LIST: Halloween, Dia de Muertos events in El Paso area

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Halloween is this weekend and Dia de Muertos is next Wednesday. Below are the events happening this weekend to celebrate these holidays:. The city's parks and recreation department is hosting its annual Halloween Carnival on October 31. A total of 12 recreation centers throughout...
270-degree panoramic movie viewing experience coming to El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Moviegoers in El Paso will get a 270-degree panoramic viewing experience. Cinemark announced its bringing a ScreenX theater to El Paso. Cinemark 20 XD at Las Palmas Marketplace will get a ScreenX auditorium in the coming weeks. A film is projected onto three surfaces...
Man catches fire in downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man caught fire in downtown El Paso Wednesday afternoon. Officials said the man is in his 30s. The incident happened at 901 South Campbell. The identity of the man was not provided. We are trying to obtain more information. Check back for updates.
El Paso police give Halloween candy safety tips

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department gave safety tips ahead of Halloween next week. The tips given by police are not intended for alarm but for awareness and extra precautionary measures only. Although the El Paso Police Department has no indication of a specific threat...
El Paso firefighters battle blaze at recycling plant in south-central

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department responded to a fire at a recycling plant at the 6800 block of Market Avenue in south-central El Paso Thursday night, according to an EPFD spokesperson. This is off of Hawkins Boulevard. Firefighters were working to put out hot...
2022 El Paso community progress bond explained to voters

El Paso, TEXAS (CBS4) — A total of $272 million are on the line this election as El Paso voters decide if the city's 2022 Community Progress Bond passes. The bond is split into three separate propositions for voters to approve. Proposition A: Streets Infrastructure Focus. Proposition B: Parks...
Police investigate incident in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A large police presence was seen in northeast El Paso early this morning around 6. Our KFOX14 crew was on the scene. There is no word yet on what they were investigating. but we will update you on air and online as we learn more.
Lockdown lifted at Cesar Chavez Academy in El Paso's Lower Valley

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The lockdown at Cesar Chavez Academy Wednesday morning was lifted according to a spokesperson for Ysleta Independent School District. The administration was notified before 8 a.m. of a possible threat to the school at 7814 Alameda Avenue. Ysleta ISD Security and the El Paso...
Multimillion dollar San Elizario ISD bond explained to voters

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Registered voters that live within the San Elizario Independent School District are being asked to approve a multimillion dollar bond during the 2022 general election. The 2022 San Elizario Independent School District Bond is $24,500,000. The purpose of the bond proposition is to provide...
Inflation impacting home construction of 2 El Paso families

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Inflation has not only impacted groceries, food and gas but it's also impacting the housing market. CBS4 spoke with two families who are currently constructing a home amid the inflation. The two families are going to build their home from scratch in two different...
$264 million CISD bond explained to voters

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Registered voters living within the Canutillo Independent School District have a $264.1 million bond on the line. The Every Child, Every School Canutillo Bond 2022 is split into two separate propositions for voting. Proposition A focuses on improving facilities while Proposition B addresses the...
