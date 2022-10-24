Read full article on original website
LIST: Halloween, Dia de Muertos events in El Paso area
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Halloween is this weekend and Dia de Muertos is next Wednesday. Below are the events happening this weekend to celebrate these holidays:. The city's parks and recreation department is hosting its annual Halloween Carnival on October 31. A total of 12 recreation centers throughout...
Dia de Los Muertos El Paso and Uvalde Memorial event to be held at Healing Garden
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A Dia de Los Muertos El Paso and Uvalde Memorial event will be held at the Healing Garden in Ascarate Park. The event will feature an Ofrenda in memory of gun violence victims from El Paso and Uvalde. Bishop Mark Seitz will lead a...
270-degree panoramic movie viewing experience coming to El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Moviegoers in El Paso will get a 270-degree panoramic viewing experience. Cinemark announced its bringing a ScreenX theater to El Paso. Cinemark 20 XD at Las Palmas Marketplace will get a ScreenX auditorium in the coming weeks. A film is projected onto three surfaces...
Over 400 students at Sageland Elementary School get new shoes in annual shoe giveaway
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Braden Aboud Memorial Foundation hosted its 19th B STRONG Shoe Giveaway on Thursday. This year’s recipient is Sageland Elementary School in the Ysleta Independent School District. Officials said 479 students received a new pair of athletic shoes. The distribution was made at...
99 store will open at former Silva's Super Market location in El Paso’s Segundo Barrio
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A new 99 Store will be opening near the Stanton Street Bridge in El Paso’s Segundo Barrio this week. A grand opening event will take place on Saturday at 1000 S Stanton St. at 8 a.m. The shop has taken over the location...
Man catches fire in downtown El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man caught fire in downtown El Paso Wednesday afternoon. Officials said the man is in his 30s. The incident happened at 901 South Campbell. The identity of the man was not provided. We are trying to obtain more information. Check back for updates.
El Paso police give Halloween candy safety tips
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department gave safety tips ahead of Halloween next week. The tips given by police are not intended for alarm but for awareness and extra precautionary measures only. Although the El Paso Police Department has no indication of a specific threat...
El Paso firefighters battle blaze at recycling plant in south-central
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department responded to a fire at a recycling plant at the 6800 block of Market Avenue in south-central El Paso Thursday night, according to an EPFD spokesperson. This is off of Hawkins Boulevard. Firefighters were working to put out hot...
Police investigate incident in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A large police presence was seen in northeast El Paso early this morning around 6. Our KFOX14 crew was on the scene. There is no word yet on what they were investigating. but we will update you on air and online as we learn more.
Mother wanted after discarded human fetus found in El Paso Lower Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police officials said they found a discarded human fetus in the Lower Valley in September. Officials said the incident happened at the 9100 block of Cuernavaca Drive on Sept. 25. Crimes Against Persons detectives are attempting to identify the mother. Anyone with...
Lockdown lifted at Cesar Chavez Academy in El Paso's Lower Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The lockdown at Cesar Chavez Academy Wednesday morning was lifted according to a spokesperson for Ysleta Independent School District. The administration was notified before 8 a.m. of a possible threat to the school at 7814 Alameda Avenue. Ysleta ISD Security and the El Paso...
El Paso police warn to inspect Halloween candy amid marijuana-type treats
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police issued a warning Tuesday, stating is not to alarm the public, but to raise awareness and extra precautionary measures for Halloween. The added that there is no indication of a specific threat to the El Paso area. Police officials stated drugs...
Every Child, Every School 2022 Canutillo ISD Bond explained to voters
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Registered voters living within the Canutillo Independent School District have a $264.1 million bond on the line. The Every Child, Every School Canutillo 2022 Bond is split into two separate propositions. Proposition A focuses on improving facilities while Proposition B addresses the debt the...
El Paso nonprofit admits to incorrectly distributing $400K in utility assistance funding
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — An El Paso nonprofit organization admitted to incorrectly distributing $400,000 in federal funding to El Pasoans who applied for utility assistance during the pandemic. The CEO of Project Amistad, Andrea Ramirez, said it was their mistake due to a lack of guidance from the...
El Paso man attacked in throat slashing by stranger at Louisville event
LOUISVILLE, Ky (KFOX14) — An El Paso man is in the hospital after a stranger slashed his throat. Oscar Sanchez was in Louisville, Kentucky attending a conference as part of his role as a facilities manager at the University of Texas at El Paso, according to Oscar's sister, Marisol.
El Paso votes to research growing weed problem, vote on further action later
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The City of El Paso discussed how to protect the areas most vulnerable as weeds continue to grow. Residents living in within city limits can be fined for overgrown weeds - weeds over 12 inches tall. On Tuesday, city representative Henry Rivera proposed a...
El Paso man arrested, charged for actions during Jan. 6 Capitol breach
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso man was arrested and charged for his alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol breach. The man was identified as 47-year-old David Rene Arredondo. Arredondo was charged with assaulting a law enforcement officer, resisting, or impeding law enforcement officers and interfering...
$272 million bond on election ballot for El Paso voters
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A total of $272 million are on the line this election as El Paso voters decide if the city's 2022 Community Progress Bond passes. The bond is split into three separate propositions for voters to approve. Proposition A: Streets Infrastructure Focus. Proposition B: Parks...
El Pasoans in disbelief after man found dead at El Paso assisted living facility
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Police continue to investigate a possible homicide that happened Monday night at the Loving Care Assisted Living in El Paso's in the Lower Valley. Police have not identified the victim or suspect, but officials confirmed that an altercation broke out between an 88-year-old man and a 62-year-old man.
Parents weigh pros, cons of Canutillo ISD closing schools on Election Day
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The Canutillo Independent School District (CISD) announced Tuesday that school will be closed on election day for the first time ever. CISD said they made the move so employees and age-eligible students can have the opportunity to vote in the general election. The district...
