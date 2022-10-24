Detroit Tigers part ways with assistant general manager David Chadd after 18 seasons

The Detroit Tigers discussed with assistant general manager David Chadd a potential new role within the organization.

Instead, the Tigers and Chadd have mutually parted ways, according to sources with knowledge of the situation. Chadd, who is well-respected within the scouting community, plans to pursue others opportunities in baseball. He had two years remaining on his contract.

The Tigers now have two assistant general managers — Sam Menzin and Jay Sartori — under new president of baseball operations Scott Harris.

Chadd, once known as former general manager Al Avila's right-hand man, joined the Tigers in November 2004 as vice president of amateur scouting and became vice president and assistant general manager in August 2015. As an assistant general manager, Chadd assisted Avila in the creation and implementation of organizational priorities and long-term planning.

The Tigers fired Avila in August and hired Harris in September.

Chadd was responsible for drafting Alex Avila, Nick Castellanos, Chad Green, Corey Knebel, James McCann, Andrew Miller, Rick Porcello and Drew Smyly while overseeing the Tigers' amateur scouting department.

He was recognized by Baseball America as the top scouting director of the 2000s and reportedly interviewed for the Baltimore Orioles' general manager position in 2018, a job that eventually went to Mike Elias.

Before joining the Tigers in 2004, Chadd spent eight seasons (1994-2001) in the Florida Marlins' scouting department and three seasons (2002-04) as the Boston Red Sox's director of amateur scouting.