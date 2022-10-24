Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
cleveland19.com
Duo wanted for killing man following argument in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people are wanted for murder by Cleveland police after killing a 22-year-old man in Cleveland on Wednesday. The shooting happened at a home in the 3800 block of E. 149th Street at around 8:05 p.m. on Oct. 26, according to Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia from the Cleveland Police Department. They found the man in the home with gunshot wounds, Sgt. Ciaccia said.
Fatal shooting started with argument in Cleveland store: Police
Investigators have released more details on a Cleveland store shooting that left one man dead and two other people injured Wednesday afternoon.
Entire officer shift responds after two shot in Lorain
The entire night shift at the Lorain Police Department rushed to the scene after several calls to 911 reported gunshots.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland robbery suspects shove Home Depot employee, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -A duo of Home Depot robbery suspects accused of shoving an employee is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need the community’s help identifying them. Police said the men walked into the store at 11901 Berea Rd. at approximately 7:19 p.m. on an October...
cleveland19.com
Porch pirate suspect wanted in Summit County, sheriff says
GREEN, Ohio (WOIO) - A porch pirate suspect was caught swiping packages on surveillance camera in Green, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office confirmed, and deputies need help identifying him. The thefts happened in the early afternoon of Oct. 27, according to SCSO. SCSO said another man may have been...
Student arrested with AR-15 in Cleveland school: I-Team
The FOX 8 I-Team has learned this week police arrested a senior at a Cleveland high school for having an AR-15 rifle and ammunition.
Ohio police find drugs in toilet, drain while serving search warrant
Aubrey Foose, of Austintown, was the man who was found in an upstairs shower when police served a search warrant about 5:35 p.m. at a 419 W. Earle Ave. home investigating drug activity.
Police: Trespassers fought with students at Shaw HS
Three males who fought with several Shaw High School students this week were trespassing, school officials told FOX 8.
Female King Nut employee punches female co-worker, leads police on car chase: Solon police blotter
SOLON, Ohio -- Assault: Carter Street. At 10:20 p.m. Oct. 20, an argument began between two employees of King Nut, 30600 Carter St. The argument involved one woman sweeping the floor too close to another woman. After the woman complained that the sweeper was too close, the argument ensued and the sweeper punched her co-worker, causing her to fall to the floor.
cleveland19.com
CAUGHT ON CAM: Car plows into cyclist during hit-and-run in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for the individual that was caught on camera slamming right into a passing cyclist last week while driving in Cleveland. The traffic light at Fulton Road and Lorain Avenue was clearly red on Oct. 17, when the video shows a white car switch lanes to pass a car stopped at the light, slamming right into Ohio City bike shop owner Alex Nosse.
Man sentenced in beating death of girlfriend in Ashtabula County
A Dorset Township man pleaded guilty Wednesday to killing his girlfriend and was immediately sentenced.
Report: Man ran from police during Liberty traffic stop
Liberty Police Department initiated a traffic stop and pulled over a vehicle with passenger Gerald Brown, 59, in the area of Belmont and Fairlawn Avenue around 11:30 p.m.
cleveland19.com
1 man killed in shooting at Elyria apartment complex
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives from the Elyria Police Department are investigating the circumstances that led up to a fatal shooting on Thursday night. Officers first received the call for reports of shots fired at the Midview Crossings Apartments on Middle Avenue at 7:46 p.m., according to Elyria police. Investigators...
Photos: Man in fake beard robs local bank
Police are asking for the public's help in finding a man accused of robbing a Lorain bank Wednesday afternoon.
Euclid police officer says car was in neutral when he shot and killed driver
For the 3rd day in a row, a Euclid police officer testified in his civil trial. Luke Stewart's family sued Officer Matthew Rhodes for wrongful death after he shot and killed Stewart in 2017.
Cleveland store clerk shoots at customer, who threw pack of gummy bears at him, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- A convenience store clerk on Saturday shot at a customer after a dispute over the price of cigars, police say. Camille Zeidan, 55, shot at the customer, who threw a pack of gummy bears at Zeidan during an argument, according to police. The bullet missed and hit a cooler.
Reward offered for info in fatal shooting near Cleveland market
Cleveland police are investigating after they say a man was shot in the market parking lot and died.
Trumbull County indictments: Oct. 26, 2022
A Trumbull County grand jury returned the following indictments on Wednesday.
cleveland19.com
Suspect wanted for breaking into Warren home, police say
WARREN, Ohio (WOIO) - Warren Police confirmed the suspect caught breaking into a home on security video is on the loose, and detectives need help identifying them. The break-in happened on Atlantic Street NE at 12:44 a.m. on Oct. 21, according to police. Take a close look at the surveillance...
Man travels from UK to Westlake to meet teen: police
A 21-year-old from the United Kingdom faces a felony charge after he met with a Westlake teen.
