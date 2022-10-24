ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit Tigers part ways with assistant general manager David Chadd after 18 seasons

By Evan Petzold, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ygNsn_0il1lf6y00

The Detroit Tigers discussed with assistant general manager David Chadd a potential new role within the organization.

Instead, the Tigers and Chadd have mutually parted ways, according to sources with knowledge of the situation. Chadd, who is well-respected within the scouting community, plans to pursue others opportunities in baseball. He had two years remaining on his contract.

The Tigers now have two assistant general managers — Sam Menzin and Jay Sartori — under new president of baseball operations Scott Harris.

Chadd, once known as former general manager Al Avila's right-hand man, joined the Tigers in November 2004 as vice president of amateur scouting and became vice president and assistant general manager in August 2015. As an assistant general manager, Chadd assisted Avila in the creation and implementation of organizational priorities and long-term planning.

MORE SHAKE UPS:Tigers don't renew Kevin Rand's contract; Doug Teter shifts to role in Lakeland

The Tigers fired Avila in August and hired Harris in September.

Chadd was responsible for drafting Alex Avila, Nick Castellanos, Chad Green, Corey Knebel, James McCann, Andrew Miller, Rick Porcello and Drew Smyly while overseeing the Tigers' amateur scouting department.

He was recognized by Baseball America as the top scouting director of the 2000s and reportedly interviewed for the Baltimore Orioles' general manager position in 2018, a job that eventually went to Mike Elias.

Before joining the Tigers in 2004, Chadd spent eight seasons (1994-2001) in the Florida Marlins' scouting department and three seasons (2002-04) as the Boston Red Sox's director of amateur scouting.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMOV

Wholesale changes on the way as Jeff Albert and Mike Maddux depart Cardinals coaching staff

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It will be an off-season of sweeping change in St. Louis. At his end-of-year press conference Wednesday, Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak announced that hitting coach Jeff Albert and pitching coach Mike Maddux will not return to the team in 2023. According to Mozeliak, Albert elected not to return to his role as hitting coach, while Maddux chose to step down as the pitching coach.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Empire Sports Media

Yankees’ players beginning to turn against organization after ‘brutal’ post-season experience

The New York Yankees were swept in the ALCS by the Houston Astros, an unexpected turn of events that has sent the organization into a whirlwind. The team has yet to extend general manager Brian Cashman with his contract expiring, and superstar slugger Aaron Judge could be on his way out with rumors indicating the San Francisco Giants are ready to make a big play for his services.
BRONX, NY
Empire Sports Media

Yankees could end up trading starting infielder this off-season

The Yankees were extremely active at the trade deadline during the 2022 season, acquiring Frankie Montas, Andrew Benintendi, Scott Effross, and Harrison Bader. However, they nearly acquired Miami Marlins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez in addition, completely overhauling their starting rotation. Unfortunately, general manager Brian Cashman was unable to get the...
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Surprising Manny Ramirez News

Boston Red Sox legend Manny Ramirez couldn't stop himself from taking a jab at the New York Yankees this week. Ramirez told MLB insider Hector Gomez that after watching the ALCS he wants to make an MLB comeback. "Watching the Yankees series, I think that I can still (to make...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Yankees legend Mariano Rivera disagrees with decision to retain Aaron Boone

New York Yankees legend and all-time great closer Mariano Rivera has made it clear he wouldn't bring Aaron Boone back as manager if he were running the storied franchise. "If I'm the owner, Aaron Boone wouldn't stay," Rivera said while speaking at the Sports Forum of the Panamanian Association of Business Executives, per comments translated by Alex Smith of SNY. "When things don't come out the way we want them to all of the fault goes on the manager and somebody has to pay the price and we won't put that on the players..."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Red Sox fans will love Yankees’ first offseason rumor

It’s been less than two days since they got swept in the ALCS, and already, the report is that they’re not going to make the two biggest changes they probably need to make in order to turn the franchise around: firing Aaron Boone and Brian Cashman. On Tuesday, Andy Martino of SNY, the sports network of the Yankees, Mets, and other New York sports teams, reported that Cashman is likely going to be back in 2023 on a brand-new contract, and if that’s the case, Boone likely will be, too.
BOSTON, MA
MLB Trade Rumors

Marlins to hire Oz Ocampo as assistant general manager

The Marlins are hiring Astros executive Oz Ocampo as an assistant general manager, reports Jon Morosi of MLB Network. Although the offseason hasn’t officially begun, Marlins general manager Kim Ng has been busy putting pieces together for non-playing roles. The Fish added Skip Schumaker to the dugout two days ago, replacing Don Mattingly as the manager. Now they will also have Ocampo on staff, bringing him over from Houston.
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Former Dodgers Utility Player Skip Schumaker Hired As New Marlins Manager

The Miami Marlins announced the hiring of Skip Schumaker as their new manager, replacing Don Mattingly and becoming their second consecutive skipper with previous ties to the Los Angeles Dodgers organization. Mattingly, who was a Dodgers coach or manager from 2008-2015, agreed with the Marlins front office to not to...
MIAMI, FL
WILX-TV

Detroit Tigers announces Vice President and Assistant General Manager

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After 15 seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays, the Detroit Tigers announce that Rob Metzler has joined the organization as Vice President and Assistant General Manager. “I hope all Tigers fans will join me in welcoming Rob and his family to our organization,” said Scott Harris,...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy