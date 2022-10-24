ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garfield Heights, OH

cleveland19.com

Duo wanted for killing man following argument in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people are wanted for murder by Cleveland police after killing a 22-year-old man in Cleveland on Wednesday. The shooting happened at a home in the 3800 block of E. 149th Street at around 8:05 p.m. on Oct. 26, according to Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia from the Cleveland Police Department. They found the man in the home with gunshot wounds, Sgt. Ciaccia said.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland robbery suspects shove Home Depot employee, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -A duo of Home Depot robbery suspects accused of shoving an employee is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need the community’s help identifying them. Police said the men walked into the store at 11901 Berea Rd. at approximately 7:19 p.m. on an October...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Porch pirate suspect wanted in Summit County, sheriff says

GREEN, Ohio (WOIO) - A porch pirate suspect was caught swiping packages on surveillance camera in Green, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office confirmed, and deputies need help identifying him. The thefts happened in the early afternoon of Oct. 27, according to SCSO. SCSO said another man may have been...
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Female King Nut employee punches female co-worker, leads police on car chase: Solon police blotter

SOLON, Ohio -- Assault: Carter Street. At 10:20 p.m. Oct. 20, an argument began between two employees of King Nut, 30600 Carter St. The argument involved one woman sweeping the floor too close to another woman. After the woman complained that the sweeper was too close, the argument ensued and the sweeper punched her co-worker, causing her to fall to the floor.
SOLON, OH
cleveland19.com

CAUGHT ON CAM: Car plows into cyclist during hit-and-run in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for the individual that was caught on camera slamming right into a passing cyclist last week while driving in Cleveland. The traffic light at Fulton Road and Lorain Avenue was clearly red on Oct. 17, when the video shows a white car switch lanes to pass a car stopped at the light, slamming right into Ohio City bike shop owner Alex Nosse.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

1 man killed in shooting at Elyria apartment complex

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives from the Elyria Police Department are investigating the circumstances that led up to a fatal shooting on Thursday night. Officers first received the call for reports of shots fired at the Midview Crossings Apartments on Middle Avenue at 7:46 p.m., according to Elyria police. Investigators...
ELYRIA, OH
cleveland19.com

Suspect wanted for breaking into Warren home, police say

WARREN, Ohio (WOIO) - Warren Police confirmed the suspect caught breaking into a home on security video is on the loose, and detectives need help identifying them. The break-in happened on Atlantic Street NE at 12:44 a.m. on Oct. 21, according to police. Take a close look at the surveillance...
WARREN, OH

