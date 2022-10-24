Read full article on original website
Secrets of the Library at West Baden Springs HotelRachelle WrightWest Baden Springs, IN
Huntsville, AL Man Loses $20K in 'Comcast Scam' & Bloomington, IN Woman Becomes a Victim in a 'Tech Support' ScamZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State heads comes home after dominant defensive performanceThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes blitz Indiana 4-0 behind Flotre’s three assistsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes travel to Indiana looking for consecutive conference victoriesThe LanternBloomington, IN
wbiw.com
Brown dons the cape with renowned performance as Stars slip past Scottsburg in scrimmage
SCOTTSBURG – Call wardrobe, get that Emma Brown a cape for her Bedford North Lawrence uniform. Super heroes wear them, after all. And wow, did she ever swoop in to save the day. In a gymnasium that oozes history, where the echoes of the past still whisper in the...
wbiw.com
Phase 1 complete as Red Team steals the show in intrasquad scrimmage
BEDFORD – The preseason is basketball’s version of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Phase 1 is the intrasquad scrimmage, the introduction of the heroes. Phase 2 is the IHSAA sanctioned scrimmage, the setup for looming dangers. Phase 3 is when the real battles begin. Color Bedford North Lawrence’s first...
wbiw.com
BNL’s Turner named Honorable Mention in HHC
BEDFORD – Bedford North Lawrence senior Graham Turner was named Honorable Mention in singles by the Hoosier Hills Conference coaches. Floyd Central won the league title and placed two singles players (Ben Lammert and Riley Doddridge) and a doubles duo (Braden Poe and Jeremy Mueller) on the First Team. Floyd’s Mark Haviland was Coach of the Year.
25newsnow.com
One Class at a Time: Mrs. Dennis
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - For a group of first-graders in Bloomington, their classroom will soon be looking at a library full of books. And for their teacher at Stevenson Elementary, a $1,000 surprise from CEFCU brought tears to her eyes - in this week’s One Class at a Time.
wbiw.com
Paoli man arrested for having firearm at the MHS powder puff football game
MITCHELL – A Paoli man was arrested after an incident on September 28, 2022. Police arrested 20-year-old Brighton Ames, on a charge of possession of a firearm on school property. On that day at 9:15 a.m., Mitchell High School Assistant Principal Robert Halslip stated he was supervising the “powder...
wbiw.com
Lana Scott will perform at Mitchell Opera House on Saturday, November 5
MITCHELL – Mitchell Opera House will feature a live country concert featuring Lana Scott on Saturday, November 5th at 7 p.m. Lana Scott was a finalist of Team Blake Shelton on NBC’s The Voice Season 21. She Lana was born in Chesapeake, Virginia. Lana has been singing her entire life and grew up participating in musical theater and performing at church. After high school, Lana attended Berklee College of Music but left early after landing a singing contract on a cruise ship.
wbiw.com
Run, Ruck, or Roll in honor of our Nation’s veterans
BLOOMINGTON – Be a part of a friendly competition and pay tribute to our nation’s veterans and first responders. The run begins at Showalter Fountain on the Indiana University campus at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. The Veterans 5K is presented in partnership with the Indiana University Wheelchair...
wrtv.com
Realities of possible 'tridemic' in Central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — For yet another week, Indianapolis pediatric hospitals face an early respiratory season with patients. Respiratory syncytial virus, better known as RSV, continues to spread in the community. “When I hear that RSV is already here in October, it just puts just a sick feeling in my gut...
wbiw.com
The Festival of Ghost Stories is Friday at Bryan Park
BLOOMINGTON – Soothing bedtime stories will NOT be told during the Festival of Ghost Stories event this Friday, October 28th but spooky, haunting tales of ghosts that will keep you up at night. The event is scheduled from 7 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at Bryan Park at 1001 South...
What is the likelihood of snowfall on Halloween in Indiana?
Would you consider snowfall on Halloween a trick or a treat? Snow on Halloween is very unlikely, but not unheard of here in Indiana. Highest snowfall totals on Halloween around Indiana Areas of Indiana have seen snowfall on Halloween, some higher than others. Indianapolis: 0.1″ in 1890 & 2014 Fort Wayne: 1.5: in 1917; in […]
wbiw.com
City of Bloomington announces seasonal water shutoff timeline for the city parks
BLOOMINGTON – The Bloomington Parks and Recreation Department announced the timeline for staff to complete the annual winterization process for restrooms, drinking fountains, and water spigots in city parks. Water service must be shut off each fall, prior to the onset of freezing temperatures, to keep ice from damaging...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Phyliss Ann Connell
Phyllis Ann Connell, 77, of Mitchell, passed away Monday, October 24, 2022. Born April 8, 1945, in Bedford, she was the daughter of Ishmael C. and Lena (Jones) Foddrill. She was the granddaughter of Reverend Delmar and Ella (Swango) Foddrill, and Evert and Mae Jones. Phyllis married Robert L. Connell on November 29, 1963, and he survives.
Indiana Teacher is Being Called a ‘Hero’ After Saving the Life of a Choking Student
The teacher, Mason Wetzel, a graduate of Indiana University and formerly a Castle High School football standout, teaches middle school art at Lynhurst 7th and 8th Grade Center for Wayne Township Schools in Indianapolis, Indiana. On Monday, October 24th, 2022, during his lunch duty, he had to do something he...
wbiw.com
City of Bloomington Commission on the Status of Children and Youth call for 2022 SWAGGER nominations
BLOOMINGTON – The City of Bloomington Commission on the Status of Children and Youth (CSCY) is seeking nominations for the 2022 SWAGGER (Students Who Act Generously, Grow, and Earn Respect) Awards. Effective nominees have taken action that enhances the lives around them through generous acts, personal growth, and the promotion of respect. We seek nominations from educators, neighbors, friends, relatives, and clergy of students who live or attend school within the Monroe County Community School Corporation area.
wbiw.com
Purdue Extension Invites you to Lunch ‘n Learn what Extension Does on November 9th
BEDFORD – Purdue Extension-Lawrence County will be hosting a Lunch-n-Learn on Wednesday, November 9, from Noon until 1:15 p.m. at the StoneGate Arts and Education Center at 931 15th Street, in Bedford. There is no charge for this event. For this year’s event, Dr. Michael Wilcox, Purdue Extension’s Assistant...
wbiw.com
Governor Holcomb will speak at the kick-off event for National FFA Convention and Expo
INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric Holcomb will speak at the kick-off event from the National FFA Convention and Epox on Wednesday, October 26. Also speaking will be Scott Stump, CEO of the National FFA Organization, and Cole Baerlocher, president of the National FFA Organization. Governor Holcomb will deliver remarks welcoming...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Legacy Steakhouse next step for local restauranteur family
Next week, Legacy Steakhouse will open in Jasper and complete the restaurant trifecta for brother/sister partners Jared Weisheit and Tracey Price. The pair — with the help of their family and especially their father, Terry, who carries the inhouse title Vice President of Maintenance — have already established two popular restaurants in Dubois County. Pub ‘N’ Grub specializes in barbecue, ribs, wings and pizza in Jasper, and Fry’d and Chop’d offers up great burgers and french fries with a side of axe throwing in Huntingburg.
wbiw.com
Registration is now open for Kid City Break Days
BLOOMINGTON – Kids in grades kindergarten through sixth grade will have a fun, active day at Kid City while school’s out for the holiday break. Break Days are Nov. 8, and Dec. 19-23 for Monroe County Schools. Campers engage in outdoor play and other camp activities on-site from...
wbiw.com
Prescribed burn to happen at Griffy Lake Nature Preserve
BLOOMINGTON – The Natural resource managers are planning a seven-acre prescribed burn this fall at Griffy Lake, in the forest north of the boathouse parking area, east of Headley Road. The scheduling of this prescribed burn is dependent on the weather forecast, moisture levels, and other conditions necessary for...
Indianapolis pub named one of the ‘best gay bars in America’
According to the magazine, English Ivy considers itself an “LGBTQ+-enthused” “gay-thering place.”
