ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Biden's midterm 'closing argument': Look at the alternative

By CHRIS MEGERIAN
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01T2mu_0il1k3k600

WASHINGTON — (AP) — With Republicans increasingly confident about victory in this year’s midterm elections, President Joe Biden dismissed the polls in a speech at Democratic Party headquarters Monday, saying there’s still time for “one more shift” that will help his party.

“If we get people out to vote, we win,” Biden said to scores of Democratic organizers who cheered and chanted as he entered the room for what he called his “closing argument.” Campaign workers around the country tuned in via livestream for the pep talk, delivered 15 days from Election Day.

The speech was Biden's latest attempt to turn the midterms into a choice between Democrats and Republicans, rather than a referendum on his unpopular administration at a time of entrenched economic dissatisfaction.

Biden has largely steered clear of traditional campaign events around the country, in favor of speeches where he tries to frame the stakes for voters.

"The polls have been all over the place," Biden said, adding that surveys have become increasingly unreliable for measuring public opinion. "Republicans ahead, Democrats ahead, Republicans ahead. But it's going to close, I think, with seeing one more shift — Democrats ahead."

He said Republicans would roll back progress on expanding health care coverage, limiting the cost of prescription drugs and increasing taxes on corporations.

“At least they’re being honest this time,” he said. “They’re telling you exactly what they want to do if they win.”

He added, “They’re so confident they’re going to win, they’re saying this without an ounce of shame.”

He accused them of “mega-MAGA, trickle-down politics in the extreme,” the latest iteration of Biden's attempts to brand his political opponents. MAGA is short for Make America Great Again, former President Donald Trump's slogan.

As usual, Biden singled out three Republican leaders for much of his scorn — House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California, Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin and Sen. Rick Scott of Florida.

Scott, who leads the National Republican Senatorial Committee, has been Biden's most popular foil because of his proposal to require that all federal laws be reauthorized every five years. Democrats describe the idea as a clear threat to popular entitlement programs.

“Let me be clear," Biden said. "I will not cut Social Security. I will not cut Medicare.”

Biden stressed that the federal deficit has declined on his watch, a rebuttal to Republicans who accuse him of being too loose with spending.

“We, the Democrats, are the ones that are fiscally responsible," he said. "Let’s get that straight now.”

After his speech, Biden shook hands with Democratic workers and took selfies with several of them. As he walked out, they chanted “let's go Joe!”

___

Associated Press writer Colleen Long contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ex-Trump Ambassador Gordon Sondland says Biden has done ‘the impossible’ on Ukraine

The hotel operator turned Trump administration diplomat, whose testimony confirmed former president Donald Trump’s efforts to pressure Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky into announcing sham investigations into Joe Biden, says the man whose presidential run he was ordered to sabotage has done a bang-up job responding to the Russian invasion.In an interview ahead of the release of his new book, The Envoy, Ambassador Gordon Sondland said Mr Biden has done “the impossible” by rallying Nato and the European Union to deliver military and economic support to Kyiv at levels that have helped Ukraine’s forces repel Russian invaders in ways never imagined...
WASHINGTON STATE
Ash Jurberg

Some Texans are reporting that ballot switched their votes from Beto to Abbott

Early voting in the November midterms has only been open for two days, and already there have been accusations of voter suppression, intimidation, and ballot switching. Some Texans have taken to social media to warn others to watch their check their ballot when it prints out, stating they witnessed their ballot change from Democrat nominee Beto O'Rourke to current Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
TEXAS STATE
RadarOnline

'Who Knew He Could Stoop Any Lower?' Ted Cruz Called To Resign After Mocking Stroke Survivor Senate Candidate John Fetterman

Ted Cruz is being criticized online after the Texas senator openly mocked Senate candidate John Fetterman for his poor performance during a recent debate against Dr. Mehmet Oz, RadarOnline.com has learned.On Wednesday, as Cruz appeared in Franklin, Tennessee to endorse GOP House candidate Andy Ogles, the 51-year-old controversial Texas senator ridiculed Fetterman for a series of awkward exchanges he made on Monday while debating Dr. Oz in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.“By the way, in honor of John Fetterman, I suppose I should start by just saying goodnight!” Cruz said, referencing the fact Fetterman became confused on Monday and answered one question by...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RadarOnline

Debate Host FIRES BACK After John Fetterman's Campaign Team Claims Candidate's Closed Captions Were 'Delayed' & 'Filled With Errors'

The organization that hosted this week’s debate between Senate candidates John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz has fired back after Fetterman’s campaign team accused the closed captioning system of being “filled with errors,” RadarOnline.com has learned. Fetterman’s team first made the accusation Tuesday night, shortly after...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAU

AP source: Assailant shouted 'Where is Nancy?' in attack

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The intruder who attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband in their San Francisco home was searching for the Democratic leader, shouting "Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?" before assaulting Paul Pelosi with a hammer. Those shouts were a chilling echo of the chants during...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WGAU

Czechs rally to demand resignation of pro-Western government

PRAGUE — (AP) — Tens of thousands of Czechs used a national holiday Friday to rally in the capital against the pro-Western government and its support for Ukraine’s fight against the Russian invasion. The rally follows two others at Prague’s central Wenceslas Square and was smaller than...
The Hill

Daylight saving time: When do we turn back the clocks?

(WJW) — Ready or not, here it comes: the time to turn back your clocks an hour is right around the corner. Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. local time on Sunday, Nov. 6. But did you know? It’s possible this is one of the last times clocks fall back. On March 15, the U.S. Senate unanimously passed the Sunshine Protection Act, a bill to make daylight saving time a year-round thing.
WGAU

Spokesman: Speaker Pelosi's husband assaulted in break-in

WASHINGTON — (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul, was “violently assaulted” by an assailant who broke into their San Francisco home early Friday, and he is now in the hospital and expected to make a full recovery, her spokesman said. Pelosi was not...
WASHINGTON, CA
WGAU

GOP's Burgess Owens agrees to debate in Utah reelection bid

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Burgess Owens is scheduled to debate Democrat Darlene McDonald in suburban Salt Lake City on Friday in their first and only meeting in the lead-up to the midterm elections. Owens, a former NFL player and one of two Black...
UTAH STATE
WGAU

Abortion foes seek ouster of 5 Kansas Supreme Court justices

TOPEKA, Kan. — (AP) — The most influential anti-abortion group in Kansas politics is urging voters in mailers to remove five of the seven justices on a state Supreme Court that declared access to abortion a fundamental right under the state constitution. The group, Kansans for Life, was...
KANSAS STATE
WGAU

Nancy Pelosi's husband 'violently attacked' in their home, House speaker's office says

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul Pelosi was “violently attacked” in their San Francisco home early Friday morning, her office said. "Early this morning, an assailant broke into the Pelosi residence in San Francisco and violently assaulted Mr. Pelosi," Drew Hammill, spokesman for Nancy Pelosi, said in a statement. "The assailant is in custody and the motivation for the attack is under investigation. Mr. Pelosi was taken to the hospital, where he is receiving excellent medical care and is expected to make a full recovery. The Speaker was not in San Francisco at the time.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WGAU

White House vows action if Russia targets U.S. satellites like SpaceX

The White House said on Thursday that any attack on U.S. infrastructure will be met in “an appropriate way” after a Russian official threatened any commercial satellites would be seen as legitimate targets if used to help Ukraine. National Security Council John Kirby that Russia had been attempting...
WGAU

Erdogan outlines future for Turkey, vows new constitution

ANKARA, Turkey — (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday laid out his vision for Turkey in the next century, promising a new constitution that would guarantee the rights and freedoms of citizens. Erdogan said, however, that in the meantime his government would propose constitutional amendments...
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
28K+
Followers
98K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy