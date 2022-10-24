Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Halloween: Four haunting tales from a paranormal writerRoger MarshAltoona, PA
Most People Have Forgotten About This Eerie Pennsylvania Ghost TownTravel MavenPort Matilda, PA
The History Behind this Abandoned Pennsylvania Prison is FascinatingTravel MavenPennsylvania State
The Largest All-You-Can-Eat Steakhouse in Pennsylvania is a Must VisitTravel MavenDuncansville, PA
Related
wccsradio.com
THREE INDIANA HIGH RUNNERS QUALIFY FOR STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS; UNITED BOYS SOCCER MOVES ON
Three Indiana High cross country runners qualified for the state championship meet in Hershey following prolific performances at the WPIAL Class AA Championships yesterday at Cal U. The girls finished 7th out of 30 teams and were led by freshman Addy Fry, who punched her ticket to Hershey with a...
wccsradio.com
STINGERS KICK OFF AREA WEEK 10 FOOTBALL ACTION
Week Ten of the high school football season arrives early with a game tonight on 92.5 FM U92. It is Heritage Conference/WestPAC Crossover Weekend, presented by First Commonwealth Bank, with the 2-7 Marion Center Stingers playing 1-8 Claysburg-Kimmel at Hollidaysburg High School. The airtime is 6:30 PM. With Marion Center...
wccsradio.com
MARION CENTER OPENS CROSSOVER WEEKEND WITH WIN OVER CLAYSBURG-KIMMEL
Week 10 of the IRMC High School football season kicked off last night as the Marion Center Stingers took down the Claysburg-Kimmel Bulldogs, 34-8, in the U92 Game of the Week. Todd Marino has the recap. With the win, Marion Center ends its season with a 3-7 overall record and...
wccsradio.com
CRIMSON HAWKS A HEADACHE FOR SYRACUSE IN EXHIBITION OPENER
IUP men’s basketball opened the exhibition season impressively, leading well into the second half before dropping an 86-68 decision to Syracuse on Tuesday night at the JMA Wireless Dome. IUP, ranked second nationally in the NCAA Division II preseason power rankings, annually play top-caliber Division I competition in exhibition...
State College
A Different Homecoming
My wife, Heidi, and I are Penn State alums. Both of her parents were Penn Staters. All three of our children are Penn Staters. We have nieces and nephews and cousins and good friends and their kids who are Penn Staters. I played on the hockey team as a student, and worked at the university for 27 years as a coach, fundraiser and athletic administrator. I have served on volunteer committees and as president of an Alumni Interest Group. I even had the thrill of a lifetime and led over 20,000 Penn State fans in the “We Are” cheer at the 2009 Rose Bowl Pep Rally. I have been going to Penn State Homecoming events since 1978 and guarded the Nittany Lion shrine as an active Lion Ambassador and as a L’Amb alumnus.
nittanysportsnow.com
‘Frustrating and Disappointing’: PSU AD Kraft Upset With Big Ten
Penn State is starting its Big Ten schedule on the road for the 13th time in 14 years, and Athletic Director Patrick Kraft isn’t happy. Kraft, who Penn State hired to replace Sandy Barbour as AD in April and officially took over the position July 1, spoke out against Penn State always playing on the road weeks after he started the job.
wccsradio.com
HOMER-CENTER OUTLASTS WEST SHAMOKIN FOR HERITAGE VOLLEYBALL TITLE
For the second straight season, Homer-Center knocked off West Shamokin to win the Heritage Conference volleyball championship, breaking open a tight match with a crushing win in the fourth set to win the title, 3-1. West Shamokin prevailed in a tense opening set, 32-30, but the Wildcats took the next...
wccsradio.com
THOMAS RODGER CLAWSON, 84
Thomas Rodger Clawson, 84, of Pleasantville, PA passed away on Saturday, October 22, 2022 in UPMC Northwest, Seneca, PA. The son of Melvin T. and Charlotte (Harkins) Clawson, he was born November 7, 1937 in Grafton, PA. Mr. Clawson graduated from Blairsville High School, Class of 1955. He served in...
wccsradio.com
RUSTIC LODGE HOSTED FINAL BRUNCH ON SUNDAY
A longtime Indiana event center closed its doors for the final time on Sunday. After 77 years of operation, Rustic Lodge on Sunday hosted its final event, the traditional Sunday Brunch. Rustic Lodge was purchased on July 5th, 1945 by Tony and Emma Ricupero and since then, the business has stayed in the family, with grandson Joseph Lubold running the family business for the last 29 years. The closure was announced last December, in order to allow the business to honor all commitments and continue to offer its services until the end day.
wccsradio.com
LEADER’S CIRCLE RECIPIENTS ANNOUNCED IN CEREMONIES AT INDIANA COUNTRY CLUB
On Thursday night, the recipients of the awards given by the Leader’s Circle of Indiana County were announced at a banquet at the Indiana Country Club. (L to R: Male Civic Leader recipient Chris Adams, Athena recipient Sheila Hoover and Female Civic Leader recipient Katie Rescenete. Photo by Josh Widdowson)
Cochran buys Thomas Team Honda in Johnstown
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – #1 Cochran, Western Pennsylvania’s largest automotive retailer, announced that it has acquired Thomas Team Honda in Johnstown. The acquisition extends the dealer group’s geographic footprint to Cambria County while adding a new brand to its extensive portfolio. The announcement came on Monday, Oct. 24. “We are thrilled to expand our […]
wccsradio.com
LEADERS CIRCLE BANQUET TO BE HELD TONIGHT
Tonight, civic leaders in Indiana County will be honored at the Leader’s Circle award ceremony. At the banquet at the Indiana Country Club tonight, Leader’s Circle will bestow the Male and Female Civic Leaders of the year, which recognizes the good work of people in Indiana County. The Athena award will also be handed out tonight to someone who has achieved the highest level of professional excellence and actively assists others, particularly women, in realizing their full leadership potential.
wccsradio.com
BOBBY GLENN BENDER, 57
Bobby Glenn Bender, 57, Indiana, passed away Monday, October 24, 2022 while at Indiana Regional Medical Center. The son of William Dale and Ruth Marie (Carley) Bender, He was born February 25, 1965 in Indiana. Bobby was a graduate of Indiana High School. After high school he was employed by...
Witches ride bicycle broomsticks for Ligonier animal-charity event
There were witches dancing in the woods in Ligonier on Sunday afternoon. But there was no need to call the police. In fact, a couple of local officers were already there, taking photos with “witches” arriving at the sixth Ligonier Witches Bike Brigade. The event draws hundreds of participants dressed in all manner of witchy wardrobes, performing a heavily rehearsed dance number and cycling through the borough, all to raise money for several local animal charities.
Bench dedication for fallen Pennsylvania State Trooper
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – On February 8, 2021, Trooper Monty Mitchell suffered a medical emergency while on duty, today Pennsylvania State Police honored him with a bench along the Little Toby Creek in Brockway. After his military service ended, Monty Mitchell signed up with the Pennsylvania State Troopers. the course of his career, Mitchell […]
wccsradio.com
APRIL MARIE JODON, 29
April Marie Jodon, 29, passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022 while at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center. The daughter of Francis E. and Tina Marie (Krouse) Jodon, Sr., she was born August 19, 1993 in Indiana, PA. April was a graduate of Purchase Line High School where she was a member...
PennDOT unveils plans online for 3 bridge replacements in Westmoreland
PennDOT is presenting online plans for three bridge replacement projects in Westmoreland County. The projects are on East Pittsburgh Street in Hempfield, Route 356 in Allegheny Township and Route 906 in Rostraver. The Hempfield project will replace the East Pittsburgh Street bridge over Route 30 with a single-span prestressed concrete...
The River’s Landing celebrates opening with ribbon cutting
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Outside of Downtown Clearfield, the River’s Landing has finally opened after a year-long construction process bringing two new businesses to the area. Last year, guests met during the Clearfield County Fair to see who would occupy the commercial spaces provided. It didn’t take long as The Dented Keg Brewing Company […]
Huntingdon County’s Blair Building demolition set, these roads will be closed
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A building that has stood since the late 1800s in Huntingdon County will soon be no more. The Blair Building at 600 Penn Street was once an apartment complex known as the Blair House Apartments that housed over 50 people. Now, preparations are being made for the building to be demolished. […]
Burns delivers $123,000 for two Cambria County boroughs
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – State Rep. Frank Burns announced that he secured $123,000 to help two local boroughs purchase equipment and replace streetlights with energy-efficient LED bulbs. “I know how tough it can be for local governments to fund major equipment or other projects, so I worked with these two boroughs to find state […]
Comments / 0