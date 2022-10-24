ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, IN

wbiw.com

Phase 1 complete as Red Team steals the show in intrasquad scrimmage

BEDFORD – The preseason is basketball’s version of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Phase 1 is the intrasquad scrimmage, the introduction of the heroes. Phase 2 is the IHSAA sanctioned scrimmage, the setup for looming dangers. Phase 3 is when the real battles begin. Color Bedford North Lawrence’s first...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

BNL’s Turner named Honorable Mention in HHC

BEDFORD – Bedford North Lawrence senior Graham Turner was named Honorable Mention in singles by the Hoosier Hills Conference coaches. Floyd Central won the league title and placed two singles players (Ben Lammert and Riley Doddridge) and a doubles duo (Braden Poe and Jeremy Mueller) on the First Team. Floyd’s Mark Haviland was Coach of the Year.
LAWRENCE, IN
25newsnow.com

One Class at a Time: Mrs. Dennis

BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - For a group of first-graders in Bloomington, their classroom will soon be looking at a library full of books. And for their teacher at Stevenson Elementary, a $1,000 surprise from CEFCU brought tears to her eyes - in this week’s One Class at a Time.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Paoli man arrested for having firearm at the MHS powder puff football game

MITCHELL – A Paoli man was arrested after an incident on September 28, 2022. Police arrested 20-year-old Brighton Ames, on a charge of possession of a firearm on school property. On that day at 9:15 a.m., Mitchell High School Assistant Principal Robert Halslip stated he was supervising the “powder...
PAOLI, IN
wbiw.com

Lana Scott will perform at Mitchell Opera House on Saturday, November 5

MITCHELL – Mitchell Opera House will feature a live country concert featuring Lana Scott on Saturday, November 5th at 7 p.m. Lana Scott was a finalist of Team Blake Shelton on NBC’s The Voice Season 21. She Lana was born in Chesapeake, Virginia. Lana has been singing her entire life and grew up participating in musical theater and performing at church. After high school, Lana attended Berklee College of Music but left early after landing a singing contract on a cruise ship.
MITCHELL, IN
wbiw.com

Run, Ruck, or Roll in honor of our Nation’s veterans

BLOOMINGTON – Be a part of a friendly competition and pay tribute to our nation’s veterans and first responders. The run begins at Showalter Fountain on the Indiana University campus at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. The Veterans 5K is presented in partnership with the Indiana University Wheelchair...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wrtv.com

Realities of possible 'tridemic' in Central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — For yet another week, Indianapolis pediatric hospitals face an early respiratory season with patients. Respiratory syncytial virus, better known as RSV, continues to spread in the community. “When I hear that RSV is already here in October, it just puts just a sick feeling in my gut...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

The Festival of Ghost Stories is Friday at Bryan Park

BLOOMINGTON – Soothing bedtime stories will NOT be told during the Festival of Ghost Stories event this Friday, October 28th but spooky, haunting tales of ghosts that will keep you up at night. The event is scheduled from 7 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at Bryan Park at 1001 South...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

What is the likelihood of snowfall on Halloween in Indiana?

Would you consider snowfall on Halloween a trick or a treat? Snow on Halloween is very unlikely, but not unheard of here in Indiana. Highest snowfall totals on Halloween around Indiana Areas of Indiana have seen snowfall on Halloween, some higher than others. Indianapolis: 0.1″ in 1890 & 2014 Fort Wayne: 1.5: in 1917; in […]
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Obituary: Phyliss Ann Connell

Phyllis Ann Connell, 77, of Mitchell, passed away Monday, October 24, 2022. Born April 8, 1945, in Bedford, she was the daughter of Ishmael C. and Lena (Jones) Foddrill. She was the granddaughter of Reverend Delmar and Ella (Swango) Foddrill, and Evert and Mae Jones. Phyllis married Robert L. Connell on November 29, 1963, and he survives.
MITCHELL, IN
wbiw.com

City of Bloomington Commission on the Status of Children and Youth call for 2022 SWAGGER nominations

BLOOMINGTON – The City of Bloomington Commission on the Status of Children and Youth (CSCY) is seeking nominations for the 2022 SWAGGER (Students Who Act Generously, Grow, and Earn Respect) Awards. Effective nominees have taken action that enhances the lives around them through generous acts, personal growth, and the promotion of respect. We seek nominations from educators, neighbors, friends, relatives, and clergy of students who live or attend school within the Monroe County Community School Corporation area.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Legacy Steakhouse next step for local restauranteur family

Next week, Legacy Steakhouse will open in Jasper and complete the restaurant trifecta for brother/sister partners Jared Weisheit and Tracey Price. The pair — with the help of their family and especially their father, Terry, who carries the inhouse title Vice President of Maintenance — have already established two popular restaurants in Dubois County. Pub ‘N’ Grub specializes in barbecue, ribs, wings and pizza in Jasper, and Fry’d and Chop’d offers up great burgers and french fries with a side of axe throwing in Huntingburg.
JASPER, IN
wbiw.com

Registration is now open for Kid City Break Days

BLOOMINGTON – Kids in grades kindergarten through sixth grade will have a fun, active day at Kid City while school’s out for the holiday break. Break Days are Nov. 8, and Dec. 19-23 for Monroe County Schools. Campers engage in outdoor play and other camp activities on-site from...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Prescribed burn to happen at Griffy Lake Nature Preserve

BLOOMINGTON – The Natural resource managers are planning a seven-acre prescribed burn this fall at Griffy Lake, in the forest north of the boathouse parking area, east of Headley Road. The scheduling of this prescribed burn is dependent on the weather forecast, moisture levels, and other conditions necessary for...
BLOOMINGTON, IN

