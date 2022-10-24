Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
FOX Sports
Kessel ties NHL ironman record, Vegas tops Maple Leafs 3-1
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Phil Kessel matched the NHL record for consecutive games played, Chandler Stephenson scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-1 on Monday night. Logan Thompson made 23 saves for the Golden Knights. Stephenson’s...
Yardbarker
Sabres’ Defensive Depth Tested Early Due to Injury
The Buffalo Sabres are off to a hot start this season, through their first five games they’re 4-1 and have beaten some of the better teams in the NHL. While the results have been strong so far, there is still some concern revolving around how quickly their defense core has thinned out. Henri Jokiharju was injured versus the Calgary Flames, taking a puck to the face in the first period. Mattias Samuelsson was injured against the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday in what looked like a pretty brutal injury, but later was revealed to be better news than they initially anticipated. Having these two players out of the lineup will be a huge test to the overall depth of the Sabres’ blue line, and whether or not they will be able to continue on the hot start they’ve gotten off to.
thecomeback.com
Hockey legend calls for NHL to ban Russian players
Dominic Hasek is widely regarded as one of the best goalies in NHL history. While he mostly played for the Buffalo Sabres, he eventually won two Stanley Cups with the Detroit Red Wings. The hockey superstar grew up in the Czech Republic at a time when it was part of...
NHL
Dahlin leads 3 Stars of the Week
NEW YORK -- Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin, Ottawa Senators left wing Brady Tkachuk and New Jersey Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood have been named the NHL's "Three Stars" for the week ending Oct. 23. FIRST STAR - RASMUS DAHLIN, D, BUFFALO SABRES. Dahlin (3-2--5 in 3 games) topped the scoring...
NHL
Olli Maatta proving he's about more than just defense with Red Wings
Through six games this season, the 28-year-old Maatta has five points (1-4-5) and a plus-3 rating. And there's still more than 70 games to be played for Maatta to eclipse his scoring totals (1-7-8; 66 games) with the Los Angeles Kings in 2021-22. "Sometimes you think that offensive D-man is...
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: The Vancouver Canucks, and the World Cup of Hockey
The Canucks think it’s still early, but ….. TSN: Darren Dreger notes that finding the right answers and fixing the Vancouver Canucks issues isn’t a simple thing to do. They believe that it’s still too early in the season to make drastic changes but it’s getting close to everything being put on the table.
NHL
Fischler honored by Islanders at UBS Arena
ELMONT, N.Y. -- Stan Fischler was nearly speechless after the New York Islanders honored the longtime hockey historian by naming the press box at UBS Arena the Stan Fischler Press Level on Wednesday. Known by many as "The Maven," Fischler wanted 70 minutes to talk before the Islanders hosted the...
Yardbarker
Flyers’ van Riemsdyk will undergo finger surgery Friday
There is a lasting fallout from the Philadelphia Flyers’ shutout loss to the visiting San Jose Sharks. James van Riemsdyk, who blocked a close shot with his hand, will require surgery to repair his broken finger. He left after his fifth shift of the game, 3:29 of ice time.
