
EAST LANSING, MI
Michigan Daily

Best Sandwich: Zingerman’s

Zingerman’s Delicatessen is an Ann Arbor institution opened by Paul Saginaw and Ari Weinzweig in 1982 dedicated to serving traditional deli sandwiches to the Ann Arbor community. They have since expanded to include a café, bakehouse with classes, and a sit-down restaurant. The eclectic and cozy atmosphere welcomes thousands of regulars and visitors each year.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan prosecutors to appeal ruling that tossed Flint water crisis prosecutions

Special state prosecutors plan to appeal a judge's recent decision to toss multiple criminal cases stemming from how the state originally charged former high-ranking officials tied to the Flint water crisis. Genesee County Circuit Judge Elizabeth Kelly inappropriately dismissed the charges because she did not correctly interpret a Michigan Supreme Court ruling on the so-called one-person grand jury system, used to secure indictments in this case, according to an unattributed statement released Tuesday by the Office...
FLINT, MI
99.1 WFMK

Avoid These Lansing Roads if You Don’t Want to Hit a Deer

It's that time of year again when deer are on the move and so are you. That means that there is a stronger chance that you and a deer could meet each other in the street. I'm not talking about a street fight—although I would pay to watch that. I'm talking about deer and car collisions. They happen all the time throughout mid-Michigan and the rest of the state.
LANSING, MI
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy